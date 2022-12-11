Four premieres set to steal limelight at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show: Fountaine Pajot MY4.S

Fountaine Pajot MY4.S © Multihull Solutions Fountaine Pajot MY4.S © Multihull Solutions

by Multihull Solutions 6 Feb 15:00 PST

All eyes will be on Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co as they stage the Asia Pacific premiere of four new power and sail models at the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show from 25-28 May.

The event will be the stage for Multihull Solution's launch of the highly anticipated Fountaine Pajot MY4.S by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts, and the Fountaine Pajot Aura 51 sailing catamaran.

Sister company The Yacht Sales Co will also unveil the walkaround luxury day boat, the Tesoro T-40 Outboard, as well as the Absolute 47 Fly for the first time in the Asia Pacific region. With strong enquiry for these models already being received by the sales teams, the Gold Coast event is shaping up to be the most successful in the companies' history.

Multihull Solutions will launch the MY4.S by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts at the show. In its first departure from its traditional flybridge designs, Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts has enjoyed huge success with its new MY4.S sedan model, which is able to enjoy unrestricted cruising through waterways with low bridge clearances otherwise untenable for many flybridge models.

One of the most striking features of the MY4.S is its remarkable living spaces, with its oversized interior shattering preconceptions of a motor yacht this size. As part of its radical redesign from the MY37, the MY4.S boasts a voluminous saloon with an optional electrotonically operated skylight that offers superb natural light and ventilation. With an interior surface area of 47m2, the yacht has ample space for everyone to relax and move about with comfort and ease.

The Yacht Sales Co will stage the Asia Pacific premiere of the iconic Tesoro T-40 Outboard, a luxurious walkaround day boat that features a new exterior design and plenty of refined interior details. The yacht features sleek lines and safe, easy sea access courtesy of a generous swim platform that cleverly encases the engines. The Tesoro T-40's new Cullinan T-Top, with sturdy roof pillars integrated into the bulwarks, makes a single solid piece integrated with the hull creating a large, protected deck space and outstanding stability.

An expansive garage space provides an abundance of storage for all types and sizes of water toys. Generous hull windows and cabin skylight deliver beautiful natural light and ventilation, and her interior is the most spacious in her category with two generous cabins.

Also on display at the show with The Yacht Sales Co will be the Absolute Yachts 47 Fly, a luxurious motor yacht distinguished by expansive living areas and powerful technology to deliver optimal safe and comfortable cruising. The 47 Fly features a generous flybridge with large sunbed and spacious entertaining area, a well-equipped galley that seamlessly integrates with the cockpit, and pillar-free windows in the saloon that afford offer breathtaking views and an abundance of natural light.

The interior of the yacht has been finished to the highest standards with generous headroom throughout, full-boat air conditioning, excellent storage capacity, and designer cabins and ensuites.

Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co will also have full details of all its world-leading brands at the show, including Fountaine Pajot, Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts, Dufour Yachts, NEEL and LEEN Trimarans, Absolute Yachts, Cora Cat and Tesoro Yachts, as well as details of its quality pre-owned yachts for sale within its Brokerage divisions.

Appointments to inspect any of the yachts on display at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show can be made by contacting Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co on tollfree 1300 855 338 or +61 (0) 7 5452 5164, emailing or visiting the website at www.multihullsolutions.com.au