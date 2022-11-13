Big premiere launch for Bavaria Yachts at Boot 2023

by Bavaria Yachts 23 Jan 12:11 PST

On the first Saturday of boot 2023 in Düsseldorf, Bavaria Yachts unveiled its world premiere BAVARIA SR33 and celebrated the digital premiere of the new sailing yacht Bavaria C46 under the curious eyes of visitors and the trade press.

Bavaria Yachts is exhibiting a total of ten sailing and motor yachts in Halls 1 and 16 at boot.

Right on time at 12:30 on the opening Saturday, Bavaria Yachts ceremoniously unveiled its world premiere Bavaria SR33 at boot in Hall 1. Following the Bavaria SR41 and Bavaria SR36, the new Bavaria SR33 clearly follows the design philosophy of the SR-LINE. On board the Bavaria SR33, individual relaxation, social hours at sea and fun motor boating each have their own space. The Bavaria SR33 is therefore the ideal yacht for individual needs.

The design and lines of the Bavaria SR33 come from the well-known Italian yacht designer Marco Casali and his team. Concept, layout and engineering of the 11.40 metre long and 3.46 metre wide motor yacht is of course by the experienced Bavaria development team.

Below deck, the concept of the Bavaria SR33 offers lots of light, plenty of space, four berths and a cabin plus large saloon. The saloon and the large bed in the foredeck merge into one large space reminiscent of a loft.