Prestige introduces M8, flagship of its multihull yacht line, the M-Line

by Prestige Yachts 23 Jan 21:28 PST

M8: In ultimate harmony with the sea

PRESTIGE, world leader in motor yachts from 40 to 70 feet, launches the M8, flagship of its multihull yacht line, the M-Line.

With its multihull configuration, this new model affords the space and comfort equivalent to that of an 85-foot monohull yacht, targeting the market of large models. PRESTIGE, once again, takes a step forward in terms of luxury, refinement, and in the art of living well.

The M8 offers an unprecedented experience: to live in perfect harmony with the sea on smooth, serene cruises, more respectful of the environment with a reduced fuel consumption.

With a living area unequalled in its category, the M8 redefines the standards of well-being on board, offering everyone the ability to share precious moments at sea. The twin hulls ensure natural stability and excellent seaworthiness.

Discover new horizons, get closer to nature, and reconnect with yourself and others in a spacious, refined, bright environment: this is the Art de Vivre offered by the new M8.

M8: an all new dimension

The new M8 is built at the Groupe Beneteau Italia shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, on the Adriatic coast. This site possesses tremendous experience in the construction of large yachts. The M8 is the precise expression of this singular experience.

"The M8, flagship of the M-Line by PRESTIGE, represents the quintessence of our savoir-faire in terms of design, elegance, and fit and finish. I would like to underscore the unique character of PRESTIGE, the only Franco-Italian yacht builder in the world, today, combining the French mastery of serial production and Italian heritage in large yacht construction," confirms Erwin Bamps, Vice President of PRESTIGE.

For the design, Garroni Design, the studio that crafted the identity of PRESTIGE from its beginnings, over 30 years ago, was naturally called upon for the M8. Faithful to the identity of PRESTIGE, the M8 embodies the key aesthetic codes of PRESTIGE within the unique configuration of a multihull, which is clearly different. The M8 features a distinctive hull, designed from the start uniquely for a motor yacht. This decision enabled the creation of a multihull that is less wide, but taller than a sailing catamaran, and to offer unequalled surface area and dimensions, never before seen in existing monohulls and multihulls on the market.

"The new M8 represents a concentration of innovation. Her contemporary lines, high-performance hull design, and innovative layouts place this new model at the top of the multihull motor yacht category. The exterior lines have been designed to reveal a bold, distinctive personality. Here, there is no reference to the world of sailing catamarans, as so often is the case. Proportions are typical of a powerful, contemporary motor yacht. The M8 is a true villa on the sea. The layout, living spaces, ease of movement and safety on board have been designed to optimize the experience of the owners and their family," explains Camillo Garroni, designer of the M8.

The M8 thus offers the ultimate in comfort, with over 270 m2 of living space. She features truly spacious suites, occupying the full beam of the yacht.

Infinitely smooth cruising

At sea, the comfort and well-being of the people on board are essential. Two hulls, rather than one, ensure natural stability without the need for stabilization. The twin hulls' seaworthiness is, owing to a center of gravity that is particularly well considered, irreproachable, even in heavy seas. The roll reduction is remarkable, both at anchor and under way, and this is true at any speed, because the hull of a catamaran does not need to plane to gain stability.

This multihull, equipped with twin Volvo D8 600HP engines, handles particularly well - an obvious advantage in maneuvers at port.

"It is the team of Marc Lombard, world-renowned in the yachting world, who designed the hulls of the M8," explains Rosalie Le Gall, Product Manager at PRESTIGE. "The power catamaran will be certified in category A; the hulls are designed for passing smoothly through the waves at any speed, for up to 20 knots. The multihull configuration offers great stability at anchor and while under way."

All these architectural characteristics enable you to benefit from every living space in ideal conditions, including the open decks, such as the flybridge, which is traditionally more exposed. Cruising aboard the M8 is a uique experience, and assures that you will have a successful cruise, whatever the weather conditions may be, and savor precious moments on the water.

Cruising in harmony with the sea, this also enables you to fully reconnect with nature.

Owing to her hull characteristics, the new PRESTIGE consumes half as much fuel than a monohull with the same volume of living space. At 8 knots, for example, fuel consumption is limited to 20 L/hr. In addition to the fuel economy within a particularly wide range of speed, from 8 to 18 knots, the M8 is also able to reduce CO2 emissions for a cruising experience that is more respectful of the environment.

"The M8 offers the space and luxury equivalent to that of an 85-foot monohull, with much greater comfort and connection with the sea," continues Rosalie Le Gall. "She consumes half the fuel, due to her lighter, lesspowerful engines. The systems on board have also been optimized in order to reduce energy consumption by 50%. With this, we can operate the yacht at night and several hours during the day, using only the batteries, affording a gentler lifestyle for all on board."

As an option, the Silent Boat Pack integrates a large surface area of solar panels and a substantial lithium battery bank.

A Miami-inspired atmosphere

The living spaces are refined, streamlined, and contemporary. Each detail is carefully studied, and always elegant. In this spirit of exclusivity, and without making any concessions, the priority is placed on the most rigorous quality standards: the M8 offers a variety of interior versions with new materials and colors, and a new finish worthy of the largest yachts. Additionally, free-standing furniture offer unprecedented possibilities for personalization.

"With this new project, PRESTIGE has once again raised the bar. You can see it, feel it, in the experience on board. A multihull is, by definition, a platform for meeting, for sharing, but it is also a place where the sky and sea meet and merge, and it is from this that we drew the inspiration for the Miami color palette and concept. This city, always turned toward the future, is the symbol of modernity. The ocean that borders it represents an open horizon, shared freely by the sky and the sea. It is this atmosphere that guided us in the selection of colors, of new materials and new fabrics," confirms Valentina Militerno de Romedis, Interior Decorator.

On the exterior, an inviting, fluid concept

The main deck is laid out on a single level, for open, fluid movement on board.

The sidedecks, perfectly secured by high railings, can be considered as wide walkways. In this spirit, worthy of a superyacht, they are directly connected to the central main deck, via two side doors.

The cockpit represents a generous surface area of 32 m2, with a direct access to the flybridge. The elements of deck furniture are modular.

The mobile platform, at 4.20 meters wide, is a key innovation: this true beach club can also serve as a cockpit terrace, extending the two aft transoms, or it can be lowered under water to facilitate launching a tender. Between the hulls, steps deploy automatically to facilitate access to the water and boarding. A vast storage locker enables the storage of equipment and water toys.

Dedicated spaces for relaxation are reinvented, and forward, the M8 reveals an exceptional space in communion with the surrounding environment. A vast saloon for 8 people is complemented by an immense sundeck. The two forward bows can be configured as crew cabins. A railing encircles the entire area, including accesses to the forward saloon.

Lastly, on the spacious flybridge, we experience the sea differently, fully. Over a surface area of 50 m2, it features an interior and exterior access, a full helm station with seating for two, and a table surrounded by eight generous armchairs. The furniture, aft, are modular.

On the interior, the luxury of space

The luxury of space and excellent design can also be felt in the galley, the saloon, and the staterooms.

For the galley, the M8 offers two configurations with attractive layouts: the U-shaped galley can be located to the starboard side on the main deck, or to the aft in the starboard hull. In any case, the modular saloon and dining area - totaling nearly 50 m2 - are flooded with natural light, streaming through the immense sliding glass doors.

Leading to the flybridge, the interior stairway, with its open steps and transparent structure, contributes to the luxurious style without hindering the view. Direct access to the cockpit is ensured by two doors, separated only by an elegant bar. The deck layout has been optimized for fluid movement on board and greater ease while cruising. All the furniture, with a high-end design, demonstrate exceptional refinement and care taken by PRESTIGE in the selection of materials, colors, and quality of finish.

Regarding the owner's cabin, it would be more accurate to speak of a private apartment. With a surface area of 30 m2, the owner's suite utilizes the full beam of the platform. With its exceptional dimensions, in combination with unequalled luxury, the PRESTIGE M8 easily sets itself apart from the competition.

In addition to the dedicated living space for the owner, the M8 offers three other spacious double guest staterooms, including a VIP suite in the galley up version, with en suite bathrooms.

Exceptional success of the M-Line

This new line by PRESTIGE is experiencing tremendous success. Following the M48, the first model in the new M-Line, which was launched at the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival, the M8 features every advantage to become an immense success.

The numerous benefits of these multihull power yachts - an exceptional design, generous space and profuse light, preservation of privacy, incomparable stability, and reduced fuel consumption - easily explain the growing popularity of the M-Line by PRESTIGE.

Preliminary key specifications