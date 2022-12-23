YN 20457 Project update: Akira, 57m superyacht, hull and superstructure joined together!

by Heesen Yachts 28 Jan 13:25 PST

First of the new 57-metre Aluminium Series

All aluminium FDHF, top speed of 22 knots

Shallow draft - ideal for the Bahamas

Stunning exterior design by Omega Architects

Over 400 sqm of luxury interiors by Harrison Eidsgaard. Three different interior styles

Available for delivery in time to enjoy the 2024 Summer Season

Heesen is delighted to announce that the hull and superstructure of Project Akira, YN 20457, have been joined together at the facility in Oss. The project remains on schedule and is available for delivery in time to enjoy the 2024 summer season.

Project Akira is the first in the new 57-metre all-aluminium series of fast yachts, with an enclosed volume of approximately 780 GT and a lightweight, ultra-efficient Fast Displacement Hull Form. Heesen is one of the few shipyards in the world with the in-house capability to weld such high-performance structures to the required tolerances.

The shipyard presented the 57-metre series design at the Monaco Yacht Show in 2019, and construction of YN 20457 began in February 2022, as a speculative venture, with the official keel-laying witnessed by the American Bureau of Shipping surveyor. To mark the occasion, four Heesen employees celebrating their 25th anniversary with the company carried out the first welds. One of Heesen's great strengths is the long-lasting commitment of a highly professional workforce. Incredibly, 18 of the shipyard's original 40 employees still work at the yard, with the next generation coming through strongly.

Another milestone was marked on November 18, 2022, when Akira's two IMO III-compliant MTU 16V 4000 M65L engines were installed. This propulsion package, in concert with the super-efficient hull design, will give the yacht a maximum speed of 22 knots - quite remarkable for a superyacht displacing approximately 490 tonnes at half load.

Frank Laupman of Omega Architects penned a distinctive profile that will make Akira stand out not only at sea, thanks to her assertive attitude, sweeping lines and a near-vertical bow, but also in harbour, where a unique scooped stern gives her a compelling quayside presence.

Harrison Eidsgaard worked closely with Frank Laupman and Heesen's in-house engineers to create an efficient and purposeful layout. The owners and their guests will benefit from plenty of outdoor space to enjoy life at sea and generous indoor areas in which to socialise and relax.

Twelve guests are accommodated in six staterooms, with the 63 sqm owner's apartment located forward on the main deck. There is a VIP suite up on the bridge deck, while the remaining guest cabins are on the lower deck. A glass and stainless-steel elevator serves all three decks. Heesen Yachts Interiors, Heesen's fine cabinetry workshop in Winterswijk, will be responsible for handcrafting the refined bespoke furniture for Project Akira.

YN 20457 Akira represents a unique opportunity to purchase a highly distinctive yacht, built to the most exacting Dutch engineering and quality standards, for delivery in Summer 2024. This yacht, begun as a speculative venture by the shipyard, is offered with a choice of three interior design accents from the Harrison Eidsgaard studio, dubbed Manhattan, Hamptons and Riviera. With their different colour palettes, textures and furnishings, these three alternative styles within one overall design will inspire Project Akira's owners to personalise the interior, and give her a unique look that perfectly reflects their taste and lifestyle.

Akira - Harrison Eidsgaard Designs Statement

1.0 - Manhattan

Contemporary and sophisticated, "Downtown" brings New York loft living to the water's edge aboard Akira.

Charcoals, blues and greys are calm yet confident. Accents of polished chrome and titanium sit against rich oak flooring and soft light carpets. Discreet lighting and sophisticated textures enhance the perfectly balanced ambiance.

"Downtown" is current, bold and always fashionable.

2.0 - Hamptons

A refined Gentleman's yacht, "Hamptons" symbolizes quality and style with its well-travelled, comfortable design style.

The interior immediately welcomes you with its warmth and heritage. It is eclectic, filled with objects, finds and memories - treasures collected when travelling. Photographs of loved ones, textured linens and woven leathers. Sunny fabrics and accents of rich walnut. Quiet sophistication.

This yacht is timeless. This yacht is a home.

3.0 - Riviera

An ocean breeze on a sunny afternoon, "Riviera" is all about escape and tranquility. Refresh and recharge within Akira's soothing interior.

Sunny surroundings are perfectly balanced by cool interior tones. Crisp whites and blues play with the warmth of the wood flooring. Fresh marble and brass accents are offset by plush carpets and velvet upholstery. At night Riviera comes alive. Spectacular rock crystal chandeliers, glossy straw marquetry and the quilted softness of generous sofas invite you to stretch out.

This yacht is elegant, yet relaxing. Like a beautiful afternoon on a sunny Riviera terrace.