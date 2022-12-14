Please select your home edition
Damen Yachting launches SeaXplorer 58 in Antalya

by Damen Yachting 27 Jan 03:54 PST

The Damen Yachting team is pleased to announce a milestone moment as the SeaXplorer 58 yacht was lowered into the water.

Having emerged from the shed, the yacht will now undergo her final build phase in preparation for delivery to her Owner in the coming months.

In the spirit of exploration

A custom yacht, the SeaXplorer 58 has been developed with considerable input from her Owner. As a result, she is perfectly prepared to offer the combination of indoor-outdoor living in which the Owner can enjoy adventures with friends and family around the world.

Together with Design Unlimited, the Owner has created a personal and alluring interior in keeping with the SeaXplorer's spirit of adventure and exploration.

The SeaXplorer 58 features accommodation for a crew of fifteen as well as two expedition staff. Six luxury suites provide accommodation for up to twelve guests. To facilitate exploration, the yacht features a wide range of toys. In addition to two multi-role tenders, motorcycles, and vehicles for both road and off-road use, this includes a custom 11.4 metre sail boat.

SeaXplorer 58 - photo © Damen Yachting
SeaXplorer 58 - photo © Damen Yachting

Connecting to the elements

When not exploring, guests can unwind in comfort in the cabana-style bar and lounge, featuring an infinity-edged pool, located beneath the Seaxplorer's certified helideck. On the Bridge Deck, in addition to the Jacuzzi, the sky lounge and dining area provide connection to the world outside.

The yacht also features the SeaXplorer signature bow point observation lounge, giving unrivalled views of some of the most beautiful and unspoiled locations on earth.

Forward thinking sailing

With her ice class hull and 30 days' ocean-going autonomy, the yacht is able to safely sail to the most extreme and sensitive environments on the planet.

The SeaXplorer 58 is a future-facing yacht and features a number of sustainable options. These include her premium synthetic teak deck and waste water tanks, ensuring her suitability for operations in zero-discharge zones of outstanding natural beauty.

SeaXplorer 58 - photo © Damen Yachting
SeaXplorer 58 - photo © Damen Yachting

A breathtaking moment

Tolga Karacadal, Operations Manager Yachting at the Antalya shipyard said, "We are very excited at the successful accomplishment of this milestone of the project. Having seen the yacht in the water for the first time, it's clear to see that she will be a head turner."

Enrique Tintore, SeaXplorer Design Manager at Damen Yachting, said of the launch, "It was a breathtaking moment for all involved to see the yacht out of the shed for the first time. She looked spectacular in the winter sunshine, a clear testament to what the combined team in the Netherlands and Turkey, along with our subcontractors, can achieve together. We are looking forward now to putting the finishing touches to the yacht and handing her over to her Owner in the spring. After this, we will be continuing our work, creating the first SeaXplorer 60, which is scheduled for delivery in spring 2024."

Next in line

The forthcoming SeaXplorer 60 promises to be equally elegant and sophisticated. She will feature a luxurious interior design from H2 Yacht Designs and offer enhanced sustainability courtesy of Hybrid by Amels technology.

This innovative feature enables cruising at speeds of up to 7 knots on electric propulsion, significantly lowering noise and vibrations for those onboard while considerably reducing emissions.

SeaXplorer 58 - photo © Damen Yachting
SeaXplorer 58 - photo © Damen Yachting

Premium yacht building hub

In line with its building philosophy, Damen Yachting began construction of the SeaXplorer 58 up front in order to offer the Owner a rapid delivery. Designed and engineered at Damen Yachting's head office in the Netherlands, the yacht is the first SeaXplorer to be constructed in Antalya.

The yard is Turkey's premiere yacht building hub, boasting outstanding facilities and enjoying access to an experienced supply chain. The SeaXplorer range innovatively combines Amels yacht building experience with Damen shipbuilding technology. With an exterior design by Azure Yacht Design, the range also benefits from the input of design partner EYOS Expeditions and the hard-won experience they have gained in the field.

SeaXplorer 58 launched from Damen Yachting on Vimeo.

SeaXplorer 58 at a glance

  • SeaXplorer 58 (58.00 metres / 190ft)
  • Delivery 2023 spring
  • 1,090 GT
  • 12 guests; 17 crew plus Captain
  • Interior Design by Design Unlimited
  • Exterior Design by Azure Yacht Design
  • Naval Architecture by Damen Yachting

