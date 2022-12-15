Fast sailing on a Wauquiez 45s to Hobart

The Ensign Yachts Team
Following the recent Sydney to Hobart race, we were fortunate to speak with Rod West on his experience sailing his Wuaquiez Centurion 45s 'Esprit'.
"We had a GREAT race with the boat performing brilliantly. We were 3rd in our Division for much of the race but I blew my big spinnaker and dropped off the pace a little. These boats are outstanding. Strong, sea-kindly, and a delight to sail even as we surfed down the big swells during the gail conditions at 19kn!..."
Check out this great walkaround video tour of the elegant yet sporty Rhea 32 Timonier from Motorboat and Yachting. Packed full of innovative features such as a multi-function settee that can extend for extra seating or convert into another comfortable bed, as well as a sliding aft cockpit lounge to allow extra space when on board.
We are happy to announce that the ever-popular Tofinou 9.7 and Rhea 730 Timonier are now accessible for public viewing in Sydney. We invite you to go and have a look for yourself and if you would like a walk-on tour, please contact our friendly team. Limited-time viewing in these locations so get in quick!
The high achiever has made it into yet another awards list, this time Sail Magazine's Top 10 Sailboats for 2023. Ever since the Nautitech 44 Open was unveiled in 2021 it has been making significant waves in the cruising/performance catamaran space.
The team at Ensign Yachts are very proud of the Nautitech's success, in addition to that of Bavaria Yachts recent achievements. With the Bavaria SR41 taking out the Award for 2022 Motor Boat of the year, as well as the smaller sister, the Bavaria SR36 winning the 2022 Best of Boats Award!
The Team at Ensign Yachts are very proud to be sponsoring and competing in the upcoming Renewable Energy Cup Regatta out of the Middle Harbour Yacht Club in Sydney on the 24th of March. See photo above from the previous Regatta Ensign Yachts were involved in, a fantastic day!
The Renewable Energy Cup is a part of Climate Challenge Events, an initiative bringing businesses together that hold climate action and sustainability as core values. Come and follow us along on the day!
Bering Yachts showcases their exciting new superyacht the Bering 92. Being a full displacement boat, the B92 comes at 29,08 meters and has 175 tons displacement at full load. She is designed for prolonged autonomous blue-water trips and is in this sense a real expedition vessel.
