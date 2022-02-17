Raymarine navigation equipment chosen for PIRELLI 30

by Raymarine 26 Jan 13:04 PST

Sacs Tecnorib, Italy's biggest builder of large luxury RIBs and licensee of the trademark PIRELLI for Speedboats, announced today that it has selected Raymarine as one of its equipment partners for its latest model, the new PIRELLI 30.

The 30ft boat, debuted at Boot Düsseldorf 2023, completes an impressive line-up that now runs from 30ft to 50ft LOA.

The design features a walkaround deck, a flexibly configurable layout for the cockpit and bow area and a comfortable bathroom below the helm.

Sacs Tecnorib decision to deepen its longstanding relationship with Raymarine is testament to the design and capabilities of the Axiom+, plus the company's global service network, as Raymarine's General Manager, Grégoire Outters explains:

"Our designers have worked hard to ensure that the Axiom family offers razor-sharp looks and state-of-the-art functionality, which means it is a perfect match for high-end boatbuilders."

"When it comes to the fast-growing RIB sector, owners are often younger and want to have the latest technology on their boat. Big screens, connected boating, cameras, radar, and features such as augmented reality are important. Axiom users can also stream entertainment from apps such as Netflix and Spotify, further enhancing the onboard experience.

"Outboard engine integration is key for this kind of boat, so our partnerships with engine manufacturers are crucial. The new Speedboat PIRELLI 30 is powered by Mercury, and the certified engine interface utilises VesselView app in our Axiom chartplotter. Audio integration, remote keypad and Evolution autopilot are also excellent solutions on maxi RIBs, as is the new black Quantum radar we will be releasing soon. Our new day-and-night CAM300 is another great RIB product, with its minimal footprint."

Sacs Tecnorib is the fusion of two of Italy's pre-eminent RIB builders, both active in the maxi sector up to around 50ft LOA, Tecnorib srl and Sacs Srl: the combined company had annual turnover of around €45m in 2021/22. It is now Raymarine's largest customer in the RIBs' market.

