Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 3

First Look: X Shore at boot Düsseldorf 2023

by Mark Jardine 2 Feb 08:36 PST
Johan Astrom, CCO at X Shore © Mark Jardine

Back in 2020, just before the pandemic, we spoke to X Shore founder Konrad Bergström at boot Düsseldorf about the Eelex 8000. None of us expected it wouldn't be until 2023 that the next boot took place.

Things at X Shore have moved on massively, so we spoke to Johan Astrom, CCO at X Shore, to find out more about the evolution of the Eelex 8000 and the new, game-changing X Shore 1.

Related Articles

Can your Grandma use FaceTime?
Perhaps not the most nautical of headlines, but it is definitely of the time... Perhaps not the most nautical of headlines, but it is definitely of the time, which is kind of the point with Alloy Boats. Posted on 13 Jan Powered by LandCruiser - Towed by LandCruiser
There is many a thing to grab your attention about the brilliant, little Tasman80 It remains that there is many a thing to grab your attention about the brilliant, little Tasman80, so it was kind of hard to work out from whence to start. Posted on 14 Dec 2022 Interview about Yanmar's e-saildrive development
We speak to Igor van de Burgt and Bas Eerden at METSTRADE 2022 We spoke to Yanmar's Igor van de Burgt, Application Engineer, Engineering and Development, and Bas Eerden, Global Sales Manager, about the development of e-saildrive, scheduled for launch in 2024. Posted on 22 Nov 2022 Late to the party, or bang on time? (Part II)
Following on from Part I of the Prestige M48 story So Part One of the Prestige M48 story covered off a lot of ground, and we now have the same mission parameters once again. By definition, a family called M-Line means there are others on the way. Posted on 9 Nov 2022 Late to the party, or bang on time? (Part I)
An interesting conundrum, for sure… How to assess the very new Prestige M48? An interesting conundrum, for sure… How to assess the very new Prestige M48? For here is a powerhouse brand, with an enviable reputation in markets around the globe. Posted on 25 Oct 2022 New age - New feel
You know the garden's full of furniture, the house is full of plants! There was a line in song quite a while back that went, “You know the garden's full of furniture, the house is full of plants!” Would have been easy to run with that as an opening, but this was not the first thought I had when I saw Sovereign Ships... Posted on 11 Oct 2022 James Ward interview
Insights on the Marine Resources Salary Survey 2022 Mark Jardine, Managing Editor of Sail-World.com, YachtsandYachting.com and powerboat.world, talks to the CEO and Founder of Marine Resources about the 2022 Salary Survey at the Southampton International Boat Show. Posted on 11 Oct 2022 Full Stop = Full Bore
There is a new top dog in the World's Most Powerful Outboard title fight The King is dead. All hail the King. There is a new top dog in the World's Most Powerful Outboard title fight. The benchmark is now 633hp. Full stop. And probably with a few exclamation points after it, as well!!! Posted on 5 Oct 2022 Off Kilter - Part II
Thank you very much to the readers of Part I - we now have more for you Thank you very much to all of you, the readers of Off Kilter – Part I. We have more to get through, and some additional treats as well, so now is very much time to go WOT. Posted on 14 Sep 2022 Off Kilter - Part I
Just one little thing swung the whole deal Just one little thing swung the whole deal. "It leans inward during a turn" was a not a headline on the Press Release, just a little stanza, part of a more complete sentence, about the second or third paragraph in. Posted on 30 Aug 2022
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy