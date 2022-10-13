World premiere of ILIAD 53S at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show

The new ILIAD 53S will have its world premiere at the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © ILIAD Catamarans

by ILIAD Catamarans 6 Feb 08:56 PST

ILIAD Catamarans will stage the global premiere of its new ILIAD 53S at the 2023 Sanctuary Cove Boat Show from 25 - 28 May.

The new ILIAD 53S is set to be a major drawcard for visitors to the event with the first model already sold and the sales team enjoying an extremely strong level of enquiry.

Signalling a departure from the flybridge design that distinguishes its current models, the ILIAD 50, 62 and 75, the new 53S features a sporty sedan silhouette making it ideal for unrestricted cruising throughout the world's waterways.

With a comprehensively optioned model priced from USD$1.795M, the ILIAD 53S is expected to enjoy strong demand from buyers seeking a semi-custom motor yacht that features outstanding space, economy and performance.

The ILIAD 53S has outstanding interior living space, including a huge forward lounge, helm station and dining for 6-8 people, and the entire area is bathed in natural light courtesy of a large skylight that is included as standard.

Accommodation onboard is generous and beautifully designed with the master suite encompassing an entire hull and featuring an oversized island queen bed, panoramic windows, an expansive ensuite, and more storage and space than any other boat in its class. The two guest cabins also enjoy an abundance of natural light courtesy of the generous windows, and each are equipped with their own designer ensuite.

Featuring the finest European appliances, the galley is sleek and practical with its island bench, full-size refrigerator and freezer, and well-designed storage areas.

The motor yacht boasts exceptional outdoor space for entertaining and relaxing, and the cockpit features a bar area and dining setting for up to ten guests, barbeque, ice maker and refrigerator, with all waste bins concealed in cleverly designed cabinetry. The tender platform is ideal for safe sea access when swimming or diving and makes a superb sunbathing spot when the tender is deployed.

The forward-facing bow deck lounge features generous lounge seating for enjoying a drink at sunset and has convenient direct access into the main deck lounge.

Bulwark side walkways with handrails around the entire vessel make movement around the decks while under way exceptionally safe.

The motor yacht on display at Sanctuary Cove is powered by 440Hp engines delivering a top speed of 24 knots, and cruising long range at low speeds will afford more than 3,000 nautical miles. Engine options from 400-550ph are also available.

The standard model is comprehensively optioned with air conditioning, generator, full electronics, water maker, washer/dryer, lithium batteries, solar panels, entertainment system and much more.

The ILIAD 53S has been constructed with all the brand's renowned DNA, including being beachable in emergencies, a full vinylester hull, foam core throughout, exceptionally high bridge deck clearance and premium safety features that see this new model classified in a class of its own.

ILIAD Catamarans continues to make its mark on the motor yacht scene with the ILIAD 62, released in 2022, recently nominated for the prestigious Multihull of the Year award in the MultiYacht category.

The highly anticipated ILIAD 52F (Flybridge version) will be arriving in Australia for the 2023 Sydney International Boat Show.

ILIAD Catamarans now has forward orders stretching into 2024 and is finalising plans to open a new state-of-the-art shipyard to facilitate increased production across its range.

Inspections of the ILIAD 53S at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show can be booked by contacting +61 (0) 499 989 559, emailing or visiting the website at www.iliadcatamarans.com

ILIAD 53S Specifications:

Length: 16.35 m

Beam: 7.60 m

Draft: 1.20 m

Air Height: From 4.5m

Displacement (lightship): 24,000 kg

Fuel tanks capacity: 3,500 litres

Water tanks capacity: 800 litres

Holding tank capacity Grey: 250 litres

Holding tank capacity Black: 250 litres

Certification: CE A-12. B-12. C-20. D-30.