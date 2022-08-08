AvA Yachts sells 3rd Kando110 model

by AvA Yachts 5 Jan 00:33 PST

AvA Yachts is delighted to announce that the 3rd 110 model of AvA Yachts' Kando series has been sold to a Norwegian customer.

Scheduled for delivery in late 2024 the metal has started cutting and keel-laying will take place in mid-January.

With a six stateroom layout and the master on main deck configuration Hull #3 will offer the same voluminous interior and ultra-long range capability as its predecessors Lady Caroline and Infinity Nine.

Phenomenal standard equipment levels include Volvo-Penta D16 Tier III compliant engines, Kohler gensets, Böning monitoring systems, Sleipner stabilisers, Webasto aircon, 12mm teak exterior decking, Awlgrip paint, Opacmare transformer and a 5.5m RIB tender.

Atilla Küçükdiker the Chairman and Founder of AvA Yachts said "We are really delighted with this order following so closely after the very recent deliveries of Lady Caroline and Infinity Nine. It further demonstrates customer faith in the Kando Series as being a world-beating ultra-long range and hugely fuel-efficient proper explorer yacht fleet. These are exciting times for AvA Yachts and watch this space for exciting announcements forthcoming very soon".

The Kando110 model is a 35m wide-beam full displacement superyacht constructed with a high-grade steel hull and aluminium superstructure offering a huge volume of 333 GT and a range of well over 6,500 nautical miles.