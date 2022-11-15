Mercury Marine promotion offers 5 years of factory-backed coverage on 2.5-400hp outboards

by Mercury Marine 18 Jan 16:55 PST

Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today announced a promotion offering five years of factory-backed coverage with the purchase of a new 2.5-400hp outboard.

From Jan. 16 through March 31, 2023, Mercury is offering the standard 3-year limited warranty plus two years of additional factory-backed Mercury Product Protection (MPP) Gold coverage with the purchase a new Mercury 2.5-400hp outboard from a participating Mercury Authorized Dealer.

As a bonus, with the purchase of a new Mercury L6 350 or 400hp Verado® outboard during the offer period, consumers will receive two additional years of MPP Gold coverage - for seven total years of coverage.

Outboards must be registered by April 15, 2023, to receive the additional coverage. Offer valid in U.S. only. Additional exclusions apply. Contact a participating Mercury Authorized Dealer or visit MercuryMarine.com/Get5 to get the full details.