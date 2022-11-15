Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Mercury Marine promotion offers 5 years of factory-backed coverage on 2.5-400hp outboards

by Mercury Marine 18 Jan 16:55 PST

Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today announced a promotion offering five years of factory-backed coverage with the purchase of a new 2.5-400hp outboard.

From Jan. 16 through March 31, 2023, Mercury is offering the standard 3-year limited warranty plus two years of additional factory-backed Mercury Product Protection (MPP) Gold coverage with the purchase a new Mercury 2.5-400hp outboard from a participating Mercury Authorized Dealer.

As a bonus, with the purchase of a new Mercury L6 350 or 400hp Verado® outboard during the offer period, consumers will receive two additional years of MPP Gold coverage - for seven total years of coverage.

Outboards must be registered by April 15, 2023, to receive the additional coverage. Offer valid in U.S. only. Additional exclusions apply. Contact a participating Mercury Authorized Dealer or visit MercuryMarine.com/Get5 to get the full details.

Related Articles

Mercury Marine introduces V10 outboards
The V10 Verado engines will also be compatible with a new Mercury electric steering system Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today introduced the industry's first ever V10 outboard with the official launch of its all-new 5.7L 350 and 400hp Verado® outboard engines. Posted on 15 Nov 2022 Mercury Marine introduces new 25 & 30hp FourStroke
The lightest and fastest 3-cylinder engines in class Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today introduced its next generation of 25 and 30hp FourStroke outboards - engineered from the ground up to be lighter, faster and easier to operate and maintain. Posted on 13 Jul 2022 Mercury Marine bold new vision with its Avator™
Avator creates a new boating experience for Mercury's global customers Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), has announced its Avator™ electric outboard concept, representing Mercury's next step in marine innovation, advanced technology, and engineering. Posted on 17 Feb 2022 Mercury introduces Joystick Piloting for outboards
For precision control of large outboard vessels Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today introduced Joystick Piloting for Outboards (JPO) with Bow Thruster, the industry's first outboard joystick system with full and seamless integration of a bow thruster. Posted on 17 Feb 2022 Mercury introduces Joystick Piloting for outboards
JPO for Single-Engine Pontoons is compatible with hydraulic or electro-hydraulic steering Mercury Marine®, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today introduced Joystick Piloting for Outboards (JPO) for Single-Engine Pontoons. Posted on 21 Jan 2022 Mercury introduces next generation DTS System
Digital Throttle & Shift with integrated, intuitive and intelligent technology Mercury Marine®, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), have introduced the next generation of its Digital Throttle & Shift (DTS) system with integrated, intuitive and intelligent technology that enhances the boating experience. Posted on 13 Feb 2021 Mercury Marine and Beneteau strengthen partnership
Beneteau customers will be able to take advantage of even more competitive outboard boat-and-engine. Mercury Marine has announced an expanded partnership with Beneteau on a global scale to leverage both companies' leadership position and offer Beneteau customers Mercury power on 2021 models. Posted on 24 Oct 2020 Mercury Racing launch V8 450R outboard engine
Designed for the high-performance disciple craving unrelenting power The new Mercury Racing 450R outboard is purpose designed for the high-performance disciple craving unrelenting power. Steeped in Mercury Racing DNA, the 450R features a 4.6-liter V8 FourStroke powerhead boosted by an exclusive Mercury Racing supercharger. Posted on 19 Jun 2019 Mercury Marine wins prestigious Forum Design Award
Recognized with an International Forum Design (iF) award Mercury Marine, the world leader in marine propulsion and technology has been recognized with an International Forum Design (iF) award in the Discipline Product category, presented to the company for its V-6 outboard lineup. Posted on 19 Mar 2019 Mercury Racing expands MAX5 prop range
Delivering tremendous results in both single and multiple-engine applications The MAX5 lab-finished propeller is a proven performer - delivering tremendous results in both single and multiple-engine applications, including Mercury Racing's 400R outboard and 600 SCi sterndrive, with a reduction in propeller slip of up to 12%. Posted on 21 Feb 2019
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy