Pearl Yachts reveals a new 82-foot flybridge project at boot Düsseldorf

by Pearl Yachts 24 Jan 14:41 PST

While presenting the recently launched Pearl 72 at boot Düsseldorf for her European premiere, the British yachting builder held a press conference to announce its latest creation, the Pearl 82, which is already under construction with an anticipated launch in 2024.

The Pearl 82 is an all-new 25-metre raised pilothouse yacht, featuring a main deck master suite with a total of five en-suite staterooms plus crew accommodations in addition to a garage large enough to accommodate a tender, jet ski and water toys.

The new model offers features entirely new to her size class, in keeping with the brand's positioning as a boutique builder. These include being the only yacht in its class to offer a RPH design, a choice between two aft deck configurations and a semi-walkaround deck with a private forepeak terrace for the master suite.

Pearl's exclusive British design duo of Bill Dixon for the exterior design and naval architecture and Kelly Hoppen CBE for the interior styling have rendered the feature-rich Pearl 82 both performant and eye-catching, inside and out.

Pushing the boundaries of design, the new model offers many features of a superyacht in just 25 metres, with the integration of a main deck master suite among 5 staterooms, a raised pilot house and direct passageways connecting all the exterior areas from bow to stern, including a private terrace at the peak of the bow, which is also accessible from the master suite and from the flybridge with a dedicated opening to port amidship.

Additionally, the Pearl 82 may be outfitted with either of two aft deck arrangements - Riviera or Veranda - to further match different owners' lifestyles right on the sea. The Riviera layout places aft facing sun pads behind the table and sofa setup, out under the sun, while the Veranda layout offers versatility with the possibility to pivot the seating between picnic and private patio orientations, always keeping the sea in sight.

And regardless of the owner's choice, the bulwarks can fold down like wings, expanding and opening the cockpit to the environment. A cleverly hidden garage offers a surprising space for a William 345 tender (or similar) a jet ski and plenty of water toys.

At the event, Pearl Yachts Managing Director Iain Smallridge stated, "We are extremely proud to be announcing our third new project in recent years, and it is a particularly optimistic occasion because the first two models, the Pearl 62 and Pearl 72, have been so well received. The Pearl 82 applies our core principles of designing yachts that offer our customers more whilst maintaining style and sophistication. She is the most compact superyacht on the market, offering numerous features previously not available in its sector of the market."

Pushing the boundaries of design

About his work on the Pearl 82, Exterior Designer Bill Dixon said, "As with every Pearl design, the challenge is to pursue a class leading, feature led design. The design had to retain the defining features of a Pearl, while balancing a sporty profile with large interior volumes and extensive hull, superstructure and roof glazing. Without a doubt, the Pearl 82 is a stand-out design in the 80-foot market."

Superior connection

The Pearl 82 is exceptionally well connected, affording her owner direct access to a private terrace at the forepeak. From there, the foredeck lounge is just a few steps up, beckoning to guests with ample sunbathing and lounging around a cocktail table. In addition to the typical stair down to the main deck, the bow area is also connected to the flybridge, which features a full-sized dining table, a multi-functional wet bar opposite, and, aft, a sun pad and hot tub combo; free standing furniture can also be specified. Guests are therefore able to move directly between the outdoor spaces, constituting the first semi walkaround deck in the size class. All the outdoor areas can be protected by a foredeck Bimini, electric shades and the variable hard top, which has 3 settings: full shade, adjustable louvres, and full sun.

Glass house

The saloon on the Pearl 82 dazzles guests with floor-to-ceiling windows, which maximize the feeling of space and flood light into the lounge area. Together with the cut-outs in the bulwarks, it creates a remarkable sense of contact with the environment. There is a dining arrangement for 10 guests ahead of the room's focal point, an eye-catching bar. The galley is accessed to port and the master suite entry is located on the starboard side. Engine room access, galley access and foredeck access are all positioned on the port side of the yacht, ensuring privacy for guests and crew.

Ascendant accommodation

The main deck master suite is preceded by a spectacular entrance with panoramic views, a feature that was so popular on the Pearl 95 that the brand pushed to incorporate it into the Pearl 82, this time with the added benefit of direct access to a forepeak terrace. A king-sized bed looks ahead out the front facing glass, flanked by furnishings for seating and storage, a walk-in wardrobe plus a luxury en-suite.

Below deck are four further en-suite guest staterooms, two twins and two doubles, all as beautifully appointed as the master suite on the main deck, and all insulated from the engine room by the crew cabins.

Form follows feeling

Renowned British design house Kelly Hoppen Interiors has adapted the 3 exclusive Pearl Yachts styles, Indulgence, Luxury and Modern, to the new Pearl 82, complementing and accentuating the new model's unique spaces. Kelly Hoppen CBE described her inspiration for the Pearl 82, explaining, "There's that moment when you arrive on a yacht, when you anticipate how you are going to feel. What I wanted was a place that could be anywhere. It could be on land or at sea. It could be New York, it could be Paris, it could be London. It doesn't matter, and you feel that you are just floating, which is exactly what you are. We've used beautiful materials, and the joinery and the detailing are absolutely intricate, but the feel of when you are on board is quite open plan, with these wonderfully enlarged windows, which make you feel that you are really out at sea, rather than being enclosed inside of a yacht."

Pearlescent performance

The Pearl 82 offers 3 choices for the propulsion with twin MAN V12 engines ranging from 1650hp to 2000hpRegardless of the selection, the refined naval architecture ensures a smooth, efficient cruise and easy handling. The most powerful engines can carry the yacht up to 33 knots, while the other two reach 32 and 28 knots respectively.

Five-year warranty

As with all Pearl Yachts, the Pearl 82 comes with a unique and comprehensive five-year warranty.

Pearl Yachts @ boot Düsseldorf 2023

Pearl Stand: Hall 6 / A22

Sunday, January 22nd, 11:30 am

PEARL 82 - Technical characteristics

Length overall: 25.30m

Beam, max: 6.34m

Draft: 1.9m

Displacement (full load): 78.4 tonnes

Fuel tank capacity: 6290 litres

Fresh water capacity: 1400 litres

Black water capacity: 830 litres

Grey water capacity: 830 litres

Propulsion: Twin Shaft drive

Engines: Standard fit: 2x MAN 1650 HP Optional: 2x MAN 1900HP - 32 knots 2x MAN 2000HP - 32 knots

Generators: 1 or 2 x 24kW Kohler @ 50Hz 230v single phase (Euro)

Guest Cabins: 5

Crew Cabins: 3

Berths: 10+3

Building material: Vacuum infused Gel coat including waterline stripes Vinyl ester skin coat with powder bound mat Stitched dual-axial reinforced single-skin bottom Cored hull topsides PVC foam-cored deck and superstructure Hull stiffened with longitudinal stringers supported by transverse bulkheads and floors

Builder: Pearl Yachts

Exterior designer & concept: Dixon Yacht Design

Interior designer: Kelly Hoppen CBE

CE Category / certification: A

