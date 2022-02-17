Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Raymarine navigation equipment chosen for PIRELLI 30

by Raymarine 26 Jan 13:04 PST
Raymarine navigation equipment chosen for the new Speedboats produced by Sacs Tecnorib branded PIRELLI 30 © Raymarine

Sacs Tecnorib, Italy's biggest builder of large luxury RIBs and licensee of the trademark PIRELLI for Speedboats, announced today that it has selected Raymarine as one of its equipment partners for its latest model, the new PIRELLI 30.

The 30ft boat, debuted at Boot Düsseldorf 2023, completes an impressive line-up that now runs from 30ft to 50ft LOA.

The design features a walkaround deck, a flexibly configurable layout for the cockpit and bow area and a comfortable bathroom below the helm.

Sacs Tecnorib decision to deepen its longstanding relationship with Raymarine is testament to the design and capabilities of the Axiom+, plus the company's global service network, as Raymarine's General Manager, Grégoire Outters explains:

"Our designers have worked hard to ensure that the Axiom family offers razor-sharp looks and state-of-the-art functionality, which means it is a perfect match for high-end boatbuilders."

"When it comes to the fast-growing RIB sector, owners are often younger and want to have the latest technology on their boat. Big screens, connected boating, cameras, radar, and features such as augmented reality are important. Axiom users can also stream entertainment from apps such as Netflix and Spotify, further enhancing the onboard experience.

"Outboard engine integration is key for this kind of boat, so our partnerships with engine manufacturers are crucial. The new Speedboat PIRELLI 30 is powered by Mercury, and the certified engine interface utilises VesselView app in our Axiom chartplotter. Audio integration, remote keypad and Evolution autopilot are also excellent solutions on maxi RIBs, as is the new black Quantum radar we will be releasing soon. Our new day-and-night CAM300 is another great RIB product, with its minimal footprint."

Sacs Tecnorib is the fusion of two of Italy's pre-eminent RIB builders, both active in the maxi sector up to around 50ft LOA, Tecnorib srl and Sacs Srl: the combined company had annual turnover of around €45m in 2021/22. It is now Raymarine's largest customer in the RIBs' market.

Visit Raymarine at Boot Düsseldorf, on stand B18, Hall 10 from 21-29 January 2023.

Related Articles

Raymarine unveils remote monitoring and control
New YachtSense Ecosystem delivers a smart home experience on the water Today, Raymarine unveiled its YachtSense® Ecosystem, an onboard and remote monitoring solution that gives boaters effortless control of their Raymarine equipment and vessel systems from their mobile device. Posted on 17 Feb 2022 Cyclone™ Solid-State CHIRP Pulse Compression Radar
Striking form, extreme capability, ruggedness are hallmarks of this next-gen open-array radar Raymarine announces Cyclone™, the newest range of open-array radars, conceived and crafted to give mariners the confidence to tackle the harshest conditions, gain distinct advantages in the hunt for fish, and safely navigate busy waterways. Posted on 27 Oct 2021 Raymarine: Onboard lifestyles
Raf Aviner relies on Raymarine and FLIR electronics to keep his family and MCY 76 Skylounge safe Raf Aviner and his family love the boating lifestyle. From their home port in Connecticut, the Aviner's spend ample time cruising the waters of Long Island Sound, making frequent passages up the Hudson River and up the East Coast to Northern Maine. Posted on 7 Jul 2021 Raymarine & Marinas.com partner to enhance charts
Bringing better points of interest to Raymarine's LightHouse Charts Raymarine have announced that its LightHouse Charts Premium service includes points-of-interest data provided by Marinas.com - the single best source of marina and waterway information for boaters on the web. Posted on 4 Jun 2021 FLIR launches Raymarine Axiom+ MFDs
Axiom+ offers superior visibility and upgraded performance FLIR Systems announced today Raymarine Axiom+, a powerful series of multifunction displays (MFDs) for anglers, cruisers, and sailors, plus updated Raymarine LightHouse™ Charts cartography, bringing new levels of clarity and control to marine navigation. Posted on 23 Jun 2020 FLIR and Raymarine receive 2019 NMEA Awards
Raymarine ClearCruise AR earns Technology Award and FLIR M400XR recognised as Best Marine Camera Manufacturers scored big at the 2019 National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA)/Radio Technical Commission for Maritime Services (RTCM) Marine Electronics Conference & Expo, held late last month at the Renaissance Hotel in Portsmouth, Virginia. Posted on 9 Oct 2019 New Raymarine DockSense Alert launched
Eenables any boat owner to benefit from intelligent docking technology FLIR Systems (Nasdaq: FLIR) today announced Raymarine DockSense™ Alert, a new addition to Raymarine's intelligent docking technology line designed for a broader range of vessels. Posted on 2 Oct 2019 Raymarine DockSense™ assisted docking system
Marine industry's first intelligent object recognition and motion sensing assisted docking solution FLIR Systems (Nasdaq: FLIR) today announced Raymarine DockSense™ assisted docking system, the marine industry's first intelligent object recognition and motion sensing assisted docking solution for recreational boating. Posted on 22 Jan 2019 Lumishore Systems with Raymarine Displays
Complete lighting control now accessible through popular MFDs Lumishore, manufacturer of high-performance underwater LED lighting systems, announced today the integration of its advanced LED lighting solutions with the latest Raymarine Axiom and Axiom Pro series multifunction navigational displays. Posted on 14 Nov 2018 Talk anywhere onboard
A powerful, commercial-grade marine VHF radio transceiver Traditional marine VHF radios keep you confined to the helm with their short handset coil-cords that limit your ability to move about. Posted on 16 Aug 2018
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy