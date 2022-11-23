Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Silent-Yachts launches first SILENT 60 series catamaran from its own shipyard in Italy

by Silent-Yachts 7 Feb 01:20 PST

Silent-Yachts has reached another important milestone in its exciting journey. The company has launched the very first solar electric catamaran at its own shipyard in Fano, Italy, which has been acquired in spring 2022. The first launch is a Silent 60 series yacht.

Silent 60 - photo © Silent-Yachts
Silent 60 - photo © Silent-Yachts

"We are happy that our Italian shipyard performs really well. It was the right decision to purchase and develop it in a way that is in line with our corporate long-term strategy," said Michael Köhler, Founder and CEO of Silent-Yachts.

The new Silent 60 carries 42 solar panels for 16 kWp of solar energy to power two electric motors of 2 x 250 kW. Backed up by a battery capacity of up to 210 kWh, she will be able to cruise efficiently with zero emissions solely on solar power for up to 100 nautical miles a day for weeks.

Flexible layout

The Silent 60 has four bright guest cabins on the lower deck (the series allows up to six cabins + one crew cabin), including a spacious master suite in the bow. There are numerous social areas on board, including an airy main salon, an aft cockpit, a cosy bow area and a flybridge. The yacht has high headroom throughout, up to 2.32m in the main salon.

Silent 60 - photo © Silent-Yachts
Silent 60 - photo © Silent-Yachts

Thanks to a draft of under 1m the Silent 60 can access shallow bays, a crucial consideration for cruising grounds in the Caribbean and South East Asia. Two swimming platforms in the stern can be extended on owner's request to carry a pair of electric jet skis. The lifting hydraulic platform between the two platforms can carry a 4-metre tender.

Oceanic range

The Silent 60 is designed to go everywhere as a true bluewater cruising yacht. The solar-electric system is configured to power all the on-board systems without the need of fossil fuels.

"The Silent-Yachts catamarans are built to last and they are reliable ocean going vessels," underlines Michael Köhler. "They require virtually no maintenance especially compared to yachts with traditional combustion engines. In addition, warranties for batteries and solar panels are for 8 and 25 years respectively."

Silent 60 - photo © Silent-Yachts
Silent 60 - photo © Silent-Yachts

Featuring a high-performance hull form with a long waterline and reverse bow, the yacht has a cruising speed of 6-8 knots, but can reach up to 18 knots if needed with the most powerful engine setting available (2 x 340 kW). The recently launched Silent 60 is equipped with 2 x 250 kW engines for the maximum speed of 14 knots.

More in production

Silent-Yachts keeps its Italian shipyard busy. Several more Silent 60 series yachts will be delivered in 2023, including the first Silent 62 3-deck.

"In Fano, in the area of 22,000 square metres, we have five more production sites that are fully equipped for the construction and fitting out of our boats," explained Köhler. "After an initial start-up and restructuring phase, the growth was exponential. We tripled the number of employees by the end of 2022 and we invested heavily in infrastructure and machinery."

Silent 60 - photo © Silent-Yachts
Silent 60 - photo © Silent-Yachts

As part of the Fano shipyard, Silent-Yachts established the dedicated Centre for Research & Development of new technologies in order to attract more highly qualified talents from the marine industry and to ensure its leadership position in the field of eco-sustainable luxury yachts, without compromises. The shipyard develops a strong network of suppliers and contractors, with a focus on collaborations with local companies. It has also become an affiliate of the Confindustria (General Confederation of Italian Industry) in December 2022.

"This month, we additionally start manufacturing the new Silent Tender series in Fano as well." Köhler added.

Related Articles

Silent-Yachts collaborates with VRCO & U-Boat Worx
Silent 120 Explorer features U-Boat Worx submarine and VRCO aircraft Solar catamaran builder SILENT-YACHTS is marking the logical evolution of boating and global explorer yachting with its new superyacht, the SILENT 120 Explorer. Posted on 28 Jan Silent-Yachts launches the Silent Tender 400
Its first dedicated electric tender A SILENT yacht deserves a noiseless tender, and now it's possible to get one thanks to the launch of the new SILENT Tender 400. Posted on 23 Nov 2022 Silent-Yachts hails the age of the super-cat
No fewer than 12 super-sized catamarans under construction Silent-Yachts is delighted to reveal that it has no fewer than 12 super-sized catamarans under construction, after a year that has brought enormous commercial success. Posted on 29 Sep 2022 60 knots and fully electric
With the new SILENT Speed 28 launch SILENT is launching a new line of performance boats that will capitalise on its expertise in electric propulsion. The first boat is the SILENT Speed 28, and will ally the futuristic looks of the SILENT range with blistering pace and superyacht finish. Posted on 8 Sep 2022 World's first solar-powered yacht & residence club
Silent-Resorts will begin Club Ki'ama Bahamas construction in June Ushering in a new era for Caribbean vacation home communities, Silent-Resorts and EcoIsland Development announce Club Ki'ama Bahamas, the world's first equity club to offer ultra-sustainable solar residences and carbon neutral solar yachts. Posted on 10 May 2022 Silent-Yachts launches new Silent VisionF 82
A step into an even more friendly use of hybrid technology on board The strong growth of Silent-Yachts in recent years has resulted in additional resources, which in turn have allowed the brand to assist other shipyards in creating more eco-friendly vessels. Posted on 20 Apr 2022 New front exit version of Solar Cat Silent 60
Direct front exit access to spacious foredeck, improved guest circulation and air flow Silent-Yachts has launched a "Front Exit" version of its SILENT 60 model from its facility in Thailand. The new version provides owners with an even wider choice of layout options. Posted on 12 Mar 2022 Silent-Yachts transforms into Silent Group
Expands production capacity with 17 yachts Headlining the news is the announcement that Austrian-owned Silent-Yachts has been restructured as Silent Group comprising several distinct divisions. Posted on 12 Feb 2022 First Silent 60 solar catamaran with kite wing
Kite wing is easy to use and adds up to 5 knots to the boat's speed Silent-Yachts has increased its fleet of innovative oceangoing solar electric catamarans introducing the new Silent 60 that has been launched recently at Silent-Yachts production facility in Thailand Posted on 25 May 2021 New Silent 62 Tri-Deck solar catamaran unveiled
Silent-Yachts continues an exciting journey to the bright and green future The innovative Austrian shipyard introduced a new version of its popular SILENT 60 model - now with another level of space and comfort for its guests. The SILENT 62 Tri-Deck is based on the SILENT 60 platform. Posted on 25 Mar 2021
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy