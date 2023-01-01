Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 1

SEA.AI announces major software update

by SEA.AI 12 Feb 04:32 PST
New design of SEA.AI user interface © SEA.AI

Advanced marine intelligent surveillance systems manufacturer SEA.AI has announced its next generation software featuring updates to its Offshore and Competition Series systems.

SEA.AI's latest software update features an improved user interface with easily switchable navigation modes, new customisable warnings and intelligent alarms, improved daylight object detection and recognition accuracy, and enhanced thermal imaging capability.

New design and enhanced user interface

Based on feedback from early adopter customers, a redesigned and simplified user interface makes the system easier to operate and features a new dark design and a night mode option for operation in the hours of darkness.

Harbour, Coastal, and Offshore navigation modes

The innovative new interface allows users to quickly and easily switch between three pre-set navigation modes:

  • Harbour mode - for use in harbours and marinas where users can use the system's cameras to help them navigate, but visual warnings are not displayed, and audible alarms are silenced to avoid distraction.
  • Coastal mode - for use on coastal passages where visual warnings and single audible alarms are triggered for objects identified as a collision risk.
  • Offshore mode - for use on offshore passages where detected objects trigger alarms that are repeated at regular intervals until the situation becomes safe.

Three threat levels for optimum risk awareness

Another new feature in the software update is a set of three threat levels created to give users optimum risk awareness across all three navigation modes.?

Each of the three levels include colour coded visual indications of detected objects - with anything assessed as a collision risk also visually tagged with an impact symbol.

Additionally, detected objects trigger a range of audible warnings (single note) and alarms (multiple note), that increase in intensity across the three threat levels.

The new update allows users to easily customise the distance parameters for each threat level to suit their individual needs.

  • Blue - Distant or low-risk objects detected. Audible alarms and warnings are silenced.
  • Yellow - Closer objects detected. Audible warnings (single note).
  • Red - Nearby objects detected. Audible alarms (multiple notes). Objects that come within a predefined safety zone trigger a constant audible alarm.

Improved object detection and recognition accuracy - photo © SEA.AI
Improved object detection and recognition accuracy - photo © SEA.AI

Improved object detection and recognition accuracy

Built around a powerful artificial intelligence engine, the performance of SEA.AI's systems are constantly evolving thanks to continuous data acquisition and machine learning.

The latest software update features increased levels of daylight object detection and recognition accuracy through the application of enhanced machine learning algorithms.

Enhanced thermal imaging capability - photo © SEA.AI
Enhanced thermal imaging capability - photo © SEA.AI

Enhanced thermal imaging capability

The application of a new two-step thermal image enhancement process in this update has improved both the sharpness and contrast of the system's thermal images - making them easier for users to accurately interpret what is going on around their vessel in low visibility conditions.

"SEA.AI continues to drive the evolution towards a future of smarter, safer navigation through pioneering core technology leadership and unparalleled field-tested experience," said SEA.AI chief technical officer, Raphael Biancale.

"Our customers are our most important innovation partners in the ongoing development of the user interface, and we are delighted to release this new software update with so many great features and a new design created based on their feedback and ideas."

Related Articles

Lürssen launched Project 1601
90-metre motor yacht to undergo sea trials in the coming months Lürssen Yachts are pleased to announce the launching of Project 1601, a 90-meter displacement Motor Yacht. Posted today at 7:38 am MJM Yachts at the Miami International Boat Show
See the MJM 35 express cruiser and the award winning MJM 4 luxury performance day yacht Let us welcome you aboard an MJM at the Miami boat show which runs Feb 15th through the 19th. On display will be our MJM 3 day yacht, the MJM 35 express cruiser, and the award winning MJM 4 luxury performance day yacht. Posted on 11 Feb Introducing the new 72-meter megayacht Admiral
This yacht is the first of two designed entirely by Giorgio Armani We are pleased to announce that The Italian Sea Group and Giorgio Armani will unveil the 72-meter Admiral megayacht at an exclusive private event to be held at the Marina di Carrara Headquarters on the evening of Saturday, 11 February. Posted on 11 Feb The all-new Aquila 42 Yacht Power Catamaran
Offering two spacious staterooms with multiple configurations The all-new Aquila 42 Yacht Power Catamaran is here to redefine what it means to have fun on the water. Posted on 11 Feb Pandion Pearl offers an exclusive delivery charter
14 of the world's finest destinations in one unforgettable 12-night charter Embark on the Mediterranean charter of a lifetime on 44.5m Sanlorenzo Pandion Pearl, launched and new to the charter market in 2021. Six outstanding countries, one unforgettable adventure. Posted on 11 Feb Lürssen unveils Project Luminance
The 130m+ yacht is currently scheduled to be tested and completed in 2023 On Thursday 9 February, Lürssen unveiled project Luminance (a 130 m plus yacht). The yacht is currently scheduled to be tested and completed in 2023. Posted on 11 Feb Hodgdon Tenders signs contracts for 3 new tenders
Delivery in 2025 to a new build project currently under way in Northern Europe Hodgdon Tenders, the Superyacht tender division of Hodgdon Yachts, announced today that they have signed contracts with a repeat client for three 40-foot tenders, which will deliver in 2025 to a new build project currently underway in Northern Europe. Posted on 10 Feb Full lineup of Ingenity Electric products at MIBS
100% electric at Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show 2023 Ingenity Electric, an innovative electric boat company under the Correct Craft family of brands, will showcase its full lineup of 100% electric boats at Discover Boating MIBS 2023 Posted on 10 Feb Absolute Yachts at the Discover Boating MIBS 2023
A prestigious setting for the world premiere presentation of the 52 Fly Absolute Yachts returns to Miami for the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, the largest boat and yacht event in the world with over 1,000 exhibitors and thousands of boats. Posted on 9 Feb First transatlantic crossing of the LEEN 72
Ellee has just crossed the Atlantic, her owner gives us his testimony "Our crossing took place in January 2023, from Portimao in Portugal, where we prepared the boat, to Bermuda, before reaching soon the East Coast of the United States." Posted on 9 Feb
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy