Global launch of the all-new Princess S72

by Princess Yachts 24 Jan 22:14 PST

The all-new Princess S72 becomes the latest addition to Princess Yachts' renowned S Class family. Designed by the Princess Design Studio in collaboration with naval architects Olesinski and Italian design house Pininfarina, the S72's sweeping profile features sleek styling lines and beautiful full-length hull windows.

Equipped with twin MAN V12 engines at 1650 or 1800 horsepower and a resin- infused deep-V hull, the S72 delivers dynamic performance and smooth handling at speeds of up to 36 knots.

The very essence of the S Class is powerful, exhilarating and precise - yet timelessly elegant and sophisticated, blending iconic design, exceptional engineering and unrivalled craftsmanship to create an unforgettable, emotional experience. Each element of the S72 interior is designed with meticulous attention to detail with clean lines, neutral tones, natural materials and luxurious but simple finishes in perfect harmony.