Discover the new DB/37

by Jeanneau 22 Jan 00:47 PST

Jeanneau reveals details of this new experience in premium day boating

Jeanneau expands its DB Yachts line with a second model: the new DB/37, available in inboard and outboard versions.

Jeanneau reaffirms its ambition to develop the market of premium day boats by meeting the expected codes in this segment while offering unexpected solutions.

Benefiting from all the savoir-faire and creativity of Jeanneau, the DB/37 features a streamlined silhouette designed by Camillo Garroni, with a distinctive personality.

DB 37 - photo © Jeanneau
DB 37 - photo © Jeanneau

This new model perfectly represents the DB Yachts line, upholding the core principles that made the DB/43 a success. The deck plan privileges exterior space and easy movement on board, and while at anchor, side terraces can extend the cockpit toward the sea.

Faithful to the promise of the DB Yachts line, "MORE THAN YOU EXPECT," the DB/37 seduces all those adept at cruising with private living spaces and a refined interior, unique aboard a day boat.

Inviting and protective, the DB/37 is designed for you to fully benefit from the sea, to experience and share unforgettable moments. A true party boat, with an optimal interior layout, she also offers the possibility of extended stays onboard... all of this with the stylish allure of elegant lines.

Jeanneau will display the inboard version of the new DB/37 for her world premiere at the Düsseldorf Boat Show, from January 21st through the 29th, 2023, in Hall 5 - Stand C19.

A Dynamic, Elegant Style

Italian designer, Camillo Garroni gave birth to the new DB/37 by drawing an elegant silhouette with a sporty flair, a true characteristic of the DB Yachts line.

DB 37 - photo © Jeanneau
DB 37 - photo © Jeanneau

The development of the DB/37 constituted a veritable stylistic challenge. Our objective was to perpetuate the distinguishing character of the DB Yachts line, initiated by the DB/43, all while conserving this ability to meet all the expectations of those who love the sea in a more compact boat. Thus, the DB/37 displays an unexpected elegance at this level, notably due to codes from the world of the automobile, all while offering exceptional interior volumes and a high level of comfort. - Camillo Garroni, Designer

It is also in the details that the character of the DB/37 is expressed, playful as the light reflected by her extended lines and carefully studied forms, borrowed from the world of high-performance automobiles.

The hull designed by Michael Peters Yacht Design features excellent handling.

This new model is available in an inboard version, with twin Volvo D4-320 engines and Sterndrive, as well as an outboard version with engine power of up to 2x400 HP.

The DB/37 boasts joystick control to facilitate handling and manoeuvres at port.

An Open, Generous Boat

The DB/37 benefits from her full-beam design, utilizing the full width of the hull as living space.

DB 37 - photo © Jeanneau
DB 37 - photo © Jeanneau

Another signature feature of the DB Yachts line, two side terraces open electrically to further extend living space on board, making the DB/37 a true party boat in an instant. Together with the large aft swim platform, they create an ideal access to the water for swimming.

On one level, the immense exterior living space fully opens onto the sea.

Two facing bench seats can accommodate eight people around a large, transversal table. Guests will fully benefit from the functionality of the central island galley: its large Corian countertop becomes a gathering place for enjoying refreshments and special moments together. It is equipped with a stovetop, a grill, a sink, and a refrigerator.

The central helm station features three comfortable individual seats, sheltered by an integrated glass windscreen and a large hard top. The entire area can be canvas-enclosed to extend the cruising season and benefit from the full volume of the cockpit.

Two recessed sidedecks enable free, secure movement about the deck, accessed directly from the helm. Thus, the forward cockpit is easily accessible for taking advantage of the two sun loungers on the forward sundeck.

DB 37 - photo © Jeanneau
DB 37 - photo © Jeanneau

The DB/37 is ideal for sharing special moments together with friends and family, with a layout that opens onto the sea and with great ease of movement on board, due to her symmetrical sidedecks and flush deck. Featuring an inviting atmosphere, generous capacity, and unexpected level of comfort, the DB/37 offers guests an invitation to cruise. - Vincent Piel, Powerboat Product Marketing Manager

More than you expect: An invitation to cruise

The breakfast point, located near the companionway and leading to the cabins, is equipped with copious storage, a microwave, and a refrigerator. The interior is bathed in natural light, provided by deck hatches and immense windows in the hull.

The forward owner's cabin features a double berth, a dressing table, and numerous storage lockers. Indirect lighting creates a soft, cosy atmosphere.

The aft cabin benefits from the full-beam design, for a remarkable interior volume.

The bathroom affords a level of comfort that is unique in this market segment, featuring an elegant sink and cabinet, a head, and a separate shower.

The interior of the DB/37 fulfils all the promises of the DB Yachts line, with refined touches, fine materials, thoughtful details, and a warm atmosphere, all enhanced by natural lighting diffused through vast windows in the hull.

From day boat, to party boat, to cruiser, the DB/37 promises excep-tional experiences on the water.

We are happy to add a second opus to the DB Yachts line, just a few months after the successful launch of the DB/43. With DB Yachts, we imagine the yachting of tomorrow while drawing on Jeanneau's heritage. - Paul Blanc, Executive Director

DB 37 - photo © Jeanneau
DB 37 - photo © Jeanneau

Preliminary Technical Specifications:

  • Longueur hors tout / LOA: 11,83 m / 38' 9''
  • Longueur Coque / Hull length: 9,97 m / 32' 8''
  • Bau / Beam: 3,57 m / 11' 8''
  • Tirant D'eau / Draft: 1,17 m / 3' 10''
  • Cabines / Cabins: 2
  • Couchages / Berth: 4
  • Salle de Bain / Head: 1
  • Motorisation Inbord / Inboard engines: Volvo 2 x D4-320 (en cours / in progress)
  • Motorisation Hors-bord maxi / Outboard engines max: 2 x 400 (en cours / in progress)
  • Designer / Designer: Garroni Design
  • Architecte / Architect: Michael Peters

