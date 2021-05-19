Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

Oceanco 1050H Preview

by Oceanco 11 Jan 06:44 PST

On 10 January 2023, at a milestone event, a revolutionary superyacht was witnessed at Oceanco's construction facilities in The Netherlands. 1050H has undergone a complete transformation that is practically unprecedented in its scale and nature.

New perspectives deliver new potentials

The yachting world has seen commercial vessels converted into superyachts, and heritage yachts being returned to their original glory, but this is the first time a superyacht has been recreated to face the future as a new, contemporary vessel. The results reinforce Oceanco's reputation for tackling challenging projects and delivering industry firsts.

Oceanco's CEO Marcel Onkenhout comments: "To say that this has been a remarkable process is an understatement. The project has called for passion, dedication, and extraordinary craftsmanship, with many involved in her creation now contributing to her recreation, including myself. We are proud to say that we are relaunching a completely new Oceanco." 1050H displays a modern exterior aesthetic, including a completely new superstructure, alongside a fresh interior by Reymond Langton Design.

Oceanco 1050H - photo © Guillaume Plisson
Oceanco 1050H - photo © Guillaume Plisson

Evolution

The reimagining of this icon calls into question our notion of what defines a yacht. To consider the connection between form and identity, and a yacht's potential for evolution; taking on new shapes and new meanings.

The A Group's Richard Hein, who acted as the independent owner's representative for the project, adds: "This almost unimaginable transformation has been able to take place thanks to the shared trust, perseverance and expertise of the team involved. A yacht is more than just the materialization of an owner's vision. It has its own character, its own specific habitat, with a unique purpose and story. Through the achievements of this project we have been able to extend the story of a remarkable superyacht for decades to come. It is about seeing the potential for all vessels, rather than starting from a blank sheet of paper each time."

Oceanco 1050H - photo © Guillaume Plisson
Oceanco 1050H - photo © Guillaume Plisson

Positive impact

Aside from her physical transformation, the work undertaken brings 1050H into the future with contemporary standards in terms of technology, safety, capability and sustainability. She has an operational profile that is fully compliant with rigorous IMO Tier III standards, not to mention upgrades to her technological capabilities across the board.

At a time when the yachting industry is increasingly mindful of the impact that newly built vessels have on the planet, it is pertinent to highlight that bringing an existing superyacht's environmental profile up to date with contemporary standards can have as much, if not more, of a positive impact.

"It is a proud moment for me to see the nearing completion of this transformation, having personally been involved in returning 1050H to her birthplace for this ambitious project," added Dr. Barwani, Chairman of Oceanco.

Oceanco 1050H - photo © Guillaume Plisson
Oceanco 1050H - photo © Guillaume Plisson

The gift of time

And with delivery windows for new construction projects booked up into the latter part of the decade, the scope of 1050H's transformation means that she emerges from her launch as an almost completely new yacht. Except in this case, she benefitted from a year's reduced timetable for completion thanks to the decrease in time spent on engineering and hull construction. All while maintaining her Oceanco pedigree.

"It is our ambition that this landmark project will inspire owners of existing yachts to benefit from the gift of time while adding value to their ownership experience as well as the planet. Through this approach, icons have the potential to become the new faces of tomorrow," comments Oceanco Marketing Director Paris Baloumis.

Specifications

  • Length: 105m/344ft
  • Beam: 14.6/48ft
  • Exterior & Interior Design: Reymond Langton Design
  • Owner's Representative: The A Group

Oceanco 1050H - photo © Guillaume Plisson
Oceanco 1050H - photo © Guillaume Plisson

Related Articles

Nothing is "Mission Impossible" for Oceanco
James Bond had 'Q' to supply his outlandish gadgets; superyacht owners have 'O' aka Oceanco From drone blocking force fields to motion-detecting smart floors, the kinds of futuristic technologies we are used to seeing in action films are not so far from the reality of today's top-level security and privacy options for large custom superyachts. Posted on 19 May 2021 Design Project KAIROS
Oceanco, Pininfarina and Lateral have joined forces to recalibrate yacht design with KAIROS KAIROS is the result of a first-time collaboration between renowned design studio Pininfarina and large custom yacht builder Oceanco, with technical design and engineering development provided by Lateral Naval Architects. Posted on 24 Mar 2021 Oceanco NXT
Reflecting on innovation and sustainability in an authentic and meaningful way Oceanco NXT brings together an inspiring collaboration of experts to answer the future demands by reflecting across industries of the new, younger demographic landscape, with the ultimate goal of zero impact on the environment. Posted on 24 Oct 2020 Oceanco - Cosmos | 90m
Everyone loves a cool superyacht Everyone loves a cool superyacht. At 90m, this concept is more like a small ship with not one, but two pools, one of which is even an infinity job hanging over the transom. Posted on 15 Jul 2018 A futuristic superyacht styled on a dugout canoe
Oceanco's 377-foot Tuhura is based on one of the most simple but efficient nautical designs Tuhura, Oceanco's latest 377-foot project, is a throwback that extends thousands of years farther into the past than any yacht. Posted on 7 Mar 2018
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy