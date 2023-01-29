Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Global launch of the all-new Princess S72

by Princess Yachts 24 Jan 22:14 PST 21-29 January 2023

The all-new Princess S72 becomes the latest addition to Princess Yachts' renowned S Class family. Designed by the Princess Design Studio in collaboration with naval architects Olesinski and Italian design house Pininfarina, the S72's sweeping profile features sleek styling lines and beautiful full-length hull windows.

Princess S72 cockpit - photo © Princess Yachts
Princess S72 cockpit - photo © Princess Yachts

Equipped with twin MAN V12 engines at 1650 or 1800 horsepower and a resin- infused deep-V hull, the S72 delivers dynamic performance and smooth handling at speeds of up to 36 knots.

The very essence of the S Class is powerful, exhilarating and precise - yet timelessly elegant and sophisticated, blending iconic design, exceptional engineering and unrivalled craftsmanship to create an unforgettable, emotional experience. Each element of the S72 interior is designed with meticulous attention to detail with clean lines, neutral tones, natural materials and luxurious but simple finishes in perfect harmony.

Princess S72 - photo © Princess Yachts
Princess S72 - photo © Princess Yachts

Related Articles

Princess Yachts return to Dusseldorf Boat Show
World premiere of the S72, Show debut X80, Show debut F65, European premiere Y85 Princess Yachts are excited to be back at the Dusseldorf Boat Show 2023 exhibiting a seven-yacht line-up with four premieres including the World Premiere of the Princess S72, the Show debut of the X80 and F65 and the European Premiere of the new Y85. Posted on 17 Nov 2022 Princess Yachts to display award-winning line-up
End of this month at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Princess Yachts, the UK's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, will present the show premiere of the all-new Princess V50 at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2022 from the 26th to 30th October. Posted on 22 Oct 2022 Advanced technology aboard all-new Princess V50
The launch of the all-new Princess V50 and V50-Open model Princess Yachts are delighted to announce the launch of the all-new Princess V50 and V50-Open model. Posted on 9 Sep 2022 The new Princess F50, characteristically Princess
Bespoke design qualities inside and out The new Princess F50 joins Princess Yachts' award-winning F Class range as part of its' enriched line-up. The Princess F50 follows the F45, new F55, F62 and highly anticipated upcoming F65 as part of the Princess flybridge range. Posted on 12 Jul 2022 Introducing the new Princess Y85
Redesigned to align with Princess' new contemporary exterior styling Redesigned to align with Princess' new contemporary exterior styling, the Y85 joins the award-winning Princess Y72, Y78 and highly anticipated flagship of the range, the Y95 which is due to launch at the end of 2022. Posted on 22 Jun 2022 Exceptional performance of the new Princess S72
Powerful MAN V12 engines provide speeds of up to 36 knots Designed by the Princess Design Studio in collaboration with naval architects Olesinski and Italian design house Pininfarina, the S72's sweeping profile features sleek styling lines and beautiful full-length hull windows. Posted on 4 May 2022 A truly tranquil environment - New Princess F55
The latest member of the F Class family Princess Yachts announces the latest member of the F Class family, the new Princess F55. Princess Yachts' award-winning F Class range is focused on entertaining, efficiency in space and performance. Posted on 15 Apr 2022 North American debut of the all-new Princess V50
At the 2022 Palm Beach International Boat Show Princess Yachts, the UK's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, has announced that the North American debut of the all-new Princess V50 will be featured at this year's Palm Beach International Boat Show. Posted on 20 Mar 2022 Princess Yachts set for the Miami Boat Show
Five yacht line-up including the award-winning F45 and Y72 Princess Yachts, the UK's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, will present the show premiere of the award-winning Princess Y72 at the Miami International Boat Show 2022. Posted on 15 Feb 2022 Princess Yachts introduces new Princess V50
All-new V50 Deck Saloon to debut at boot Düsseldorf The first V50 recently completed her initial sea trial in the manufacturer's home of Plymouth, where she delivered impeccable performance, with sure-footed handling and a smooth ride. Posted on 4 Dec 2021
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy