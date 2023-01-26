Benetti launch the 62-meter full custom yacht FB283

The ceremony was held on January 26th at the Livorno yard to launch FB283, a 62-meter Benetti Full Custom Yacht with a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure, tailor made for the owner like a bespoke suit. Signinng off the entire project from a blank sheet of paper was Giorgio Cassetta, author of the exteriors and interiors. The hull lines are by Van Oossanen Naval Architects.

FB283, the new 62-meter Full Custom yacht built by Benetti with a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure, touched the water for the first time in a private ceremony. The Owner had expressed the desire for a yacht with four fundamental characteristics: speed, silence, long range and guaranteed fun for the family. And so it was: Benetti has built a yacht that makes the customer's dream come true in every way, by tailoring it according to their desires, exactly like a bespoke suit. This was facilitated by the close and profitable relationship established between the yard, the project team, the designer and the owner, who was represented by Nicola Nicolai from Nicolai Yacht Consulting & Project Management, acting as advisor prior to the purchase and managing the entire construction process as owner's representative and project manager.

FB283's exterior styling features extremely elegant lines, with a sleek bow and a stern sloping down towards the water's surface, combined with a (FDHF) fast displacement hull meticulously researched by Benetti and Van Oossanen Naval Architects to deliver excellent performance. FB283 has a maximum speed of 21 knots and a range that makes it possible to cruise for long distances without stopping.

Cassetta and his Rome based studio created a masterpiece of harmony, they have successfully conquered the art of purification to the essential and achieved the desired smoothness of surfaces. This coherence in lines can be seen as one of the studio's trademarks. They deal away with unnecessary disturbances on the exterior design to leave the bare minimum of openings and gaps in the otherwise continuous surfaces. Seen from any angle, the yacht invites the viewer to run an invisible hand over the surfaces, smooth as a rock polished by a river.

Deck fittings such as the massive oval capping rails, natural teak panels and solid wood and stone furniture give the vessel a "super yacht" feel rarely found on an Italian build of this size.

Being entrusted by the Owner with both exterior and interior design, Cassetta added striking details to interface the two, such as the magnificent 6 x 2 meter uninterrupted windows on both main deck and upper deck.

With a focus on comfort and conviviality, FB283 has been created with family life front and center, so there are plenty of storage areas offering space for all kinds of water toys and equipment for having fun in the water, including diving gear. Located forward on the upper deck, the garage is a veritable cathedral, with a side door and the space to contain a 10-meter tender, two jet skis and a second tender. A touch & go helicopter platform makes sure the owner and guests can reach the yacht whatever the location.

FB283 construction process started during the 2020 lockdown period and as a result the yard made use of innovative and functional solutions. Thanks to the 3D technology used to develop the entire project, internal video calls to keep the owner constantly updated, and completely new working methods and timings, Benetti has once again expressed its full potential, showing that it can capitalize on its know-how and on winning production and engineering processes to breathe life into a one-of-a-kind Full Custom yacht.

The capabilities and dedication demonstrated by the shipyard are the values that the owner appreciated most.

