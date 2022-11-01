Please select your home edition
The 80 Sunreef Power Eco: Building an electric Super Cat

by Sunreef Yachts 13 Jan 08:51 PST
80 Sunreef Power Eco © Sunreef Yachts

The Sunreef Team meets the future owner of an electric 80 Sunreef Power Eco catamaran for an exclusive interview. Currently, under construction at the shipyard in Gdansk, the luxury catamaran will be customized to the owner's exact specifications to reach the highest levels of sustainability and energy efficiency.

80 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts
80 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts

What is your experience with yachts & boating?

We have been on the water since childhood, including racing small sailboats, extensive cruising in New England, Florida and Bahamas with family boats. We have also chartered in the BVI. Our three generations of our close-knit families have enjoyed countless joyful experiences on-board our family yachts.

80 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts
80 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts

Why did you decide to build an electric yacht?

The climate impact of large power yachts is significant. We have taken extensive steps to impact the climate crises, therefore we could only consider a power yacht if it would incorporate technologies that are rapidly scaling in other sectors such as solar energy and electric vehicles. Given our focus on sustainability broadly, only an electric "Eco" boat aligned with our values.

80 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts
80 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts

Why did you decide to build with Sunreef Yachts?

We conducted extensive research in collaboration with our broker Staley Weidman from The Catamaran Company. This included visits and meetings with multiple foreign shipyards, to determine who was genuinely and successfully advancing state-of-the-art with electric and sustainable yachting. The result of our discovery process was clear - Sunreef leads the industry with research and development, high-quality production, highly evaluated sourcing, and compelling on-water performance.

80 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts
80 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts

How was your collaboration with the Sunreef team?

The Sunreef yacht design capability has allowed for significant input and choice on our part. We have accomplished this because Sunreef's client-facing team patiently interfaces with us remotely sometimes on a weekly basis. On-site visits have been extremely efficient in terms of making early design decisions about layout, material, colors, and furnishings. It's a family-run, private company that has a history of high achievement, and that culture is evident throughout the organization.

80 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts
80 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts

Were you involved in the design process?

My spouse and I, together with our Captain, designer and broker, have worked directly with Sunreef, throughout the project. While we have never designed and built a yacht, we have brought our style and ideas from our home and hospitality projects and enjoyed learning and shaping of our future marine home!

80 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts
80 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts

Where will you cruise?

We will spend summers in the Northeast, some of which we know well, but much remains to discover. We look forward to joining the ship in the Bahamas and the Caribbean in the winter when the boat is off charter. The Caribbean, in particular, is mostly a frontier for us, and will offer a wonderful escape from the cold northern winters!

