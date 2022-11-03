Riva 130' Bellissima: The “Riva fleet flagship” enters the water for the second time

by Riva Yacht 31 Jan 01:06 PST

Born out of skilled hand craftsmanship, avant-garde design and advanced marine technology, Riva 130' Bellissima is a magnificent flybridge yacht with an overall length of 40 meters, and the perfect blend of power and elegance: a work of art that is "Bellissima" in both name and fact.

The second unit built of Riva's flagship model was launched on behalf of a European owner last Friday in La Spezia, in the shipyard dedicated to the production of Riva yachts from 70 to 130 feet. After recently undergoing major expansion and architectural restyling work, the La Spezia yard now extends over a total surface area of more than 39,000 square meters, of which 17,000 under cover. The facility also includes three buildings containing eighteen assembly stations, plus six equipped for testing. The production site also has a 300-tonne travel lift and two of the largest advanced technology painting systems in Europe.

The launch also saw the official opening of the new wing of the facility reserved for owner hospitality. Representing a further optimization of the services offered to guests, it joins 26 yacht berths, with two docks under cover, ensuring optimal conditions for work and delivery to owners in any season.

Riva 130' Bellissima has exterior styling and interiors by Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta, founders of Officina Italiana Design, the design firm behind all Riva's yachts for the last 27 years, working in partnership with the Product Strategy Committee led by Piero Ferrari, and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department.

With an overall length of over 40 meters and a beam of 8 meters, Riva 130' Bellissima is the first planing flybridge in the range to extend across three real decks, with a full-wide-body design and generous volumes in every setting, while remaining under 300 GT and maintaining sleek, elegant lines.

"The name Bellissima perfectly expresses the spirit of this boat, a true work of art that has been a huge success on all four continents," said Ferretti Group CEO Alberto Galassi. "With her sporty but at the same time extremely elegant lines, Riva 130' Bellissima is the dream yacht of every owner in search of outstanding cruising performance combined with the feeling of being at home."

"Riva 130' Bellissima is designed to be superlative and on entering the water becomes even more beautiful, powerful and poetic, like the boats that have written the brand's history," continues Alberto Galassi. "The success this model is reporting is a credit to Riva's commitment to always designing boats that navigate both in legend and in the future."

Carbon fiber, steel and glass are the distinctive elements of the hull design, which features three simple lines running along the silhouette: two black strokes along the yacht's silvery side define the hull windows, while the windshield, made with spherical crystals, has the characteristic slight forward rake already used on the Riva 48' Dolceriva. Aft, the all-glass fashion plates enhance the aerodynamics and elegance of the yacht, while the carbon fiber detailing and the hardtop with its quintessentially sporty style add dynamism and personality.

The outdoor areas are optimized to fully experience close contact with the water: the stern area, set low and open to the water, is divided into a large beach club and a cockpit of over 60 square metres. Forward, guests can choose between a lounge, a large sun pad and other intimate and inviting spaces. The exterior spaces are rounded out by an alfresco dining area, accommodating up to ten people on the upper deck, and a relaxation area on the sundeck.

Inside, Riva 130' Bellissima offers spacious, light-filled settings, thanks to the large glazed surfaces extending along the full length of the main and upper decks. The interior design is contemporary, pointed up by elements made from steel, polished wood and leather, and achieves the perfect balance between celebrating tradition and reaching into the future. The star feature of Riva 130' is the large lounge on the main deck: with a 270-degree panoramic view and a height of over 2 meters, this one-of-a-kind space features an imposing staircase with polished marble steps that not only connects the decks, but is also a magnificent architectural element.

The cabin layout puts the master suite on the main deck and four cabins on the lower deck, separated by a large lobby and all with en suite bathrooms. The crew area, made up of three cabins with bathrooms and a large living area, is forward, with reserved entrances and walkways to ensure the utmost privacy and tranquility for both the owner and guests.

Riva 130' Bellissima is powered by twin MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines rated 2,638 mhp each, giving her a top speed of 22,5 knots and a cruising speed of 20 knots.

