Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

McLaren Applied partners with E1 to supply telemetry and data viewing software

by Sam Mallinson 18 Jan 02:25 PST
Pictures of the E1 Race Series `RaceBird` RB01. The foiling electric race boat shown here testing for the first time © Lloyd Images

McLaren Applied has joined forces with E1 to provide telemetry and data viewing software to the engineers running the electric RaceBird boats in the UIM E1 World Championship.

The data analysis tools - which include ATLAS, System Monitor, and McLaren Control Toolbox - supplied by McLaren Applied will allow the engineers from E1 and SeaBird Technologies to view and analyse live and recorded data from the raceboats.

The data viewing software from McLaren Applied will also be made available to all the teams competing in the championship.

The E1 teams will utilise the data viewing software at test sessions and race events to analyse the performance of the RaceBird boat. The software will be used alongside a configuration tool which allows teams to alter the set-up of the Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) also supplied by McLaren Applied, giving teams influence over elements of the boat control, such as throttle mapping.

McLaren Applied has driven innovation in Formula 1 and global top-level motorsport series for over three decades, which has led to engineering solutions being adapted and deployed across other industries, including automotive and transport.

The partnership with E1 will see McLaren Applied expand its portfolio into the marine sector as Official Data Viewing Software Supplier for the championship.

Rodi Basso, Co-Founder & CEO of E1, said: "I'm happy to bring McLaren Applied on board as Official Data Viewing Software Supplier at E1. Having worked as Motorsport Business Director at McLaren Applied in the past, I know the tools and software they provide will be to the highest standard and will offer teams valuable insight. The data will not only be used to extract the maximum performance and monitor safety, but it will also be used to show real-time information to fans trackside or watching at home. I think data and certain touchpoints can play a role in making sports more accessible to viewers and actually add to the overall entertainment value."

Josh Wesley, Head of Engineering at SeaBird Technologies, commented: "From an engineering perspective, it's important that we can access and view data in real-time coming from the boats. With more testing planned in the coming months, we will rely on using this type of powerful software to record data and review it immediately after each run. We will use the learnings from this analysis to fine-tune the performance of the RaceBird prototype ready to hand it over to the teams."

Richard Saxby, Director, Motorsport at McLaren Applied, said: "We are extremely excited to be working with E1 and SeaBird Technologies on this ground-breaking new championship, using our technology in a new racing series dedicated to bringing electrification to the marine market. The McLaren Applied ATLAS data viewer and McLaren Control Toolbox have been used in top-level motorsport for many years, allowing teams to derive winning margins through the accurate visualisation of time-sensitive data and we are delighted to see the benefits of this software being used in the E1 Series for a new application in marine."

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements. To learn more about E1, visit our website at www.e1series.com.

Related Articles

Candela reveals longest-range electric boat
A significant breakthrough for electrification at sea with Polestar batteries and DC charging With up to 57 nm (65 US miles) of expected range and DC charging, the foiling Candela C-8 'powered by Polestar' is designed to upend the hegemony of fossil fuel boats. Posted today at 6:00 am RELiON Battery enhances off-grid adventures
The Outlaw 1072s is a safe, reliable option for all of your power needs RELiON® Battery, a global leader in the development of lithium batteries, today announced their next generation portable power source, the Outlaw™ 1072s. Posted on 17 Jan Tommaso Spadolini reveals new sporty 90m design
Fast-looking design, capable of around 20 knots, 365sqm beach club on two decks Far more than a concept, this is a project which has demanded close cooperation with the client to develop the internal configuration as well as the external styling, getting them to an advanced state of readiness. Posted on 17 Jan How to customise the 37.8m Moonen Martinique
Moonen yachts reflect the personalities of their owners Our clients often remark how Moonen yachts reflect the personalities of their owners, thanks to the high level of customisation. That's certainly true for the recently launched COCOON, our 37.8m Moonen Martinique (124ft). Posted on 15 Jan The "dolce vita" is super technological
Wooden Boats Limo Blue 8.3m vintage luxury tender able to reach 35 knots Marco Arnaboldi, founder and designer of the Wooden Boats shipyard, is one of the few yacht designers who can make a 50+ metre megayacht "fly" at 60 knots while also being able to develop an equally exclusive line of compact luxury tenders. Posted on 13 Jan Can your Grandma use FaceTime?
Perhaps not the most nautical of headlines, but it is definitely of the time... Perhaps not the most nautical of headlines, but it is definitely of the time, which is kind of the point with Alloy Boats. Posted on 13 Jan The 80 Sunreef Power Eco
Building an electric Super Cat The Sunreef Team meets the future owner of an electric 80 Sunreef Power Eco catamaran for an exclusive interview. Posted on 13 Jan New pictures of the Leopard 40 Powercat
The first hull is on its way to Florida We're glad to share the first interior and exterior pictures of the Leopard 40 Powercat with you! The first hull is on its way to Florida and will make her Worldwide Premiere at the Miami boat show in February. Posted on 13 Jan Construction of the first unit of the WiderCat 92
The two hulls were recently transferred and everything is right on track for the launch The two hulls were recently transferred and everything is right on track for the launch expected this coming summer. Posted on 13 Jan U-Boat Worx celebrates build milestone
With NEMO production submersible The first production series of NEMO submersibles is well under way at U-Boat Worx' revamped production facility in The Netherlands. Posted on 13 Jan
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy