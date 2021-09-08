Garmin launches 4-zone compact stereo for boaters who value premium audio experience and dash space

by Garmin 1 Feb 11:19 PST

Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognised marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the update of the Fusion-branded Apollo™ Series with the release of the Apollo WB675 Marine Hideaway Stereo.

Designed to maximise valuable dash space, the WB675 hideaway stereo offers a world-class audio entertainment experience and the ability to enjoy premium sound from four separate audio zones.

"Our latest hideaway stereo provides customers even more flexibility and provides the very best onboard audio entertainment possible," said Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales. "We made sure to not only maximise dash space with the WB675 but to make our customers' lives as easy as possible when it comes to streaming their favourite music."

Amplify the moment with these key features

The WB675 is an advanced marine stereo with cutting-edge technology and features for those who value a premium audio experience while enjoying life on the water. Here are some of the key features of Garmin's newest hideaway stereo:

Customise audio zones — With Multi-Zone™ Technology, the WB675 provides superior sound in more areas onboard your boat. Four separate audio zones can be set up and customised. Take full control of the audio system with integrated Fusion wired remotes and compatible Garmin MFDs or marine-specific wearables.

— With Multi-Zone™ Technology, the WB675 provides superior sound in more areas onboard your boat. Four separate audio zones can be set up and customised. Take full control of the audio system with integrated Fusion wired remotes and compatible Garmin MFDs or marine-specific wearables. Maximise dash space — Thanks to its compact design, the WB675 can simply be nestled inside the helm console, a glovebox compartment or mounted completely out of sight, providing the most dash space possible.

— Thanks to its compact design, the WB675 can simply be nestled inside the helm console, a glovebox compartment or mounted completely out of sight, providing the most dash space possible. Stream premium high quality audio — The WB675 has the ability to stream lossless audio with Apple AirPlay® 2 software from a compatible Apple device1.

New product, same tech and durability

The WB675 possess innovative technology — Digital Signal Processing (DSP) — that optimises the audio signal that is delivered to Fusion entertainment systems, resulting in superior sound quality at all volume levels and in every listening environment.

Designed to withstand extreme weather conditions, the WB675 is rigorously tested against salt fog, UV, humidity, and extreme temperatures that can cause mechanical failure, providing peace of mind that the stereo will perform and last in the harsh marine environment. The WB675 is protected by a three-year warranty.

The WB675 is available now with a suggested retail price of £519.99. For more information about products from Fusion, a Garmin brand, visit garmin.com/fusion.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionised life for anglers, sailors, mariners, and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest-to-use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the eighth consecutive year, Garmin was recently named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics®.

1Compatible on Apple smartphones and tablets and Apple MacBooks with M1 or M2 chips, which require a connection to Wi-Fi enabled Garmin MFD or separate Wi-Fi router.