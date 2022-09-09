Brabus Marine introduces a new design choice: The Brabus Shadow 300 in Quantum White

by Axopar Boats 25 Jan 09:23 PST

Sleek, inspiring and ultra-agile: The Brabus Shadow 300 in Quantum White. This new design variant within the Brabus Shadow 300 range, consisting of a Cross Bow and Cross Top model, stands in playful contrast to the previously launched Edition One.

The Quantum White's white hue and elegant pinstripe graphics in combination with the BRABUS "Platinum" upholstery color brings classiness as well as a luxurious, one-of-a-kind character into this design option.

The Brabus Shadow 300 is built to offer limitless freedom and uncompromising functionality, while ensuring a next-level driving experience no matter where your adventure may take you. Equipped with a Mercury 300R V8 racing engine, drivers can reach speeds of 50+ knots without having to compromise any of its hallmark stability, handling or agility. The luxury day boat is trailerable and thus unencumbered by any distance or time constraints. Whether docked at a lake house as a secondary boat or stationed in the drive, ready to brabusize the waves at a moment's notice, Brabus Shadow 300 owners will never have to worry about logistics getting in the way of their next action-packed day on the open water.

Designed for water sports enthusiasts, the Brabus Shadow 300 in Quantum White features a water-ski pylon for water-skiing, inflatable towing and wakeboarding. The multi storage aft layout option is perfect for owners with a large collection of water toys and gear, from snorkeling fins to SUP boards. Those who are rather looking for more socializing space will also find a right match: The U-sofa aft layout option includes a table and cushions. Drivers choosing this option can cap their days off by enjoying sunset drinks and alfresco meals with their friends. In the front bow, the comfortable sunbed extends the relaxing experience on board and invites drivers to relax, enjoying sunbathing sessions or afternoon naps.

The boat's commodious fore cabin is comprised of a comfortable double bed, toilet and freshwater system. This means that there is no reason a last-minute outing can't turn into a weekend getaway. With an additional fridge and sink, integrated under the boat's front seats, the Shadow 300 leaves nothing to be desired for owners seeking home comforts.

When choosing the Premium JL audio system you get an excellent, high performing marine loudspeaker setup and onboard entertainment that supplies the perfect soundtrack for an exhilarating day out, with a digital amplifier, JL Audio M6 speakers and a subwoofer. Wireless phone chargers ensure seamless connectivity. Everything on the Brabus Shadow 300 is fitted to serve one purpose: to make any owner's experience onboard stress-free and more enjoyable.

The Brabus Shadow 300 range is built to be fun and easy to drive. The optional dual NSX™ 12" multi-function Simrad displays offer powerful navigation capability and custom software, while innovative features such as the multifunctional steering wheel, bow thruster and the optional electronic windlass further improve the boat's maneuverability and handling. The optional RGB deck and underwater lights make the boat stand out while at anchor and ensure fishing enthusiasts can spot fish in dark and murky waters.

Much like its bigger siblings and inspired by BRABUS's ever-growing portfolio of Masterpiece supercars, the Brabus Shadow 300 is defined by an instant 1-Second-Wow factor and remarkable attention to detail. Exterior eye-catchers include quilted upholstery in BRABUS "Platinum", BRABUS badges, a carbon dashboard panel and the optional extended Carbon Fibre package. BRABUS Fine Leather, luxurious Alcantara, a BRABUS entry panel as well as the Sign of Excellence with BRABUS CEO Constantin Buschmann's name and signature provide the finishing touches to the boat's contemporary and elegant look.

The new color option will be available following its public announcement at Boot Düsseldorf in Germany on the 21st of January 2023.

Brabus Shadow 300 Cross-Top in the color variant Quantum White

Technical specifications*

Overall Length (excl. Engine): 8,00 m (25ft)

Beam: 2,23 m (7ft 4in)

Draft to props: 0,80m (2ft 8in)

Weight: 1800 kg (3968 lbs.)

Passengers: C:8

Berths: 2

Fuel capacity: 230l

Construction: GRP

Classification: C - Coastal

Max speed range: up to 50 knots

Outboard engine: Mercury Racing 300R

*Specifications may be changed without prior notice. Performance may vary due to equipment, weather, and load conditions.

Features and options Standard equipment

BRABUS Quantum White hull color with ultra-elegant, pinstriped hull graphics and BRABUS Platinum upholstery color

Mercury 300R V8 Fourstroke Racing engine?

BRABUS Soft decking?

Aft layout options: either Multi Storage Compartment or U-Sofa layout with table and cushions

Harbor cover for U-sofa layout option

Sundeck Cushions for Foredeck w. harbor cover?

Front Cabin with BRABUS Fine Leather and Alcantara Interior?

Front Cabin Openable Skylight?

LED Reading Lights in Front Cabin?

Toilet, Electric Fresh Water Flush, 25l Septic Tank?

Fresh Water System 32l + Shower on Aft Deck?

BRABUS Multifunctional Steering Wheel (ISM)?

Simrad NSX 12" displays

Echo Sounder, Thru Hull?

Sound System JL Audio, incl. 6 x Speakers, Subwoofer, Amplifier?

Wireless Phone Charger + 2 USB Outlets?

Deck Lights, 8 pcs?

Bow Thruster?

Trim Tabs?

Waterski Frame?

Mooring Package

Optional equipment