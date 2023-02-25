Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

2023 Offshore Superboat Championship - Lightning can strike twice in the same place!

by Australian Offshore Powerboat Club 8 Feb 23:29 PST From 25 February 2023

The Australian Offshore Powerboat Club is thrilled to announce that the Offshore Superboat Championship is back for 2023 with a swag of exciting racing to come.

The lightning fast, forty foot long, Class One V8 Superboats are back with a four-boat fleet. These craft are capable of up to 220km/h thanks to a pair of carburettor fed, 510 cubic inch big block derived V8s developing a staggering 830hp each that drive the surface piercing propellers, so well known for their incredible rooster tail wakes. Many of these motors are built by Maritimo Racing.

Saracen airborne during racing - Offshore Superboat Championship - photo © ColinrPhotography.com
Saracen airborne during racing - Offshore Superboat Championship - photo © ColinrPhotography.com

Darren Nicholson's 222 team is returning for full season, after winning all of the now defunct UIM XCAT races. Maritimo are champions in several classes around the globe, and have been our Class One Champions on many occasions over the last few decades.

Some of the Class One vessels feature motors from engine builders that supply the world-renowned V8 Supercars teams. Even some of the drivers have been involved over the years, with Russell 'The Enforcer' Ingall racing around 15 years ago and Todd Kelly being involved only four years ago.

Class One racer with Supercat Outboard competitors - Offshore Superboat Championship - photo © Peter Kotsa
Class One racer with Supercat Outboard competitors - Offshore Superboat Championship - photo © Peter Kotsa

Andrew Searle is a long-time participant in the class, but lately has been heavily engaged in drag cars. Andrew's late brother, Steve, was also a long-standing supporter of the series. Andrew is hoping to have his new Class One vessel, ACME Racing, ready by the end of the season.

Supercat Outboard class are 30 feet long, and have 600hp on tap, courtesy of two 300hp outboards on each hull. This is the class most common around the globe, with similar vessels racing in New Zealand and the USA. Even the XCATs were derived from this class.

Many still use the two-stroke Mercury 300XS to achieve speeds of up to 180km/h. The governing body for the Offshore Superboat Championship is the Australian offshore Powerboat Club, whose Commodore actively races in this class. Antony de Fina has just installed Mercury's new, purpose built for racing, 4-stroke V8 300R outboards to his craft, Saracen, and is the only one running this package for now. De Fina stated, "I've always liked to test new equipment and be at the forefront, so am very excited to get going with the racing. 50% of the teams in the USA are already using them, so it will be good to see how they perform."

Supercat Outboard and Sports 65 and 85 competitors moored at Wyndham Harbour - Offshore Superboat Championship - photo © Peter Kotsa
Supercat Outboard and Sports 65 and 85 competitors moored at Wyndham Harbour - Offshore Superboat Championship - photo © Peter Kotsa

The largest fleet of boats racing form the two Sports Classes, 65 and 85, which reflect the maximum speed in miles per hour that these craft can travel at. This is the most accessible level of racing, as it is specifically formulated for production boats. Indeed, several of the manufacturers, like Cootacraft from Mallacoota, Edencraft based in Geelong, and Razorcraft in Somerton have their own factory teams.

Competitors come from all over the Eastern Seaboard to attend the events. Their craft are powered by 200, 250, and even 300hp engines from brands like Mercury, Evinrude, and Suzuki, but outright speed is not the real goal here. These are speed bracketed classes, and so it is much more akin to the regularity trials that car clubs often run.

The boats are GPS governed to ensure they do not exceed speed limit, for if they do, heavy penalties apply. Consistency of speed is what will win the day here, so driver skill and boat set up are crucial, especially as conditions vary so much.

Spectators capturing the right image of the action - Offshore Superboat Championship - photo © Peter Kotsa
Spectators capturing the right image of the action - Offshore Superboat Championship - photo © Peter Kotsa

The enthusiasm of the teams is spread out to the spectators, who can connect with the racers and boats ashore for that engagement and inspiration only racing provides. It continues once the racing begins, for the action is close to shore, and there are plenty of amenities to also partake in during the breaks.

So just who will stand atop the dais at the end of the weekend? Well, there are three races for each class over the course of the weekend for them to gain points for their respective, overall championship, and it is a thrilling combination of speed, reliability and consistency that will anoint the winners in the end.

superboat.com.au

Related Articles

Galeon Yachts to unveil new models at MIBS 2023
Be one of the first to step aboard the new models at the Miami International Boat Show Galeon Yachts will be unveiling two new models at this year's Miami International Boat Show, the 440 FLY and 560 FLY. They will also showcase the ever-popular 325 GTO, 375 GTO, 425 HTS, 470 SKY, 510 SKY, 500 FLY, and 640 FLY. Posted on 8 Feb New Hylas M49 ready to debut
At the 2023 Miami International Boat Show Hylas, the worldwide respected sail and powerboat builder, is set to introduce an exciting new offering at the 2023 Miami International Boat Show. Posted on 8 Feb Sanlorenzo at Discover Boating Miami Boat Show
Five examples of the yacht fleet carry the shipyard's values to the East Coast's largest boat show Sanlorenzo will be present at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, the largest industry event in the United States, created by the merger of the two historic nautical events in Miami. Posted on 8 Feb VisionF unveils new catamaran in kevlar composite
New flagship with delivery in 2025 Turkish yacht builder VisionF Yachts is renowned for its range of stylish power catamarans built in aluminium. Now it has unveiled a new flagship model: the VisionF 100. Posted on 8 Feb Marine Resources latest jobs
The weather is not the only thing warming up Get ahead of the competition by early-applying to one of this week's fresh job roles, hot off the press at Marine Resources. Posted on 8 Feb Horizon Yachts launches tri-deck FD100 Hull 7
Thoughtfully designed for multi-generational entertainment This is the first Horizon yacht build for the American clients, who worked closely with the Horizon Yacht USA team to incorporate a design that emphasizes entertainment with family and friends. Posted on 7 Feb Silent-Yachts first launch from its own shipyard
The first launch is a Silent 60 series yacht Silent-Yachts has reached another important milestone in its exciting journey. The company has launched the very first solar electric catamaran at its own shipyard in Fano, Italy, which has been acquired in spring 2022. Posted on 7 Feb Marine Auctions February 2023 Online Auctions
44ft flybridge power catamaran, Gib'Sea 44.2 sailing yacht, and more Bidding starts on Thursday 16th February and will end on Wednesday 22nd February 2023 at 2 pm AEST. Check out the 44ft flybridge power catamaran, Gib'Sea 44.2 sailing yacht, and more. Posted on 4 Feb Amels 180 Step One showcasing at Miami Yacht Show
An additional 32 square metres of deck space Damen Yachting is pleased to confirm that the Amels 180 STEP ONE will be showcasing this year at the Miami Yacht Show. Posted on 4 Feb The first 3D-printed Pegasus superyacht
Jozeph Forakis design could be almost invisible With reflective 'Solar Wings' it's the world's first 3d printed superyacht solar-electric / hydrogen hybrid with zero emissions and with multi-level "Tree of Life" hydroponic garden providing fresh food and air purification. Posted on 4 Feb
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy