Freedom Boat Club continues global growth announcing expansion to the Asia-Pacific Region and its first Australia location

by Freedom Boat Club 31 Jan 14:14 PST

Freedom Boat Club, a business of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and the world's largest boat club, announced today its expansion to the Asia-Pacific region. Freedom's flagship club in market will be located in Sydney, Australia, one of the most desirable boating destinations in the world. This announcement represents the first step of the Company's strategy for international expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, building on its recent expansion across Europe. This announcement represents the seventh country and the 35th international location for Freedom Boat Club.

"Regarded as one of the best boating markets in the world, we believe there is an outstanding opportunity to expand Freedom Boat Club across the region," said Cecil Cohn, President, Freedom Boat Club Network. "Expansion into Australia represents the continued replication of our successful and best-in-class boat share model, built across our network of 370+ locations, to expand boating participation and introduce more global consumers to life on the water."

As part of the expansion strategy, David Kurczewski has been appointed General Manager, Shared Services Asia-Pacific and is responsible for growing the Freedom footprint across the broader Asia-Pacific region.

"We believe Australia, New Zealand and the broader Asia-Pacific are prime markets to grow the Freedom Boat Club business - boating interest is extraordinary, the waterways are world class, and Freedom allows anyone to enjoy the water with no prior experience and minimal time or financial commitment," said Kurczewski. "We are incredibly excited to announce our flagship location on Sydney Harbor and continue to build momentum as we plan for expansion across the Asia-Pacific region. We look forward to delivering exceptional experiences on the water and introducing the Freedom Boat Club model to boaters across the region."

The flagship Australia Club will be located at d'Albora The Spit, Mosman on Sydney Harbour and will open in July 2023. Membership pre-sales are currently under way and those interested in joining should visit www.FreedomBoatClub.au or email for more information.

Freedom Boat Club's Australian flagship location is a corporate-owned location, but Freedom will continue to expand throughout Australia and the broader region with future franchise partners as well. To learn more about franchise opportunities in Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region, please visit: FreedomboatClubFranchise.com or email .