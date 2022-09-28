Please select your home edition
Rossinavi unveils project Infinity 42 BluE

by Rossinavi 31 Jan 03:12 PST
Infinity 42 BluE © Rossinavi

In the wake of the success of Sea Cat, Rossinavi has embraced the new challenge of transferring BluE - the Rossinavi's new eco-friendly navigation technology - to a monohull. And it was chosen to apply this to one of Rossinavi's most appreciated projects, also born from the collaboration with Fulvio de Simoni. The result is Infinity 42 BluE.

This yacht is entirely in aluminum and with a reduced draft, that guarantees a pleasant navigation also in shallow waters. Equipped with solar panels and a capacious battery pack, Infinity 42 BluE will be able to navigate 90% of the time in full-electric mode in a daily navigation scenario and 70% in an Atlantic crossing scenario, while the rest of the time is spent with the support of diesel generators. This is a great advantage in terms of reducing noise, odors and emissions.

Infinity 42 BluE - photo © Rossinavi
Infinity 42 BluE - photo © Rossinavi

Infinity 42 BluE's solar panels are excellent in low-intensity sunlight and are able to generate energy even with minimum angles of solar incidence. On an aesthetic level, integration with the deck is almost total thanks to the great flexibility that allows them to be perfectly inserted into curvilinear designs.

This project has an innovative eco-displacement hull, designed to reduce consumption even more than a traditional full-displacement hull at the classic cruising speeds of 10-11 kn.

"Pursuing towards the goal of innovating technologies and on-board structures to progress towards more sustainable, comfortable and experiential navigation is what has guided us in this project.

The result is a completely immersive navigation experience, which takes the quality of the stay on board to a higher level." says Federico Rossi, Chief Operating Officer of Rossinavi. "Sustainability and high performance are the keywords. Improving the overall efficiency of the ship and the resulting lower impact on the environment have been central themes in the development of the project."

Infinity 42 BluE - photo © Rossinavi
Infinity 42 BluE - photo © Rossinavi

Like all new Rossinavi projects, Infinity 42 BluE will feature the Rossinavi Artificial Intelligence system on board. The AI system constantly monitors the boat's performance, is able to learn and anticipate the needs of the guests on board and continuously communicates with crew members, suggesting lower-impact actions and instructing them in more conscious boating.

And of course it will be accompanied by the ever-present Rossinavi Zero Noise Technology, that dramatically reduces noise and vibrations on board.

Infinity 42 BluE - photo © Rossinavi
Infinity 42 BluE - photo © Rossinavi

With regard to the interiors, every space on board has been meticulously studied in order to guarantee guests as many areas as possible, all with maximum comfort. Above all, the large sun deck stands out which extends, thanks to a small difference in height, to the stern end. This original architecture makes it possible to create an open area aft of the saloon portal, protected on all sides and offering great comfort and privacy even when the boat is at the quay as it is partially screened towards the stern by the raised deck. The sun deck hosts a dining area, a bar, a sunbathing area, as well as a jacuzzi.

Inside there are five comfortable guest cabins on the lower deck and a full-beam master cabin on the main deck with structural balconies which, thanks to the large side windows, enjoys great visibility outwards. The spacious beach club is ready-to-use and thanks to the ceiling and lateral protections can also be enjoyed during navigation.

In addition, a panoramic area finds its place forward on the main deck and has a pop-up cover that can, at the same time, guarantee shelter during navigation and creates shade, while continuing to convert solar energy thanks to the panels installed on the surface.

Infinity 42 BluE - photo © Rossinavi
Infinity 42 BluE - photo © Rossinavi

Main Data:

  • Length overall: 42.20 m - 138' 5''
  • Beam: 8.20 m - 26' 11''
  • Draft: 2.00 m - 6' 7''
  • Gross Tonnage: 400 GT
  • Guest: 2+10
  • Guest Cabins: 1+5
  • Crew Members: 1+6
  • Crew Cabins: 1+3
  • Hull Configuration: Eco-Displacement
  • Hull and Superstructure Material: Aluminium
  • Exterior Design: Fulvio de Simoni Yacht Design

For more information visit infinity42.rossinavi.it.

