Heesen reveals exterior designer for new 50-metre FDHF Steel Series

by Heesen Yachts 23 Dec 00:59 PST
Heesen is delighted to announce that the Harrison Eidsgaard studio has been chosen to design its eagerly anticipated 50-metre Steel series, which was announced at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show last October.

At 50 metres and 499 GT, this new series will feature a Fast Displacement steel hull of great seaworthiness for optimal comfort in all sea conditions. Like all Heesen yachts, the new design will also be available with Heesen's hybrid technology for intelligent power management and a silent cruise capability.

The layout will emphasise the connection of the outdoors to the interior, providing plenty of natural light and fresh air from sliding windows in the main saloon on the main deck. The design will also feature separate crew routing for discreet and efficient service, while with tenders and toys conveniently stored on the main deck forward, guests can enjoy the split-level aft deck terrace, overlooking an infinity pool and a large, fixed swimming platform. Six staterooms will accommodate twelve guests.

"Like all new beginnings, this is a very thrilling moment," said Rick van de Wetering, COO at Heesen. "Engineering such an exciting design is exhilarating and will pose some interesting challenges for our engineers and naval architects. But at Heesen, we enjoy overcoming challenges - our team of smart minds, led by Peter van der Zanden, will deliver another exceptional superyacht."

"An earlier collaboration between Heesen and Harrison Eidsgaard resulted in the award-winning Irisha, delivered in 2017, Van de Wetering said. "We appreciate the precision and thoroughgoing organisation of their design processes. This new 50-metre Steel series is Harrison Eidsgaard's interpretation of Heesen's DNA and our know-how in engineering and building successful series yachts."

Heesen's Marketing Director, Mark van Heffen, worked closely with the engineering and production teams to create a detailed brief, which was not only based on experience gained from previous series but also took into account a thorough analysis of the market. The result is a 50-metre series concept that splices Harrison Eidsgaard's creative flair with Heesen's industrial DNA, fitting perfectly into the shipyard's future commercial strategy.

"The design of Heesen's 50-metre steel exudes confidence," commented Peder Eidsgaard. "In keeping with the company DNA, it translates the fast and sporty look of the aluminium yachts into dynamic and agile forms. The profile is not radical or extravagant but refined and timeless. This is a yacht conceived to stand the test of time."

Eidsgaard added: "The keys to a successful layout in a 499GT yacht are simplicity and versatility. We want to achieve the maximum possible lifestyle space for the guests while ensuring that the crew have the perfect working space to deliver a top-notch experience. Features such as the infinity pool, or the unique coffee table on the sundeck, which doubles as an atrium skylight, will be focal points that invite guests to gather together. The sundeck will be large enough to hold up to 20 guests for outdoor dining. Hospitality is such an important element in yachting, and we wanted to ensure that visiting day-guests can be properly entertained too."

For the next six months, Heesen engineers and the Harrison Eidsgaard team will work together on translating this design into a perfectly engineered superyacht. Construction is scheduled to commence in Summer 2024.

