State of the art cruise vessel Odalisque III launched in Tasmania

by Incat Crowther 3 Feb 10:17 PST

The Incat Crowther-designed Odalisque III, a new state-of-the-art 24-metre boutique liveaboard cruise vessel, has been officially launched by Tasmanian luxury wilderness expedition cruise operator On Board.

On Board launched Odalisque III in January 2023 with a public ceremony attended by local media at Hobart's historic Constitution Dock and the vessel is now set for its maiden voyage into the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area.

Built by Tasmanian shipbuilder Richardson Devine Marine, the aluminium-hulled Odalisque III can host up to 12 guests in six stylish and flexible guest cabins, each with its own ensuite.

The upper deck features three large guest cabins, a wheelhouse lounge and dining area as well as an outdoor dining and viewing area. The main deck features four cabins, a large indoor dining area, an outdoor viewing platform and the galley. Configured to offer a world-class dining experience while also being operationally efficient, the galley is conveniently located adjacent to pantry, refrigeration, and cleaning facilities.

In total, Odalisque III boasts three outdoor viewing decks and a bridge open to guests allowing uninterrupted views of the spectacular Tasmanian wilderness. Odalisque III's design has also allowed for the addition of two tenders, accessible from the main deck, to allow guests to enjoy shore excursions.

Incat Crowther's CEO Brett Crowther said close collaboration with suppliers and On Board CEO Pieter van der Woude was a crucial element of the project.

"Our team enjoyed collaborating with Pieter and Richardson Devine Marine to help bring On Board's vision of creating a floating wilderness lodge to life," said Mr Crowther.

"Odalisque III has it all, from six stylish and flexible cabins to multiple indoor and outdoor dining and entertainment areas - all supported by state-of-the-art commercial dining facilities.

"The vessel also features several guest lounge and bar areas, while the design of Odalisque III means guests can either choose to board a tender for an onshore adventure or sit back, relax and enjoy the sweeping views on offer in one of the world's most stunning environments," said Mr Crowther.

Specifications