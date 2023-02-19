Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

The first 3D-printed Pegasus superyacht by Jozeph Forakis could be almost invisible

by Jozeph Forakis 4 Feb 09:23 PST

With reflective 'Solar Wings' it's the world's first 3d printed superyacht solar-electric / hydrogen hybrid with zero emissions and with multi-level "Tree of Life" hydroponic garden providing fresh food and air purification.

  • The first 3D-printed superyacht (integrated hull and superstructure) is 88m/288ft LOA
  • Designed to be "virtually invisible" - both visually and environmentally.
  • In keeping with the nature-friendly theme, the exterior design features a multi-tiered 'wings' superstructure with mirrored glass reflecting the sky, clouds, and surrounding environment.
  • The centerpiece of the interior design is the multi-level "Tree of Life" hydroponic garden providing fresh food and air purification.
  • The glass of the superstructure incorporates transparent solar panels to power electrolyzers extracting H2 from seawater. Fuel cells convert H2 to electricity stored in Li-on batteries for powering azimuth pods, and all operating and hotel systems.
  • Zero emissions and infinite range.

88m 3D-printed Pegasus superyacht by Jozeph Forakis - photo © Jozeph Forakis
88m 3D-printed Pegasus superyacht by Jozeph Forakis - photo © Jozeph Forakis

A Jozeph Forakis rules-breaking concept uses robotic 3D printing

After the world premiere of his award-winning CLX96 design (exterior and interior) at FLIBS 2022, international designer Jozeph Forakis presents the visionary PEGASUS envisioned for introduction in 2030.

The futuristic yacht was conceived on a beach in Koufonissi island, Greece. "I was inspired to create a yacht as close to the sea and nature as possible, made of clouds floating above the waterline," Forakis says, "I wanted to honor nature by blending into it, becoming virtually invisible."

This desire for "invisibility" drove Forakis to develop a true zero emissions yacht that is "invisible both in design and in her environmental impact," says the designer.

88m 3D-printed Pegasus superyacht by Jozeph Forakis - photo © Jozeph Forakis
88m 3D-printed Pegasus superyacht by Jozeph Forakis - photo © Jozeph Forakis

With characteristic in-depth research, Forakis and his team at jozeph forakis... design composed a symphony of selected advanced technologies (existing and currently in development) to achieve unprecedented levels of sustainably, range, and structural integrity.

The 88m superyacht's construction uses robotic 3D printing to create a mesh framework integrating both hull and superstructure. The result is an extraordinarily strong and lightweight structure that can be produced using less energy, material, waste, space, and time compared to conventional construction.

The unique exterior design starts with a low, linear hull with a plumb bow and silverymetallic finish, which blends chameleon-like with the water's colors and movements. This foundation at the waterline supports the superstructure with multi-tiered, ephemeral glass wings that reflect the clouds and the sky.

Like a shape-shifting vessel from the future, the elegant, lattice framework of her 3Dprinted structure becomes visible thru the reflective glass at certain angles and lighting conditions.

The dramatic triangulated structure allows light to penetrate all levels of the interior while framing the remarkable views in all directions.

88m 3D-printed Pegasus superyacht by Jozeph Forakis - photo © Jozeph Forakis
88m 3D-printed Pegasus superyacht by Jozeph Forakis - photo © Jozeph Forakis

The multi-level "Tree of Life" is a living, breathing monument to mother nature

The centerpiece of the futuristic interior design is the multi-level "Tree of Life" - a living, breathing monument to mother nature and the nucleus of the hydroponic garden providing fresh food and air purification. The base of the tree emerges from a reflecting pool on the lower deck and is surrounded by the hydroponic + meditation Zen Garden. The tree extends vertically thru all four levels accompanied by a sculptural spiral staircase.

The spacious guest lounges showcase the harmonious balance of minimalist design and living nature, both inside - with living greenery and rich appointments skillfully integrated throughout - as well outside with uninterrupted views in all directions and copious daylight penetrating to the core.

The top level is exclusive to the owner, with forward facing master-suite featuring a large private terrace.

The forward pool club has an aquarium-style lap pool and expansive horizontal windows that transform into open balconies on both port and starboard. When closed, the pool cover functions as the helipad.

At the aft of the ship, the open beach club with an oversized Jacuzzi and fold-down balconies transforms into an enclosed solarium with sliding glass panels across the ceiling and down the transom bulkhead.

88m 3D-printed Pegasus superyacht by Jozeph Forakis - photo © Jozeph Forakis
88m 3D-printed Pegasus superyacht by Jozeph Forakis - photo © Jozeph Forakis

Solar energy converts seawater into hydrogen, producing zero emissions and infinite range.

In operation PEGASUS will produce zero carbon emissions and will have a virtually unlimited range. Solar energy is used to convert seawater into hydrogen which is stored for longer periods. Onboard fuel cells convert the H2 into electricity stored short-term in Li-ion batteries.

  • Solar panels generate electricity for sea-water Desalination, Deionization & Electrolyzer
  • Electrolyzer extracts H2 from sea-water
  • H2 stored in high-pressure tanks (H2 storage as long term energy source)
  • Fuel cells converts H2 to electricity
  • Electricity stored in li-ion batteries (Li-ion batteries as short term energy source)
  • Power management system controls energy flows
  • Final Electrical Output For:
      1. Drive systems (Azimuth Pod + Bow Thruster) 2. Hotel systems 3. Navigation & safety system

88m 3D-printed Pegasus superyacht by Jozeph Forakis - photo © Jozeph Forakis
88m 3D-printed Pegasus superyacht by Jozeph Forakis - photo © Jozeph Forakis

Jozeph Forakis states - "Now is the time for courageous leaps toward our collective sustainable future. PEGASUS is a bold but achievable vision for the near future of the superyacht industry, where man and machine live in harmony with nature rather than competing or compromising it.

At jozeph forakis... design, our experience designing across many industries gives us unique exposure and perspective to various new technology and innovation verticals.

The aimed added value here is the design vision that guides the skilled selection, research, development, and transfer of several critical technologies from disparate industries that generally don't communicate with each other to create a unique composition that helps fulfill that vision as a harmonious, original design".

88m 3D-printed Pegasus superyacht by Jozeph Forakis - photo © Jozeph Forakis
88m 3D-printed Pegasus superyacht by Jozeph Forakis - photo © Jozeph Forakis
88m 3D-printed Pegasus superyacht by Jozeph Forakis - photo © Jozeph Forakis
88m 3D-printed Pegasus superyacht by Jozeph Forakis - photo © Jozeph Forakis
Jozeph Forakis - photo © Jozeph Forakis
Jozeph Forakis - photo © Jozeph Forakis

Related Articles

Superhawk 55 to make US debut at Miami Boat Show
Sunseeker reveals full line-up of luxury motor yachts on display Sunseeker USA Sales Co. Inc. reveals the full line-up of luxury motor yachts on display at the upcoming Miami International Boat Show returning to the One Herald Plaza, Miami, from 15 - 19 February 2023. Posted today at 5:10 pm Sea Ray to reveal SLX 280 Outboard
At the Miami International Boat Show 2023 Sea Ray is kicking off the new year with the reveal of an all-new model. At the Miami International Boat Show (MIBS), Sea Ray will host an exclusive first look at the SLX 280 Outboard at its display at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Posted on 3 Feb Project SkyFall hits the water
Launched at the Heesen facility in Oss on January 27 Heesen is delighted to announce that Project SkyFall, was launched at the facility in Oss on January 27, and christened MY Ultra G. This is the shipyard's first launch of 2023, a year that promises to be exciting and busy for this Dutch yacht builder. Posted on 3 Feb CRN delivers M/Y 141 superyacht
An innovative bespoke work of art built entirely of aluminium The new 60-metre vessel, an innovative bespoke work of art built entirely of aluminium, has left the marina at the Ancona yard. Posted on 3 Feb Water and electricity don't mix... right?
If seeing those two words in the same sentence makes you nervous, you're in good company Water and electricity don't mix... right? If seeing those two words in the same sentence makes you nervous, you're in good company. From a young age, we're taught to keep appliances away from water, get out of the ocean if there's lightning, and so on. Posted on 2 Feb First Look: X Shore at boot Düsseldorf 2023
Evolution of the Eelex 8000 and the new, game-changing X Shore 1 We spoke to Johan Astrom, CCO at X Shore, during boot Düsseldorf 2023 to find out more about the evolution of the Eelex 8000 and the new, game-changing X Shore 1. Posted on 2 Feb ePropulsion partners with Tiny Boat Nation
TBNation custom pontoon is a versatile vessel, equipped with the ePropulsion Navy 6.0 Evo ePropulsion, a global leader and market challenger in marine electric propulsion systems and services, announced today that it has partnered with Tiny Boat Nation (TBNation). Posted on 2 Feb Progress continues on new Intrepid models
427 Nomad SE shipped to the Dania facility to be rigged with electronics We have shipped the 427 Nomad SE to our Dania facility to have it rigged with electronics. The boat will make its debut at the Miami International Boat Show. Posted on 1 Feb Garmin launches 4-zone compact stereo
For boaters who value premium audio experience and dash space Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognised marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the update of the Fusion-branded Apollo™ Series with the release of the Apollo WB675 Marine Hideaway Stereo. Posted on 1 Feb Marine Resources latest jobs
Ready for that change? Pinch, punch, first of the month, new season, new rounds of hiring. This week's newsletter is overflowing with opportunities from the leisure marine industry. Posted on 1 Feb
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy