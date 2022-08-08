Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

AvA Yachts sells 3rd Kando110 model

by AvA Yachts 5 Jan 00:33 PST

AvA Yachts is delighted to announce that the 3rd 110 model of AvA Yachts' Kando series has been sold to a Norwegian customer.

Scheduled for delivery in late 2024 the metal has started cutting and keel-laying will take place in mid-January.

3rd Kando Series 110 - photo © AvA Yachts
3rd Kando Series 110 - photo © AvA Yachts

With a six stateroom layout and the master on main deck configuration Hull #3 will offer the same voluminous interior and ultra-long range capability as its predecessors Lady Caroline and Infinity Nine.

Phenomenal standard equipment levels include Volvo-Penta D16 Tier III compliant engines, Kohler gensets, Böning monitoring systems, Sleipner stabilisers, Webasto aircon, 12mm teak exterior decking, Awlgrip paint, Opacmare transformer and a 5.5m RIB tender.

3rd Kando Series 110 - photo © AvA Yachts
3rd Kando Series 110 - photo © AvA Yachts

Atilla Küçükdiker the Chairman and Founder of AvA Yachts said "We are really delighted with this order following so closely after the very recent deliveries of Lady Caroline and Infinity Nine. It further demonstrates customer faith in the Kando Series as being a world-beating ultra-long range and hugely fuel-efficient proper explorer yacht fleet. These are exciting times for AvA Yachts and watch this space for exciting announcements forthcoming very soon".

The Kando110 model is a 35m wide-beam full displacement superyacht constructed with a high-grade steel hull and aluminium superstructure offering a huge volume of 333 GT and a range of well over 6,500 nautical miles.

3rd Kando Series 110 - photo © AvA Yachts
3rd Kando Series 110 - photo © AvA Yachts
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy