Pardo Yachts expands its Endurance range with the new Endurance 72

by Pardo Yachts 23 Jan 04:56 PST

The 2023 edition of Boot Düsseldorf marks the worldwide preview of Pardo Endurance 72, expanding with a second model the already existing Endurance range. The new project follows the same philosophy of its predecessor, the Endurance 60, focusing on long-distance, eco-speed and performance-oriented design without compromising safety and low fuel consumption.

The result is a yacht built around individual owners' needs for enjoying long periods in maximum comfort, in both displacement and planing modes, while making the most of available onboard space.

Conceived for long-range navigation and thanks to the careful control of the entire production chain, the new Endurance 72 has been developed to provide comfort and elegance on board, ease of use and reliability over time. Excellent soundproofing, for example, translates into quiet and silent nighttime cruising.

Hull Efficiency & Low Fuel Consumption

An in-depth analysis of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) has resulted in a hull shape optimized for IPS propulsion, maneuverability, safety, comfort and reduced fuel consumption. The IPS drives provide Dynamic Positioning capability for easy mooring and on-point maneuvers, even with a reduced crew.

The so-called "warped" bottom, with a deadrise angle progressively reducing from bow to stern, ensures hydrodynamic efficiency when planing in rough seas. The relatively forward center of gravity, in combination with a keel line arising towards the stern, helps to reduce the amount of energy dissipated in the wake in displacement mode, as well as the power required to overcome the "hump", the transition phase between displacement and planing modes.

The three available engine options (2 x Volvo D13 IPS 1050 Standard,1200 or 1350 as Optional) can easily be installed in the engine compartment without any modifications. In addition, the engine room is already prepared for the installation of a hybrid engine.

Endurance 72 introduces a new parameter: the eco-speed; defined as the speed at which lower consumption is achieved as well as optimal setup for improved comfort on board. This displacement trim allows better fuel efficiency. With D13 1350 engines, the eco-speed regime is obtained around 12kn. With a large 6000-litre fuel tank and fitted with 1350 drives, the Endurance 72 consumes 80 l/hr with a range of 72 hours/900 nm at 12 knots.

Family Feeling

Design, style and livability - both inside and out - are at the heart of the project. The Pardo family feeling is evident in the distinctive bow lines as well as in the walkaround deck and aft area. The cockpit area, equipped with two fold-down side terraces to create a huge chill-out zone overlooking the water, offers over 40 sqm of living space with a submersible swim platform. A manual or automated haulage system for tender operations allows to store a tender of up to 4m in the aft garage.

The flybridge, with 27sqm of exterior space, is protected and shaded by a T-top with movable louvres, another exclusive feature of the Endurance range introduced with the new Endurance 72. The low-profile, extremely lightweight superstructure does not affect hull stability, trim and overall aesthetics.

Two Different Interior Layouts

Endurance 72 offers to the shipowner to choose between two different interior layout options: galley-up or galley-down. The first option features a galley on the main deck with 4 cabins and 5 bathrooms below deck. The second layout features a galley, 3 cabins and 4 bathrooms all located below deck favoring a more spacious main deck area.

The standard layout features a galley located aft on main deck to easily serve the exterior spaces. In front of the galley, the dining area opens completely onto the terrace via a side door. Forward, a large sofa with chaise longue and a smaller sofa make up the lounge/relaxation area for viewing the flatscreen TV that also connects with the helm station with 270-degree visibility. Here, the sofa and pilot seat are integrated around a large storage unit with drawers.

A staircase amidships leads to the day-head and to the owner's and VIP suites for maximum privacy, while a forward staircase leads directly to the two ensuite cabins with twin beds.

Alternatively, the galley-down layout introducing Country Kitchen is the true novelty stemming from the collaboration with BURDISSOCAPPONI Yachts&Design. This innovative layout features a Country Kitchen with American-style breakfast table located below deck, with direct access to the crew area.

This particular arrangement removes the galley from the heart of the boat and turns it into a service kitchen, providing additional space to the already extensive main deck and allowing the set up with freestanding furniture. The introduction of a Country Kitchen is a new concept, especially for the European market, usually applied to larger yachts. In addition, the removal of the galley from the main deck allows the introduction of a port-side doorway, opening onto the exterior terraces. The corner bar provides further connection between the inside and outside areas.

New Interior Design Concept

For the interior design of Endurance 72, Pardo Yachts has relied on the extensive knowledge and skills of BURDISSOCAPPONI Yachts&Design, hence sealing a new collaboration. Elegant gray walnut veneers with a matt finish, wallpapered bulkheads on the lower deck, technical fabrics for the ceilings, white Corian for the galley worktops and sand-colored resin in the bathrooms are some of the stylistic choices of the new designers.

The lighting design has been revamped and improved as well. The introduction and combination of LED and spot lighting in the ceilings provide more focused brightness where required. Finally, the matt black finishes of bathroom accessories, door handles and lighting elements highlight the yacht's sporty yet sophisticated character.

The first Endurance 72 will be launched in Spring 2024.

Specifications:

Standard Engines: 2 X Volvo D13 IPS 1050

Optional Engines: 2 X Volvo D13 IPS 1200/1350

Length overall: 2m/72'2''

Max Beam: 5.66m/18'6''

Draft (full load): 1.52m/5'

Fuel capacity: 6000L/1585gal

Water capacity: 1200L/317gal

Person capacity: B16/C20

Interior Design: BURDISSOCAPPONI Yachts&Design

Naval architecture: Davide Leone

Builder: Cantiere del Pardo