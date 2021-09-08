Turkey's Sirena Yachts cruises past the 100-boat mark

20 Dec 00:55 PST

Sirena Yachts is marking a new milestone with the launch of its 100th boat. The lucky build number appears on a Sirena 88 - As the flagship of the brand, the 88 is a sleek blend of gleaming white topsides and black glass, complete with an open-top sun deck, private Jacuzzi on the foredeck and one of the biggest, brightest master cabins in its class.

Sirena 88 is the marque's 100th yacht

Current models range from 58ft to 88ft LOA

The USA has proven the biggest global market for the brand

New model will be unveiled at Boot Düsseldorf in January 2023

Launching an 88ft yacht is ample cause for celebration in its own right. But it is more impressive still because it represents the feat of delivering 100 boats in less than six years - the first Sirena Yacht was only introduced to the world in 2017. The tightly styled range of four motor yachts, with naval architecture signed by German Frers and interiors by titans such as Cor D. Rover, has proven exceptionally successful.

"Every one of our yachts is built as a unique project that unites our yacht building expertise with the specific wishes of a new owner in a different part of the world," says Sirena CEO Cagin Genc. "And while we are proud of every individual yacht, we are particularly pleased to have reached the milestone of launching 100 yachts. It is testament to the quality of our build and finish, as well as our customer oriented approach reflected on our design process."

Sirena Yachts debuted with the Sirena 64 model at the international 'boot Düsseldorf' show in 2017, winning plaudits as well as orders. The range quickly expanded and now there are four models Sirena 58, Sirena 68, Sirena 88 and the Sirena 78 just launched at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2022.

With their bold looks, generous deck space superior seaworthiness and exceptional interior styling, the yachts of the Sirena fleet have spread to all corners of the world: Japan, the Maldives, Australia, Scandinavia, the Mediterranean, the east and west coasts of America, and the Great Lakes, Mexico and the Caribbean. The appeal has been particularly strong in the US market, which has accounted for more than half of Sirena's sales.

"When we launched Sirena Yachts, we did so with a radical looking boat. But we trusted our product with its combination of comfort, space and cruising lines," says Genc. "Six years on, and that decision looks farsighted. With our hundredth boat now delivered, we have seen tremendous growth in record time."

New entry model

Sirena Yachts is not resting on its laurels, however. Something new is nearing completion at the Bursa, Turkey-based shipyard. Something small, but perfectly formed. A motor yacht that will appeal to a new generation of boaters and marine enthusiasts. More details about the new model will be unveiled at Boot Düsseldorf from 21-29 January, 2023.