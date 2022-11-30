Please select your home edition
Edition

Marine Auctions February 2023 Online Auctions

by Marine Auctions 4 Feb 15:00 PST 24-30 November 2022
1990 Gib'Sea 44.2 sloop for sale © Marine Auctions

Auctions     Valuations     Contact
Image

Please find attached details of the Vessels and Marina Berth we will be offering in our February Online Auction.

Bidding starts on Thursday 16th February and will end on Wednesday 22nd February   2023 at 2 pm AEST.

Please note, the Online Auctions have Extended Bidding.

For further details and numerous photos go to our website, www.marineauctions.com.au then click on, View or Register for the Online Auction Now.

To View the Brochure, Click on View Brochure-Below.

Marine Sales a Division of Marine Auctions has clients looking for.

TP 52 Must be offshore Proven with current IRC Certificate.
40 to 45ft Houseboat, no older than 8 Years.
Self-Propelled Barge in Survey must take a small truck.
6m Rib with outboard, low hours.
Freehold Marine Berth Gold Coast to suit 50ft Yacht.
Catamaran Berth for 40ft Brisbane Region.



If you require any further information, regarding our Online Auctions, Marine Valuations or Marina Berth Sales contact.

Adrian Seiffert
Director
Marine Auctions & Valuations

Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358

Email:adrian@marineauctions.com.au

We are now accepting entries for our March 2023 Online Auction
At our Last few Online Auction, we obtained around a 92% Clearance rate, with some vessels selling at prices in excess of our vendors and our expectations.
Marine Auctions is the alternative way in selling any type of vessel with proven and successful results, which is due to our innovative marking and our large database of potential buyers.
If you are not using Marine Auctions. you could be missing out on the highest bid.
 
 
View brochure

Marine Auctions & Valuations

PO Box 687
Hamilton QLD 4007

www.marineauctions.com.au
 
 

Related Articles

Marine Auctions November 2022 Online Auctions
Bidding starts on Thursday 24th November and will end on Wednesday 30th November Bidding starts on Thursday 24th November and will end on Wednesday 30th November 2022 at 2 pm AEST. Posted on 16 Nov 2022 Marine Auctions October 2022 Online Auctions
Vessels, Cutter Suction Dredge and a Marina Berth Please find details of the Vessels, Cutter Suction Dredge and a Marina Berth we will be offering in our October Online Auction. Posted on 30 Sep 2022 Marine Auctions August 2022 Online Auctions
Details of the Vessels and the Marina Berth offered - bidding starts on Tuesday 9th August Details of the Vessels and the Marina Berth offered in the August Online Auction. Bidding starts on Tuesday 9th August and will end on Monday 15th August at 2pm AEST. Posted on 28 Jul 2022 Marine Auctions June Online Auctions
Details of the vessels we will be offering, together with two Barges for private sale Please find details of the vessels we will be offering in our June Online Auction, together with two Barges we have for private sale. Posted on 17 Jun 2022 Marine Auctions May Online Auctions
Yachts, Power Boats, Aft Cabin Cruisers, Ex-Trawler and two Barges for sale Please find details of the Yachts, Power Boats, Aft Cabin Cruisers, Ex-Trawler and two Barges that we will be offering For Sale in our May Online Auction. Posted on 11 May 2022 Marine Auctions April Online Auctions
Two auctions to be held with Power Boats, Yachts, Marine & Associated Equipment Two auctions to be held with Power Boats, Yachts, Marine & Associated Equipment. Posted on 28 Mar 2022 Marine Auctions February Online Auction
Bidding will commence on Tuesday 22nd February The bidding for this Online Auction will commence on Tuesday 22nd February and close on Monday 28th February at 2.00 pm AEST Posted on 14 Feb 2022 Marine Auctions January Online Auction
Commencing on Friday 21st January and ending on Thursday 27th January The bidding for this Online Auction will commence on Friday 21st January and will end on Thursday 27th January at 2.00 pm AEST. Posted on 16 Jan 2022 Marine Auctions November Online Auctions
Two Auctions for the month with a Live Auction at Horizon Shores Boat Show Marine Auctions will be holding Two Auctions for the month of November, a Live Auction at Horizon Shores Boat Show and the November Online Auction. Posted on 14 Nov 2021
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy