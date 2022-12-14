First Look: X Shore at boot Düsseldorf 2023
by Mark Jardine 2 Feb 08:36 PST
Johan Astrom, CCO at X Shore © Mark Jardine
Back in 2020, just before the pandemic, we spoke to X Shore founder Konrad Bergström at boot Düsseldorf about the Eelex 8000. None of us expected it wouldn't be until 2023 that the next boot took place.
Things at X Shore have moved on massively, so we spoke to Johan Astrom, CCO at X Shore, to find out more about the evolution of the Eelex 8000 and the new, game-changing X Shore 1.