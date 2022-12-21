Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 2

The first Zeelander 5 will be delivered in spring 2023 with six units already in production

by Zeelander Yachts 30 Jan 05:16 PST

Extensive sea trials are now under way for the latest member of the Zeelander fleet. The sensuous new Zeelander 5 has just had her technical launch after a rigorous development and build programme by the Groot-Ammers-based yard.

The team at Zeelander will put the new boat to the test on hundreds of small points of detail to ensure that she not only looks the part, but exceeds customer expectations in terms of comfort, performance and quietness.

Zeelander 5 - photo © Guillaume Plisson
Zeelander 5 - photo © Guillaume Plisson

Just as the Zeelander 7 evolved out of a previous model, so the new Zeelander 5 is a natural development of the successful Z44, presenting a more contemporary look. The curvaceous Zeelander silhouette is still instantly recognisable, but compared to the Z44, the shearline is more voluptuous than ever, and now follows an elongated 'S' shape.

"Even the rarest and most beautiful products evolve over time, and the Zeelander 5 is a case in point," said founder and owner Sietse Koopmans. "The brand's timeless aesthetic remains as appealing as ever, but we have had the opportunity to reimagine what that means. At the end of this repositioning process we will have one exceptional product available in different sizes. Our yachts will be just as recognisable in one hundred years' time as they are now - that is the true definition of a design icon"

As well as the new lines, the new Zeelander 5 features bigger windows in the wheelhouse and in the hull. In fact, Zeelander has succeeded in eliminating mullions altogether around the helm, for true, unencumbered 360-degree vision. The beautifully sculpted wheelhouse can now be fully enclosed with a door and window, or opened up to a refreshing breeze, making her as suitable for cool climates as for warm.

Zeelander 5 - photo © Guillaume Plisson
Zeelander 5 - photo © Guillaume Plisson

Evolution has also come to the accommodation below deck, where the insistence on lighter wooden cabinetry has introduced a more contemporary feel. White gloss, Macassar and leather trim complete the effect, which is at once calming and sophisticated.

Many years of experience building the Z44 have yielded a wealth of small but important improvements in functionality. The Zeelander 5 offers effortless boarding through doors in the bulwarks, a new sunpad on the foredeck, and a bathing platform that is almost twice as big compared to the Z44. The extra 4ft of hull length has been put to striking effect in the generous master cabin, with its separate shower and head.

Zeelander 5 - photo © Guillaume Plisson
Zeelander 5 - photo © Guillaume Plisson

Still capable of exhilarating performance, with speeds up to 40 knots courtesy of three Volvo Penta IPS-650 drives, the Zeelander 5 nonetheless manages to be 2dBA quieter than its predecessor. Given the yard's relentless focus on eliminating noise and vibration, that is quite an achievement. There is also the option of installing a Seakeeper 6 gyro stabiliser to ensure there is nothing to distract from the pure pleasure of ownership.

"We have learned from our owners," continued Koopmans. "Dozens of small improvements and a few bigger strides forward have combined to give the Zeelander 5 improved functionality in the service of a refined, timeless character."

Due to pressing demand, Zeelander's facility has undergone a slight expansion to make only a limited number of extra build slots available in 2023 maintaining its status of a boutique yacht builder. The first Zeelander 5 will be delivered in spring 2023. Work is also progressing well on developing the brand's new flagship.

Zeelander 5 - photo © Guillaume Plisson
Zeelander 5 - photo © Guillaume Plisson
Zeelander 5 - photo © Guillaume Plisson
Zeelander 5 - photo © Guillaume Plisson

Related Articles

Zeelander completes major expansion
In anticipation of strong growth in 2023 Zeelander Yachts is finishing 2022 on a high note, after a year of steady expansion and growth. Posted on 21 Dec 2022 First Zeelander 6 just delivered in Europe
The new model is part of Zeelander's complete rebranding High-end Dutch yachting brand Zeelander Yachts has launched the sensual new Zeelander 6. The Groot-Ammers based yard hailed the delivery of the first hull as a milestone in the brand's development, embracing a more contemporary aesthetic. Posted on 22 Oct 2022 Drive your desire with the Zeelander 5
Zeelander is fanatical about delivering a relaxing and enjoyable environment An evolution of a timeless design, the brand new Zeelander 5 is simply irresistible. Read on to learn why. Posted on 11 Dec 2021 Customisation and details of the new Zeelander 5
Considered the quietest vessel in its class After the global unveiling in Cannes in September, Zeelander Yachts presented the new Zeelander 5 project at the largest yacht show in the US - the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2021. Posted on 2 Nov 2021 Zeelander reveals first details of Zeelander 5
New model on its way, to be launched in early 2022 Dutch yachting masters Zeelander have revealed the first image of a brand-new project set for launch in early 2022. Posted on 13 May 2021 Zeelander Yachts develop bespoke design features
For its semi-custom range of yachts From a state-of-the-art boatyard at Groot-Ammers, the experts at Zeelander have developed tailored solutions for its semi-custom range of yachts which include privacy glass and a hydraulic pasarelle. Posted on 18 Feb 2021 New Zeelander Z72 yacht launched
Many new exciting features make this very different Zeelander Yachts' fleet is growing. The renowned Dutch shipyard has just launched a new unit of the flagship Z72 line. The yacht has many new exciting features compared to the hull number one delivered last year. Posted on 26 Nov 2020 Zeelander Yachts deliver new Z55
First ever Zeelander with interior by Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design Effortless style, timeless design and high-end solutions are key features embodied in every boat built by Zeelander Yachts. The new unit of the Z55 model with the marine classic Flag Blue colored hull from the Dutch shipyard is no exception. Posted on 30 Jul 2020 Zeelander Yachts confirms strong Q1 2020 sales
A 30% increase in sales over the same period in 2019 Zeelander Yachts has announced its sales figures for Q1 of 2020 and, despite the current uncertainty in the world's economy, the established Dutch yard has revealed a 30% increase in sales over the same period in 2019. Posted on 23 Apr 2020 Zeelander Yachts launches in North America
Excited to announce the launch of headquarters in Fort Lauderdale Zeelander Yachts is excited to announce the launch of Zeelander North America. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida - yachting capital of the USA - Zeelander North America will expand the brand's ability to understand and fulfill the unique needs Posted on 24 Jan 2020
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy