The first Zeelander 5 will be delivered in spring 2023 with six units already in production

by Zeelander Yachts 30 Jan 05:16 PST

Extensive sea trials are now under way for the latest member of the Zeelander fleet. The sensuous new Zeelander 5 has just had her technical launch after a rigorous development and build programme by the Groot-Ammers-based yard.

The team at Zeelander will put the new boat to the test on hundreds of small points of detail to ensure that she not only looks the part, but exceeds customer expectations in terms of comfort, performance and quietness.

Just as the Zeelander 7 evolved out of a previous model, so the new Zeelander 5 is a natural development of the successful Z44, presenting a more contemporary look. The curvaceous Zeelander silhouette is still instantly recognisable, but compared to the Z44, the shearline is more voluptuous than ever, and now follows an elongated 'S' shape.

"Even the rarest and most beautiful products evolve over time, and the Zeelander 5 is a case in point," said founder and owner Sietse Koopmans. "The brand's timeless aesthetic remains as appealing as ever, but we have had the opportunity to reimagine what that means. At the end of this repositioning process we will have one exceptional product available in different sizes. Our yachts will be just as recognisable in one hundred years' time as they are now - that is the true definition of a design icon"

As well as the new lines, the new Zeelander 5 features bigger windows in the wheelhouse and in the hull. In fact, Zeelander has succeeded in eliminating mullions altogether around the helm, for true, unencumbered 360-degree vision. The beautifully sculpted wheelhouse can now be fully enclosed with a door and window, or opened up to a refreshing breeze, making her as suitable for cool climates as for warm.

Evolution has also come to the accommodation below deck, where the insistence on lighter wooden cabinetry has introduced a more contemporary feel. White gloss, Macassar and leather trim complete the effect, which is at once calming and sophisticated.

Many years of experience building the Z44 have yielded a wealth of small but important improvements in functionality. The Zeelander 5 offers effortless boarding through doors in the bulwarks, a new sunpad on the foredeck, and a bathing platform that is almost twice as big compared to the Z44. The extra 4ft of hull length has been put to striking effect in the generous master cabin, with its separate shower and head.

Still capable of exhilarating performance, with speeds up to 40 knots courtesy of three Volvo Penta IPS-650 drives, the Zeelander 5 nonetheless manages to be 2dBA quieter than its predecessor. Given the yard's relentless focus on eliminating noise and vibration, that is quite an achievement. There is also the option of installing a Seakeeper 6 gyro stabiliser to ensure there is nothing to distract from the pure pleasure of ownership.

"We have learned from our owners," continued Koopmans. "Dozens of small improvements and a few bigger strides forward have combined to give the Zeelander 5 improved functionality in the service of a refined, timeless character."

Due to pressing demand, Zeelander's facility has undergone a slight expansion to make only a limited number of extra build slots available in 2023 maintaining its status of a boutique yacht builder. The first Zeelander 5 will be delivered in spring 2023. Work is also progressing well on developing the brand's new flagship.