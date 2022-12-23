Project SkyFall hits the water

by Heesen Yachts 3 Feb 03:42 PST

Heesen is delighted to announce that Project SkyFall, was launched at the facility in Oss on January 27, and christened MY Ultra G. This is the shipyard's first launch of 2023, a year that promises to be exciting and busy for this Dutch yacht builder.

Heesen is the undisputed world leader in designing, engineering and constructing lightweight, ultra-fast yachts built to the smallest tolerances. Two luxury sportfishing yachts built in the Nineties occupy a special place in Heesen's fleet and were somehow the inspiration for this project. MY Obsession was the largest sportfishing yacht at the time, until overtaken by MY Red Sapphire. MY Ultra G is the ultimate expression of the knowledge and experience gained in over forty years of shipbuilding to the finest Dutch quality standards. Despite its phenomenal top speed, there is no shortage of luxury on board this exceptional 60 metre.

The layout is conceived to welcome friends aboard for sociable fishing adventures while allowing the master apartment to maintain a necessary level of privacy, peace and quiet on the bridge deck with its private terrace. A jacuzzi, large walk-in wardrobe and an ample bathroom with a central oval bath and separate shower stall provide all the home comforts.

Entertaining family and friends is the raison d'être of all social areas, indoors and out. A custom wine fridge, with discrete sections at different temperatures, takes pride of place in the main saloon. The media room, home to a Samsung The Wall screen 1814mm by 8063mm and an elegant games table on the main deck forward, is undoubtedly the pièce de résistance. The sundeck, with its infinity pool facing aft, is ideal for receptions and musical entertainments.

Canine guests are well taken care of too, thanks to a series of carefully thought-out details to make their life at sea as safe and stress-free as possible. Among several features the most notable is certainly the 'relief area', a self-flushing area of the side deck finished in synthetic grass, complete with sensors, cameras and sprinklers.

Thirteen crew will be on hand to take care of ten guests, with discreet separate routing allowing them to seamlessly service every area of the yacht.

This bespoke luxury is the perfect complement to an ultra-technological and sophisticated propulsion system. MY Ultra G's thunder will come from 22,000 horsepower generated by four MTU 20V 4000 engines, driving four Kongsberg S90 waterjets. The outer engines, compliant with the latest Tier III environmental regulations, drive steerable jets, while the centre engines operate fixed booster units. With less back-pressure and a slightly higher power output, the centre engines will be used solely for the highest speeds. Waterjet drives lower the yacht's draft to less than three metres and reduce vibration by 40 per cent compared with traditional shafts and propellers.

Thanks to its lightweight aluminium Fast Displacement Hull Form, complete with course fins, gyro stabilisers and interceptor trim plates, MY Ultra G will reach an extraordinary top speed of 37 knots in light load conditions. Her efficient FDHF hull will also deliver a much smoother, flatter ride compared to a conventional semi-displacement shape, while its extra volume offers plenty of space for equipment and amenities. Three gyro-stabilisers will keep the yacht comfortable at low speeds.

MY Ultra G is now undergoing system commissioning testing before leaving Oss for intensive trials in the North Sea.