Tesoro T-40 Inboard - Experience a virtual inspection

by The Yacht Sales Co 20 Jan 17:22 PST

Discover the new model Tesoro T-40 in the inboard version with Tesoro CEO Andrés Martínez providing the key points of difference for the model.

A new exterior design and plenty of refined interior details make the T-40 one of the iconic models of the Tesoro Yachts range. Enjoy the ultimate cruising lifestyle with the T-40's generous stern sunbed with dinette table conversion, as well as an expansive swim platform to which you can easily fix a small tender.

The new Cullinan T-Top, with sturdy roof pillars integrated into the bulwarks, makes a single solid piece integrated with the hull creating a large, protected deck space and outstanding stability.

Tesoro T-40 Inboard - photo © Yacht Sales Co
Tesoro T-40 Inboard - photo © Yacht Sales Co

New Ocean Drive Interior

The yacht's interior is the most spacious in her category with two generous cabins. The new interior layout "Ocean Drive" is now available on the T-40 models. A first in the market segment, and in addition to the dinette table conversion at the bow which makes a king size bed, Tesoro Yachts are also offering the option to join the stern beds to make a massive aft bed if desired. Configure your yacht's exterior and interior to match your own personal style choosing from an exclusive range of fabrics, timber finishes and elegant colour palettes.

Tesoro T-40 Inboard - photo © Yacht Sales Co
Tesoro T-40 Inboard - photo © Yacht Sales Co

First Model to Arrive in Australia soon

The Yacht Sales Co will have the first Tesoro T-40 arrive in Australia around March 2023, and this outboard version is available for immediate sale. Contact our team to find out more.

