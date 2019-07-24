Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 1

Axopar 25 - Boarding adventure

by eyachts 21 Dec 22:37 PST

The Axopar 25 is the ideal dayboat with overnight capability. Passionate watersports enthusiasts Jaco and Jenny show off the capability of this vessel for every adventure. Join them for a day out, wakeboarding and kneeboarding.

DISCLAIMER: When towing in New South Wales, an observer MUST always be present; despite this story being focused on the couple on camera, an additional person was aboard at all times while towing while maintaining out of frame.

Jenny met Jaco in a Caribbean marina, while the pair were both cruising the area. They went on to sail and work together all over the world in the marine industry and are now married with a new family. A love affair starting on the sea and one that will never part too far from the water.

Jaco is a self-proclaimed adrenaline junky, while Jenny is down for pretty much any adventure. When the first Axopar 25 arrived in Sydney equipped for towing Jaco and Jenny jumped on the opportunity for a day in the sun, relaxing and getting the endorphins flowing.

Tossing the lines at the Quays Marina like on the day they first met, Jenny and Jaco headed into Pittwater flying along at a comfortable 40 knots.

After dropping into their favourite bay for a quick swim and some quality downtime it was time to turn up the heat.

With wind and surface chop making for not-so-ideal water sporting conditions, this was not something that would hold back this couple.

Axopar 25 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 25 - photo © eyachts

Jaco spends a lot of time kite surfing, so wakeboarding is something that comes naturally to him. The feeling of the fresh breeze and gliding through water is one that he craves, so to get some time towed behind the Axopar 25 was a treat, "it is so much fun," he announced.

It was Jenny's first time on the Jobe Multiposition Board, but she is down for absolutely anything and took kneeboarding up like a pro. Despite also being into wakeboarding she wanted to try something different. "The multiposition board is super buoyant and easy to pick up," she said.

"The Axopar 25 is the perfect boat for water sports, it is powerful and robust enough to have fun but also nimble enough to steer at speed in tight circles. The extra cabin space makes for the perfect place to take a siesta after a full day of fun in the sun," says Jaco.

Jenny added, "It was great to spend some quality time out on the water and do something new. The Axopar 25 is one of those boats that are great for so many people; couples, families or general adventure enthusiasts."

Axopar 25 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 25 - photo © eyachts

Related Articles

The new Pardo GT75 is coming
Pardo Yachts have unveiled their latest project Pardo Yachts have unveiled their latest project: the Pardo GT75, set to accompany her younger sister Pardo GT52 in the range. Posted on 7 Nov NEO Coupe has arrived
Not your ordinary yacht Gliding into the Quays Marina the Eyachts team stood in anticipation for the unveiling. There was no time to wait they ripped back the shrink wrap and boarded the bathing platform Posted on 24 Jul 2019 European Pickup - Concept with a fresh twist…
Adriatic and Mediterranean Sea are the ideal locations for a coastal summer holiday. For decades' sail boat companies have been doing European pick-ups. Not only are many of the world's best boats built in Europe but Europe is also home to some of the most picturesque waterways. Posted on 21 Mar 2019 Eyachts bringing a new era in boating to Australia
Greenline NEO debut at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show Europe's largest boat show in Dusseldorf saw the world premiere of the Greenline NEO which was the talk of the show. Eyachts will be debuting this revolutionary yacht at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show from 23th to 26th May, 2019. Posted on 11 Feb 2019 New Greenline 48 Coupe model!
Offering a unique level of living quality The 48 Coupe is equipped with staggering 2,4 kW of solar panels on the roof in standard. Having almost unlimited amount of power onboard to run all appliances in silence, without using any fossil fuels, is not only much friendlier to the environment. Posted on 12 Dec 2018 New Sealine C390 just launched!
The Sealine C390 allows you to feel the joy of driving The Sealine C390's floor-to-ceiling windows and the large skylight mesmerise the senses with every experience. A design that presents to you all the beauty of the sea – and puts others in its wake. Posted on 11 Dec 2018 Introducing the new Sealine F430
Take your fascination to new heights The F430 is a Sealine through and through – crowned with a captivating flybridge.Reigning over the unmistakably large panoramic windows is a viewing platform that satisfies your every desire. Posted on 11 Sep 2018 The new Fjord 44 Coupé has arrived
Stylish open layout characterising the power yacht brand The Fjord 44 Coupé is being described as extravagant, powerful and seaworthy, she is Fjord transformed. Posted on 31 Aug 2018 Eyachts hosts its largest display at SCIBS 2018
Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models, Eyachts will host its largest ever display at SCIBS this year, with nine boats moored across D Arm. Posted on 24 May 2018
Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy