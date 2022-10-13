ILIAD 53 world premiere

ILIAD 53 © ILIAD Catamarans ILIAD 53 © ILIAD Catamarans

by ILIAD 1 Feb 13:37 PST

Available in both the Sports 'S' and Flybridge 'F' versions, the new ILIAD 53 power catamaran offers outstanding space, economy and offshore performance.

Exclusive renders have just been released showcasing interior options and the incredible upper level of the flybridge 53F version.

ILIAD 53S

The new model ILIAD 53S is nearing completion in time for her official world premiere at the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show in May.

ILIAD 53F

The first model ILIAD 53F will debut at the 2023 Sydney International Boat Show in August. Available for immediate sale, the 53F gives you the opportunity to be cruising in the latter half of the year. Please contact ILIAD sales manager Marcus Overman for complete details.

