Riva 102' Corsaro Super: The new era of flybridge yachts

by Ferretti Group 27 Jan 04:18 PST

To engage with heritage and contemporary trends, raising the standards of aesthetics, liveability and comfort through innovations in design, style and technology: this is the source of inspiration behind every boat that comes out from one of Riva' shipyards.

The flybridge range is no exception, as it continues to renew itself with new models of timeless elegance and lines that reach out towards the future, such as Riva 82' Diva, a brand new project by the Sarnico-based brand whose name was unveiled during the Ferretti Group press conference at Boot Düsseldorf, and Riva 102' Corsaro Super, the flybridge that pays tribute to one of the best loved top sellers in recent years, 100' Corsaro.

Riva 102' Corsaro Super is more than a successor, it is the evolution of a success, driven by a clear design vision to explore, re-elaborate and augment. Faithful to the sporty, streamlined lines of its predecessor, the latest addition to Riva's flybridge range has an unmistakable profile, even more elegant and decisive: masterful brushstrokes of dark colour, from the large window that runs along the entire hull to the design of the hard top, create new modern, fluid and harmonious lines, giving life to a boat with a completely new image.

With a length overall of 30.24 meters (99ft 3in) and a maximum beam of 6.70 meters (22ft 0in), Riva 102' Corsaro Super is the result of collaboration between Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta, founders of Officina Italiana Design, the Strategic Product Committee led by Piero Ferrari, and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department.

Among the standout new features of Riva 102' Corsaro Super is the complete design makeover of the superstructure, based on a contemporary, sporty concept and more generous dimensions. The yacht's distinctive silhouette reaches out like an arrowhead, giving her a sleek and assertive profile. Aft, new glass fashion plates improve the vessel's aerodynamics.

On board Riva 102' Corsaro Super, there is a clear focus on space optimization and ever more direct contact with the sea, aiming for a unique cruising experience.

External areas

On boarding Riva 102' Corsaro Super, you can't fail to notice one of the main new features of this model: the completely redesigned aft area, creating a full-fledged beach club that extends over more than 35 square meters and ticks all the boxes of owners in search of ever more contact with the sea and with nature in their relaxation area. The 15 square meter swim platform has been lowered, with lateral access to the cockpit on either side and an extra large, extra comfortable sun lounger in the center, hiding the entrance to the garage area. Two recessed doors, one on either side of the sun lounger, provide access to two large storage areas (280 liters each).

The 20 square meter cockpit is functional and elegant, furnished with a comfy sofa that can be combined with freestanding furniture, such as a teak dining table and "Riviera" model chairs - produced by renowned Italian design firm Talenti - or a coffee table, perfect to transform this setting from a relaxation space to a dining area according to the owner's needs and preferences. On the starboard side, before entering the main lounge, an outdoor staircase connects the cockpit area with the upper deck, while a large bar unit with an icemaker is located on the port side.

Main deck

The dominant wood in the main lounge is Canaletto walnut, which is set off in inimitable Riva style by polished surfaces that create a magnificent play of reflections in conjunction with the light entering through the extensive windows. The ceilings and floors are light in colour - satin-finish titanium-effect lacquer and fine wool carpet respectively - contrasting with polished black Marquina marble accents repeated the entire length of the yacht, from bow to stern.

The interior design of the main lounge and its arrangement are the result of meticulous restyling. Two layouts are available, each created to meet the different needs expressed by owners.

In the standard version, the dining area with its generous table seating eight is aft, while the living space is the main feature of the central area in the boat. A second layout is also available, in which the living area, generous sofas and armchairs are near the entrance, creating a single continuous space with the outdoor relaxation area. The dining table, on the other hand, is located forward part of the lounge, near the galley situated aft on the same deck.

In both configurations, the living and dining areas are visually separated by an optical illusion created by an elegant black or white marble frame with a high-polish finish extending up the walls; on request, marble inserts can also be laid perpendicularly across the floor for an even more striking effect. The lighting in the area is provided by linear inserts in the wall panels and the ceiling, creating delicate patterns of light that illuminate the rooms without overpowering. The television is centrally positioned and has a 75-inch screen in the more classic layout - set in a stainless steel frame featuring linear lighting niches - while in the layout with the lounge aft, it has a 55-inch screen and drops down from a recess in the ceiling above the sofa.

Light is the star of the show across the entire main deck: the large windows open onto the side walkways, allowing natural light to enter and permeate the whole yacht, reflecting off the furnishings' polished surfaces and ensuring that contact with the outside world is never lost.

Further forward on the starboard side is the spacious 11 sq m galley, designed with a horseshoe layout to fully exploit the available space. The work top is white Corian and the cupboard doors are polished white lacquer; the appliances, including the American fridge, and the wall cladding are satin-finish stainless steel. The crew's extending wood dining table is opposite the entrance, next to the door leading down to the lower deck and the crew quarters.

On the left side of the main lounge is the entrance to the large, elegant owner's suite, which is full-beam and extends forward into the bow. This cabin is the crown jewel of the yacht, with windows redesigned and extended to two metres in length, amplifying the sense of space that is a distinctive feature of the widebody configuration and offering a breathtaking view on both sides of the yacht. On the outside, the redesigned windows are a new graphic sign that contributes to refreshing the yacht's line.

The refined minimalism of the interior decor in the master cabin is based on an alternation between the pale hues of the carpet, fabrics and upholstery, and the dark tones of the Canaletto walnut furniture and walls characterized by mirror-finish surfaces and cool colourways. The kingsize bed, with a black leather headboard and sides, is the standout feature in the center of the cabin, framed by black back-painted glass elements. Opposite the bed is another black back-painted glass panel for a 43-inch television in a stainless steel frame.

On the lefthand side of the master cabin is a dormeuse with off-white Loro Piana Bouclè fabric cushions and three cleverly designed storage drawers underneath it. On the opposite side, facing the dormeuse, is a triangular-section top completely clad in black back-painted glass, acting as a desk with a view out over the water. Forward, the full-beam bathroom is furnished with an elegant C-shaped basin that can be customized according to the owner's tastes and is also available in black or white marble, with double basins. On the two sides of the bathroom are the toilet area and shower stall. The owner's cabin is completed by a spacious wardrobe at the entrance, with full-height black back-painted glass doors and stainless steel handles.

In the master stateroom, like the guest cabins on the lower deck, the style reprises the wood on the main deck, with chiaroscuro contrasts and mirror-finish surfaces creating plays of light and shade with the large windows on either side of the suite. As always, there has been a special focus on acoustic insulation in this area. The forward and aft walls in the master suite have additional insulation to guarantee maximum comfort, protecting against noise from both other areas and the galley.

Lower deck

The guest areas are arranged into three VIP double cabins and a guest cabin with twin beds, all with ensuite bathrooms and all decorated with the elegant play on pale and dark colours that is a distinguishing feature of the yacht's interiors. All the cabins have wardrobes, in addition to storage space hidden under both the bed and the bedside tables.

Forward, the crew quarters consist of the captain's cabin with ensuite bathroom, and two identical cabins for the crew with bunk beds and a private bathroom.

Aft, in addition to the engine room, the spacious garage can contain two water toys and a Williams 445 L tender. The entire area is a perfect combination of comfort and practicality, with quick and easy procedures for launching and hauling up the tender and water toys.

Upper deck

The flybridge, which is reached from the main deck via a steel staircase, can be furnished aft with sunbeds and freestanding furniture in neutral colours like pale grey. Further forward, and completely covered by the hard top, are the cocktail area - complete with a bar unit offering plenty of storage, a fridge, a grill, an optional icemaker and tall stools - and the alfresco dining area. On the starboard side is the second helm station, which has an integrated NSOevo3S navigation system with a 16-inch touchscreen display. The generous bow area, connected to the flybridge by a side walkway on the port side, offers 17 square meters of space fitted out with a large sunpad and a forward-facing panoramic sofa. Still further forward is a completely soundproofed technical room that provides storage and can also contain a washing machine and clothes dryer.

Propulsion and technology

At the owner's request, the new Riva 102' Corsaro Super can be fitted with the standard pair of MTU 16V 2000 M96 engines, rated 2,435 mhp each for top and cruising speeds of 26 and 23 knots respectively, or a pair of MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines rated 2,638 mhp, driving the yacht to a top speed of over 28 knots and a cruising speed of 24 knots.

The raised bridge is on the upper deck and can be reached from both the yacht's exterior, via the flybridge, and from the interior, via a staircase on the main deck located near the storeroom. The cockpit has also been revamped in its design and improved in its styling: ergonomic and elegant, it has a TwinDisc electro-hydraulic steering system with independent control of the rudders for sporty turn optimisation and a SIMRAD COMMAND LOOP navigation system. This technology integrates onboard monitoring with navigation and manoeuvring controls, allowing the entire yacht to be managed from five touchscreen monitors (16-inch in the standard version and optionally 19-inch) set up to display the various functions and control systems according to the captain's preferences. Behind the pilot seat, which can be adjusted to ensure maximum cruising comfort, is a comfy L-shaped sofa.

Riva 102' Corsaro Super is fitted with automatic Hydrotab dynamic trim interceptors, guaranteeing maximum simplicity of use and optimized fuel consumption. To minimize rolling both at anchor and under way, the yacht is equipped with Sleipner Vector Fins. Upon request, two Seakeeper NG9 systems can be installed for even more stability and maximum comfort on board.

Technical specifications: