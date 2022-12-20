Please select your home edition
New Sirena Yachts 48 will bring flexible boating to a younger audience

by Sirena Yachts 22 Jan 14:57 PST

Something completely new is coming from Sirena Yachts. Something small, but perfectly formed. A motor yacht that will appeal to a new generation of boaters and marine enthusiasts. First details of the Sirena 48 have been revealed at the Boot Düsseldorf and the first unit will be launched at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2023.

World-class quality and an immaculate finish are as much part of the Sirena Yachts brand as bold and distinctive design. And the Sirena 48 will be no different, with Sirena's renowned attention to luxurious detailing and functionality. But the boat will also offer two alternative layouts for the spacious aft cockpit - a rarity in boats under the 50ft mark.

Sirena 48 - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 48 - photo © Sirena Yachts

"We offer a number of layout options," explained Sirena Yachts CEO Cagin Genc. "While our customers can choose between an open layout and a more traditional aft deck, this tailoring can continue all the way to the bathing platform. For example, a storage area can be chosen instead of the crew cabin, and in this case, a full height door or a seating area that opens out of the transom may be preferable."

There are more options around the flybridge. Standard spec is for a spacious entertaining area, with alfresco dining and a huge expanse of sun pads forward. Owners are more likely than ever to take the helm of this boat themselves, with an intuitive flybridge helm station.

Sirena 48 - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 48 - photo © Sirena Yachts

Like her larger sisters in the range, which comprises four existing models (Sirena 58, 68, 78, and 88), the Sirena 48 will give owners the best of both worlds with a semi-displacement hull that is efficient in displacement mode, yet permits fast planing performance as well. A voluminous hull offers plenty of interior space for the family, and of course, there is the large swimming platform to carry a tender, jetski or other toys.

"We have a wide product range with four models between 58 and 88ft, and this expansion into the 40-foot sector will complete our line-up in the most competitive area of the market," commented Ali Onger, CCO at Sirena Yachts. "The Sirena 48 is a model that can be used without crew, yet can easily accommodate a family nucleus. This will be an all-weather yacht with many innovative warm-water features. We expect it to prove especially popular in both Mediterranean and US markets."

Sirena 48 - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 48 - photo © Sirena Yachts

Dimensions and Main Characteristics

Length Overall LOA (Incl. swim platform excl. anchor roller): 15,96 m
Hull Length LH ISO 8666 (Net GRP - Swim platform excluded): 13,79 m
Waterline Length LWL ISO 8666 (Full load conditions): 13,77 m
Hull Beam BHmax ISO 8666 (@ Mid-ship section): 4,93 m
Max Draft - TMAX ISO 8666: 1,2 m

Loaded-Displacement Mass - mLDC ISO 8666: 24,2 tonnes (with Cummins QSB 6.7)
24,6 tonnes (with VOLVO D8)

Light Craft Condition Mass - mLCC ISO 8666 (= Dry displacement, no crew, no luggage): 20,6 tonnes (with 2 x Cummins QSB 6.7)
21,0 tonnes (with 2 x VOLVO D8) - optional

Diesel Tank Capacity: 1900 lt
Fresh Water Tank: 600 lt
Black Water Tank Capacity: 300 lt
Gray Water Tank Capacity: 240 lt

Cabins: 3 standard + 1 (optional crew cabin)
Beds: 6 + (1 crew)
Heads: 2 + 1 (crew head)

Building Material: GRP
Hull Type: Semi-Displacement
Exterior Styling & Concept: Sirena Marine
Interior Décor: Sirena Marine
Hull Design: German Frers

Engines: Cummins QSB 6.7 480 HP x 2
VOLVO D8 550 HP x 2 - optional

Marine Gears: ZF 280 IV (Cummins QSB 6.7)
ZF 335 IV (VOLVO D8) - optional

Reduction Ratio: 2.0:1 - ZF 280 IV
2.011:1 - ZF 286 IV - optional

Transmission: V Drive
Propeller Diameter (Max): 680 mm

Max Speed*: 23,5 knots
26 knots- optional

Certification CE Category B

*NOTE: All performance specified in the table above are design data and applies to a standard configuration boat (standard equipment installed as per this standard list) with clean keel, propellers, and rudders. Furthermore, the performance levels indicated above have been defined under good sea and wind conditions (Beaufort Scale level 1, Douglas Scale level 1, ambient T < 25 degreesC, seawater T=15 degreesC, atmospheric P=103250 Pa) with 2 people on board, 25% fuel, and fresh, grey and black water tanks empty.

Different or harsher sea conditions and additional selected optional equipment may affect the performance.

