Benetti launch the 62-meter full custom yacht FB283

by Azimut | Benetti Group 31 Jan 02:10 PST 26 January 2023
Benetti FB283 © Sargentini Foto

The ceremony was held on January 26th at the Livorno yard to launch FB283, a 62-meter Benetti Full Custom Yacht with a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure, tailor made for the owner like a bespoke suit. Signinng off the entire project from a blank sheet of paper was Giorgio Cassetta, author of the exteriors and interiors. The hull lines are by Van Oossanen Naval Architects.

FB283, the new 62-meter Full Custom yacht built by Benetti with a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure, touched the water for the first time in a private ceremony. The Owner had expressed the desire for a yacht with four fundamental characteristics: speed, silence, long range and guaranteed fun for the family. And so it was: Benetti has built a yacht that makes the customer's dream come true in every way, by tailoring it according to their desires, exactly like a bespoke suit. This was facilitated by the close and profitable relationship established between the yard, the project team, the designer and the owner, who was represented by Nicola Nicolai from Nicolai Yacht Consulting & Project Management, acting as advisor prior to the purchase and managing the entire construction process as owner's representative and project manager.

FB283's exterior styling features extremely elegant lines, with a sleek bow and a stern sloping down towards the water's surface, combined with a (FDHF) fast displacement hull meticulously researched by Benetti and Van Oossanen Naval Architects to deliver excellent performance. FB283 has a maximum speed of 21 knots and a range that makes it possible to cruise for long distances without stopping.

Cassetta and his Rome based studio created a masterpiece of harmony, they have successfully conquered the art of purification to the essential and achieved the desired smoothness of surfaces. This coherence in lines can be seen as one of the studio's trademarks. They deal away with unnecessary disturbances on the exterior design to leave the bare minimum of openings and gaps in the otherwise continuous surfaces. Seen from any angle, the yacht invites the viewer to run an invisible hand over the surfaces, smooth as a rock polished by a river.

Deck fittings such as the massive oval capping rails, natural teak panels and solid wood and stone furniture give the vessel a "super yacht" feel rarely found on an Italian build of this size.

Being entrusted by the Owner with both exterior and interior design, Cassetta added striking details to interface the two, such as the magnificent 6 x 2 meter uninterrupted windows on both main deck and upper deck.

With a focus on comfort and conviviality, FB283 has been created with family life front and center, so there are plenty of storage areas offering space for all kinds of water toys and equipment for having fun in the water, including diving gear. Located forward on the upper deck, the garage is a veritable cathedral, with a side door and the space to contain a 10-meter tender, two jet skis and a second tender. A touch & go helicopter platform makes sure the owner and guests can reach the yacht whatever the location.

FB283 construction process started during the 2020 lockdown period and as a result the yard made use of innovative and functional solutions. Thanks to the 3D technology used to develop the entire project, internal video calls to keep the owner constantly updated, and completely new working methods and timings, Benetti has once again expressed its full potential, showing that it can capitalize on its know-how and on winning production and engineering processes to breathe life into a one-of-a-kind Full Custom yacht.

The capabilities and dedication demonstrated by the shipyard are the values that the owner appreciated most.

Benetti FB283 - photo © Sargentini Foto
Benetti FB283 - photo © Sargentini Foto

Tech Sheet: M/Y FB283

Lunghezza f.t./ Length overall  62,04 m  203’5’’ ft 
Larghezza max / Beam max  10,5 m  34’4’’ ft 
Immersione massima / Draft max   2,95 m  9’6’’ ft 
Scafo e Sovrastruttura / Hull and Superstructure  Acciaio / Alluminio 
Dislocamento a pieno carico / Full Load Displacement  Abt 800 tons 
Capacità casse combustibile / Fuel tank capacity  91.369 l   24,137.15 US gals 
Capacità cassa acqua / Fresh water capacity  16.162 l  4,269.55 US gals 
Cabine armatore e ospiti / Owner & Guest cabins  6 cabine per 12 persone  
Cabine equipaggio / Crew cabins  9 cabine per 15 persone 
Motori principali / Main engines  MTU 2 × 12V4000M93L 2580kW @ 2100rpm
Generatori / Generators  2x Caterpillar C9.3 × 210 ekW
Elica di prua / Bow thruster  Veth VT180
Stabilizzatori / Stabilizers  Naiad 820
Velocità massima / Max speed  21 nodi  21 knots 
Autonomia a 12 nodi / Range @ 12 kn  4.500 nm 4,500 nm
Classificazione / Classification  A1
Costruttore / Builder  Benetti Shipyard 
Architettura Navale / Naval Architecture  Van Oossanen Naval Architects
Concept + Designer esterni / Concept + Exterior designer  Giorgio Cassetta 
Designer interni / Interior designer  Giorgio Cassetta

Furnishing the new Benetti B.Yond 37 M Yacht
A new reference that shares the brand's design DNA A new reference that shares the brand's design DNA and ability to offer a tailor made service to meet every customer request. Posted on 26 Oct 2022 Coming soon: Benetti Oasis 34M
Benetti's new fibreglass superyacht has a spirited and enterprising attitude Benetti's new Oasis 34M fibreglass superyacht has a spirited and enterprising attitude. A private oasis on the water, she brings together all the glamour of the Oasis Deck® solution, designed to experience the outdoor space as never before Posted on 27 Jan 2022 Benetti unveils the first B.NOW 50m
The range stands out for construction times reduced by around 30% This 50-metre vessel is one of four B.NOW models with a length of 50, 58, 66 and 72 metres superbly designed by RWD to meet the needs of the most forward-looking owners. Posted on 2 Dec 2021 Benetti Motopanfilo 37M: new photoshoot
An example of classicism projected into the future. This elegant and modern composite displacement boat satisfies the tastes and needs of contemporary owners, but has its roots in the design of the Benetti motoryachts of the 60s, of which it incorporates the gentle and distant fashions. Posted on 11 Nov 2021 American debuts for Motopanfilo 37m and Oasis 40m
This year there will be three Benetti superyachts on show at FLIBS Benetti will be showcasing, for the first time in the US, the new Motopanfilo 37M, a yacht that perfectly embodies the union between the brand's signature style and the storied tradition of Loro Piana Interiors. Posted on 26 Oct 2021 Spectacular "slipway launch" of Lucky Wave
Benetti revives tradition with the third Diamond 44M The shipyard has completed another launch from the historic 56-meter inclined slipway, which, unique in Italy for boats of this size, is still fully operational at the historic shipyards of Viareggio. Posted on 12 Oct 2021 The market rewards Benetti's steel yacht strategy
The Italian shipyard announces an order book of 16 yachts Benetti has chosen the Monaco Yacht Show, the international event traditionally reserved for superyachts, to take stock of the brand's initiatives in the large steel and aluminium yacht segment. Posted on 25 Sep 2021 Two style icons for the new Motopanfilo 37M
Refined elegance, uncompromising quality and eye-catching style The refined elegance, uncompromising quality and eye-catching style of Benetti and Loro Piana Interiors come together on board the Motopanfilo 37M, permeating every aspect of this modern new yacht's interior and part of the exterior design. Posted on 31 Aug 2021 Benetti launches the first Motopanfilo 37M
In Viareggio was held the ceremony for the launch of the first unit of the Benetti Motopanfilo 37M. Benetti's Viareggio shipyard launched the first unit of the glamorous Motopanfilo 37M, a fiberglass and composite yacht designed by Lazzarini Pickering Architects for the interiors and Francesco Struglia in collaboration with Benetti for the exterior. Posted on 1 Aug 2021 Benetti Oasis Deck reshapes the superyacht world
Oasis Deck™ represents the brilliant proposal, presented by Benetti, to superyacht owners. Oasis Deck™ is the name of a new solution offered by Benetti which, based on the extraordinary success of the Oasis 40m, is now featured on new models of the Oasis 34m and B.Now 50m and 66m. Posted on 17 Jun 2021
