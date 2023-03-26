Please select your home edition
World-leading yachts on display at the Auckland Boat Show

by Multihull Solutions 10 Feb 21:35 PST 23-26 March 2023
Absolute 47 FLY © Alberto Cocchi

Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co will be showcasing three of the world's leading yachts at the 2023 Auckland Boat Show from 23 - 26 March.

The Yacht Sales Co will be showcasing in conjunction with the New Zealand dealer two new models by Absolute Yachts, including the superb Absolute 47 FLY and Navetta 58. We will also have an exclusive marquee dedicated to new and pre-owned power range, including models from Fountaine Pajot, LEEN Trimarans, and Tesoro Yachts.

The Absolute Yachts 47 Fly will certainly impress visitors at the show with its expansive living areas and powerful technology that delivers optimal safe and comfortable cruising. The luxurious motor yacht features a generous flybridge with large sunbed and spacious entertaining area, a well-equipped galley that seamlessly integrates with the cockpit, and pillar-free windows in the saloon that afford offer breathtaking views and an abundance of natural light. The interior of the yacht has been finished to the highest standards with generous headroom throughout, full-boat air conditioning, excellent storage capacity, and designer cabins and ensuites.

Absolute Yachts' superb Navetta 58 is ideal for extended cruising with her ample storage spaces and aft crew cabin with a private head that is accessible from the stern platform. The outdoor living space is unparalleled compared to similar boats in this segment with features including a generous flybridge with expansive sunlounger, U-shaped sofa, teak dining table and impressively equipped galley. The Navetta 58's saloon, cabins and galley have all been beautifully designed and finished to the highest quality while her master suite sets new standards in luxurious design and livability.

Appointments to inspect the Astréa 42, Absolute 47 Fly and Navetta 58 at the Auckland Boat Show can be booked at www.multihullsolutions.com.au/events/2023-auckland-on-water-boat-show. Further information on the model or any of the yachts represented by Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co can be obtained by contacting +64 (0) 9 217 0600, emailing or visiting the website at www.multihullsolutions.co.nz.

