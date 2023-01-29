The fastest Lomac ever at Boot Düsseldorf - GranTurismo 12.0

Thanks to the partnership with Mercury, visitors to the Düsseldorf Boat Show will get a preview of the fastest GranTurismo 12.0 to date, powered by three of the latest Mercury Verado V10 engines, each rated 350 HP.

The certified trial, carried out last December 12 by the Milan yard and the engine makers, demonstrated the high quality of the hull working in perfect synergy with the thrust of the latest generation engines, driving the boat to a top speed of over 60 knots.

Sixty knots of speed showcased at one of the yachting world's top shows. For the very first time, an inflatable boat from Lomac - the Lo Manto family's Milan-based boatyard, leading builders of RIBs that combine appealing design with high performance - has recorded a top speed of over 60 knots. This on-the-water trial demonstrated the perfect synergy between the design and construction qualities of the GranTurismo 12.0 and the power unleashed by the brand new 350 HP Mercury Verado V10 engines.

"We're extremely happy with this landmark result, which shows not only our boats' constant innovation and evolution for over 60 years, but also the perfect 'seaworthiness' of the hulls and their geometries, designed to exploit the full potential of the latest generation engines, as in the case of the new Mercury Verado V10s," said Paolo Lo Manto, sales manager at the Lombardy yard.

The Granturismo 12.0's design and hull lines are by Federico Fiorentino, the talented Italian yacht designer who has been working with the Lombardy yard for a decade now. His long experience in the fields of luxury and racing yachts, together with the experience of Lomac's in-house engineering team in the design of high-performance hulls (also using CFD studies), has produced an inflatable boat with a dual identity: comfortable when cruising and a racer when planing. And with the new Mercury Verado V10 engines, the vacuum infusion laminated hull (vinyl ester resin and neopentyl gelcoat) can fly across the water at a top speed of over 60 knots.

On board, guests enjoy remarkable freedom of movement. The distinguishing feature of this 12-metre rib is its fibreglass and composite T-top, with fabric-covered openings for optimum ventilation and protection against the sun at all speeds. Comfort, convenience and relaxation are the three cornerstones of a great RIB experience: the completely open forward section has a sunpad that can be turned into a dining table, while the stern has a large fold-away table enabling this space to be used at any time of day. There is also a cabin with a double bed and separate bathroom for short cruises in maximum comfort or an easily accessed shelter in bad weather conditions, a feature particularly valued by families.

During the Düsseldorf boat show (January 21-29, 2023), the Granturismo 12.0 will be on display at the Lomac stand in Hall 5 (dedicated to luxury RIBs, tenders and chase-boats from top brands). Alongside this "record-breaking RIB", the public will also be able to view the yard's other two iconic models, the sporty and much loved Adrenalina 10.5 and the new Turismo 7.0, the "luxury entry level" in the renewed Turismo range.

