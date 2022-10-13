Vessel berthing revolution: VETUS offers greater system integration with Yamaha outboard engines

Vessel berthing © VETUS Vessel berthing © VETUS

by VETUS 20 Jan 18:51 PST

VETUS has strengthened its reputation as a provider of complete onboard boat systems, with the announcement of their latest partnership, connecting its BOW PRO thruster range to Yamaha's ground-breaking Helm Master® EX control system.

Helm Master™ EX is a fully integrated boat control system that makes navigating and getting to your destination easier, and once you arrive, gives a whole new level of control to precisely manoeuvre your craft to exactly where and how you want it. The addition of a VETUS BOW PRO bow thruster to a Yamaha Helm Master® EX equipped boat dramatically improves the slow speed authority and ease of berthing, increasing safety and vessel usability.

The combination of the VETUS BOW PRO thrusters and Yamaha's Helm Master® EX, means a single intuitive joystick easily controls engine power and puts the boat where you want it, moving it in any direction regardless of sidewinds, tides and other environmental influences. Enhancing the helmsman's experience of boat control, useful for larger vessels, and opening boating to those who want to simplify the helm controls or where a heavy steering wheel may not be desirable or practical.

According to Thijs Boegheim, Sales Director at VETUS, the power and responsiveness of the VETUS BOW PRO thrusters offer much more than the icing on the cake to a Helm Master® EX equipped boat: "Joystick control systems for outboard equipped boats have opened up larger boats to a wider audience and reduced demands on crews. The capabilities of sector-leading systems like Yamaha's Helm Master® EX are almost magical to observe, and the sight of twin outboards independently flicking between gear selections, throttle settings and steering inputs to keep a boat at station at sea or gracefully move it into a berth is a modern marvel of marine electronics. However, the magic has limits as there is only so much leverage transom mounted outboard motors can exert on the bow of a long or heavy boat. There comes a point where a thruster is required to extract the full benefits of the Helm Master® EX system, and to keep the control system as user friendly and intuitive as Yamaha designed it, the two systems are fully compatible and integrated."

The proportional control offered by VETUS BOW PRO thrusters provides skippers with precise steering, and the ability to use their thruster system when docking or maneuvering using the Yamaha Helm Master® EX system without the fear of overuse or overheating issues. It also increases the steering efficiency of the boat which reduces fuel consumption.

The proprietary VETUS motor controller also regulates the maintenance-free brushless induction motors, ensuring the thrusters are very efficient and quiet. Active heat control and a low power consumption give the BOW thrusters a runtime only limited by the size of the battery pack installed - a unique feature for DC thrusters.

VETUS has a complete range of BOW PRO thrusters, including 24 models ranging from 30 Kgf to 420 Kgf. For further information, visit vetus.com.

For the first time at this year's Düsseldorf show from 21st to 29th January, VETUS will exhibit its range of engines and equipment on a new-look stand, displaying the synergy with brands YANMAR, Maxwell, Smartgyro and Flexofold to present increased options and complete solutions to visitors and boat owners.