Yamaha launches new premium and high power outboard models

by Yamaha 18 Jan 21:53 PST

Expanding the range of craft which can use its outboards, Yamaha Marine has introduced four new engines across its Premium and High Power ranges.

New premium outboard engines

Improving on its 425hp premium XTO outboard engine, Yamaha has launched the XTO 450hp V8 and XTO 400hp V8 to offer users increased acceleration and faster speeds. The new XTO's offer a new cowling design, sleek new graphics, enhanced user features and a superior power to weight ratio, making it an option for even more boats.

XTO stands for Xtreme Thrust Output, and these two technologically advanced direct injection 4-stroke outboards offer 300% more reverse thrust and achieve new levels of torque and speed. The natural aspiration of the XTO 450hp and 400hp V8 makes them ideal for powering larger boats, and the V8 configuration delivers enviable power across the rev range creating even more opportunities to use outboards to power ever larger and heavier vessels.

Designed to be used with Yamaha's Helm Master EX® boat control system, it's now easier than ever to link the XTO 450hp and 400hp to the market leading Helm Master EX boat control system. Helm Master EX opens up joystick control from anywhere on the boat and features AutoPilot, FishPoint and SetPoint™ position control technology.

The latest XTO models also feature an integrated Helm Master EX functioning propeller light and the outboards' electric charging system had been upgraded. The high-output alternator system enables onboard batteries to charge more quickly, allowing users to run more electronics when at rest and without use of a generator.

Yamaha's TotalTilt™ function makes tilting the engine a push button exercise, while the integrated tilt limit option enables the full tilt position to be set, ensuring it's in the best position for each individual boat, preventing the possibility of cowling damage and keeping the engines in prime condition for longer.

A noise reduction silencer has also been added to promote quieter cruising at speed, while the in-water gear lubrication change system allows for on the water oil changing, making it quicker and easier to complete, saving on boat lifts and storage ashore, and valuable time spent on maintenance.

"At Yamaha, we have engineering excellence embedded in the very heart of everything we do, creating products that allow users to have memorable experiences out on the water while being reassured by our unrivalled reliability," says Matt Taylerson, Yamaha's Divisional Manager, Marketing.

"We continuously strive to satisfy the needs of a wide variety of commercial and recreational users, and Yamaha's new outboard engines represent another key step towards opening up outboard power for ever larger and heavier vessels and bringing cutting edge technology within reach for more customers."

New high power outboard engines

Benefitting from full in-house manufacture, Yamaha has improved and launched new versions of its popular high power 200hp and 150hp outboard engines, offering multiple options enhanced with exciting top end tech, previously found exclusively in Yamaha's Premium engines. There are three versions of each engine model, and the host of technical enhancements makes these engines well suited to either single or twin installations.

1. Mechanical controls, with a hydraulic helm pump 2. Drive-by-Wire, with a hydraulic helm pump 3. Drive-by-Wire, with an electric helm - this version is also compatible with Yamaha's Helm Master EX boat control system

The 200hp features a fuel efficient EFI system, making nanosecond calculations to ensure an optimum fuel and air mix are compressed for peak performance and efficiency, along with reliable cold starting. Owners will also benefit from a microprocessor ECU, clean-burn technology and variable camshaft timing to improve performance and efficiency, plus reducing emissions across the rpm range. Both engines are 2.8 litre, 4-cylinder, DOHC for improved airflow to boost power and speed.

New features include the TotalTilt™ function with integrated tilt limit for effortless trailering and convenience when tilting, and integrated Digital Electric Steering (DES). Now built into the new versions of these models and benefitting from Yamaha's superior engineering and reliability, DES offers boat owners a clear and spacious bilge. No pumps, hoses or controls units are needed for fluid filling and no special bleeder ports are required. As part of the Yamaha engine package, DES negates the need for a customer to purchase, and a dealer to install, a separate steering cylinder.

Creating a continuous identity between the Premium and High Power segments, the 200hp and 150hp both gain from fresh new styling and two colour options, grey or pearlescent white, with the new cowling shape incorporating air intakes and side vents. Compatible with the latest LED lights, push start control, Drive-by-Wire throttles, the enhanced aesthetics of the 200hp and 150hp cover all touch points.

This exciting range of new products from Yamaha is available to view on Yamaha's stand (Hall 3/C90.1) at boot Düsseldorf 21-29 January 2023. All four of these new flagship engines will be available from Q3 2023, ready for 2024 boat packages.

To find out more about Yamaha's full range of outboards and marine technology visit here.