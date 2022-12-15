Fast sailing on a Wauquiez 45s to Hobart

Following the recent Sydney to Hobart race, we were fortunate to speak with Rod West on his experience sailing his Wuaquiez Centurion 45s 'Esprit'.

"We had a GREAT race with the boat performing brilliantly. We were 3rd in our Division for much of the race but I blew my big spinnaker and dropped off the pace a little. These boats are outstanding. Strong, sea-kindly, and a delight to sail even as we surfed down the big swells during the gail conditions at 19kn!..."

Missed any of our recent blog articles? Check out our Docklines page!