VisionF Yachts unveils new flagship catamaran in kevlar composite with delivery in 2025

by VisionF 8 Feb 05:12 PST

Turkish yacht builder VisionF Yachts is renowned for its range of stylish power catamarans built in aluminium. Now it has unveiled a new flagship model: the VisionF 100.

The new model is constructed entirely of innovative kevlar composite for high strength-to-weight ratio, meaning a very light structure that is at the same time extremely strong, rigid and durable.

At 30.5 metres overall, the flybridge catamaran shares the same in-house design DNA and many of the features of its smaller siblings, but on a superyacht scale. With a max beam of 12 metres it boasts enormous spaces both inside and out. Despite its huge length and width, the catamaran will have a 1.2-metre draft that makes it perfect to explore shallow waters, for example, in the Caribbean and enter secluded bays.

"I'm happy to announce that we have sold the first VisionF 100 in kevlar composite and we are going to deliver the catamaran in early 2025," said Coskun Bayraktar, Founder and Owner of VisionF Yachts. "And we plan to start building the second unit that will be launched in March 2025."

The aft cockpit, for example, has dining facilities for a full complement of guests with an ingenious sofa design whose backrest can be shifted to face the table or a folding terrace suspended over the stern.

The foredeck is always a favourite hang-out for guests on catamarans and the new VisionF 100 adds the option of a large glass-bottomed Jacuzzi (2.4m x 1.6m) above the water below. Not forgetting that expansive sundeck that offers 116 sqm of open-air space with yet more sofa seating, sunbeds, dining table and a bar unit.

Inside on the main deck is a huge 100-sqm saloon with a dining room. Clients can also choose to have a luxurious forward-facing master stateroom of 30 sqm with private access to the foredeck. Full-height, sliding glass doors on both sides of the saloon open onto folding bulwarks for panoramic views and a cooling sea breeze.

In the two hulls, which can be configured to suit individual owners' preference, there is space for up to six ensuite guest cabins, a fully equipped galley and, depending on the choice of guest cabin layout, as many as three crew cabins with separate access.

As for the propulsion, the VisionF 100 will be fitted with four Volvo Penta IPS 1050 engines for the maximum speed of 22 knots.