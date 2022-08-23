Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Candela reveals world's longest-range electric boat with Polestar batteries and DC charging

by Candela 17 Jan 22:00 PST
Candela C-8 'Polestar powered` uses a similar battery and charging technology to the Polestar electric fastback © Candela

With up to 57 nm (65 US miles) of expected range and DC charging, the foiling Candela C-8 'powered by Polestar' is designed to upend the hegemony of fossil fuel boats.

Today, the electric boatmaker Candela unveiled the first product emerging from the battery collaboration with premium electric car brand Polestar announced in August 2022: Candela C-8 'powered by Polestar', the longest-range electric boat to date.

Candela C-8 'Polestar powered` - photo © Candela
Candela C-8 'Polestar powered` - photo © Candela

The Candela C-8 will use the same 69 kWh battery pack and DC charging technology as the Polestar 2 and has an expected range of up to 57 nautical miles (65 US miles) on one charge at a cruising speed of 22 knots (25 mph). The range is two to three times longer than what conventional electric speedboats can achieve at high speed and compares favorably with how internal combustion engine powerboats are used.

"This collaboration means that C-8 can travel to destinations previously only reachable by combustion engine boats. The Candela C-8 powered by Polestar marks a significant breakthrough for electrification at sea", says Gustav Hasselskog, CEO and founder of boat maker Candela.

Usage data from Europe's premier boat-sharing service Agapi, with fleets in several locations in Europe, from Helsinki to Mallorca, show that 95% of their members' day excursions are less than 50 nautical miles, or well within the range of Candela C-8.

The secret to the long range lies in Candela's hydrofoil technology. Flying above the waves on computer-guided underwater wings that greatly reduce water friction, the C-8 uses 80% less energy than conventional boats at high speed. Its highly efficient pod motor, Candela C-POD, outputs 75 kW/100hp for takeoff. Once foilborne, the C-8 flies efficiently, drawing only around 23 kW/30hp continuously from its Polestar battery pack - whereas a similar-sized conventional boat would use around 120 kW/160hp.

The Polestar collaboration also enables DC charging in Candela C-8, which opens up new routes and future-proofs the boat as DC charging networks are rolled out along coastlines.

Candela C-8 'Polestar powered` - photo © Candela
Candela C-8 'Polestar powered` - photo © Candela

"With access to DC fast chargers, which now start to pop up in several places around the globe, you can cover totally new routes with Candela C-8. You can go from Sweden to Finland in one day, or along the entire French Riviera in a few hours. For a few euros/dollars' worth of electricity", says Gustav Hasselskog.

The supply of battery and charging systems to a third party, a first for Polestar as an EV manufacturer, marks the start of a broader intended partnership between Polestar and Candela.

"Sharing our know-how on batteries and vehicle engineering with Candela will help us reach our shared goal of transitioning to a future where all forms of transport are sustainable," says Thomas Ingenlath, CEO Polestar.

Candela C-8 'Polestar powered` - photo © Candela
Candela C-8 'Polestar powered` - photo © Candela

Specifications - Candela C-8, Polestar Power:

  • 8.5 meters (28 feet)
  • 2.5 meters (8.2 feet)
  • 1700 kg (3850 lbs)
  • 8 passengers
  • 69 kWh battery (Polestar 2 Standard range Single motor)
  • 27 knots (31 mph) sustained top speed
  • Expected range 57 nautical miles (65 US miles) at 22 knots
  • Polestar DC charging, 11 kW 3-phase AC charging

For more information visit candela.com.

Related Articles

Polestar and Candela join forces
Polestar will provide battery and charging systems for Candela's highly efficient flying boats The Swedish electric car maker Polestar will provide battery and charging systems for Candela's highly efficient flying boats. The battery deal will enable Candela to scale up production swiftly, bringing mass-market electric boats one step closer to real Posted on 23 Aug 2022 Candela P-8 Voyager debuts in Venice
The next generation of electric passenger boats flies above the water at high speeds Unveiled today in Venice, the new foiling Candela P-8 Voyager lets its passengers travel silently and comfortably through wake-sensitive areas or over delicate coral reefs, without leaving a trace. Posted on 31 May 2022 France SailGP Team introduces Candela C-7
The world's first electric hydrofoil chase boat As the Formula 1 of sailing returns for the Mubadala United States Sail Grand Prix, the French team has an ace up its sleeve: Candela C-7, the world's first electric hydrofoil chase boat, which might help them score in the new Impact league. Posted on 26 Mar 2022 Candela C-8 outsells combustion engine boats
The first flying electric daycruiser The Swedish tech company Candela has racked up more than 60 orders for its revolutionary, 290 000-euro electric boat, the Candela C-8. That makes the flying C-8 one of the fastest-selling 28-foot boats on the market. Posted on 26 Mar 2022 Candela opens test drive center in San Francisco
Setting new standards for electric vessels with its hydrofoiling, long-range electric craft It's the fastest electric craft, with the longest range - yet it uses a staggering 80% less energy than traditional powerboats at high speeds. Posted on 23 Mar 2022 Candela C-8 performs successful first flight
Ushering in a new era of electric foiling powerboats The foiling Candela C-8 promises to disrupt the gas-guzzling powerboat industry, thanks to a unique combination of long all-electric range, high speed, and industry-first features. Posted on 17 Feb 2022 Try out the Candela C-7 in Miami
The game-changing electric powerboat Thanks to a decade-old invention coupled to advanced software and computers, the electric Candela C-7 electric sportsboat flies above the water with a longer range and higher speed than any other electric boat before it. Posted on 9 Feb 2022 Candela C-8: 2nd-gen hydrofoiling leisure boat
A larger and more comfortable craft designed to bring electric boats to the wider market Absolutely silent, with superior seakeeping, fully connected, maintenance-free, 95% cheaper to drive and sporting the longest electric range of any boat in history. The Swedish electric boat maker aims to bring electric boats to high-volume production. Posted on 27 Aug 2021 Introducing the all-electric Candela C-Pod
“A silent revolution beneath” It will last a lifetime without maintenance, is four times more efficient than the best electric outboards and makes for a totally silent boat ride. Posted on 20 Aug 2021 This is what electric boats will look like
The Swedish Candela C-7 is the first long-range and high speed electric boat Yesterday marked a moment in history, as the first time a flying electric motorboat raced a flying sailing yacht. Both designs use hydrofoils that provide superior speed and energy efficiency over conventional boats. Posted on 13 May 2021
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy