SEA.AI announces major software update

New design of SEA.AI user interface © SEA.AI New design of SEA.AI user interface © SEA.AI

by SEA.AI 12 Feb 04:32 PST

Advanced marine intelligent surveillance systems manufacturer SEA.AI has announced its next generation software featuring updates to its Offshore and Competition Series systems.

SEA.AI's latest software update features an improved user interface with easily switchable navigation modes, new customisable warnings and intelligent alarms, improved daylight object detection and recognition accuracy, and enhanced thermal imaging capability.

New design and enhanced user interface

Based on feedback from early adopter customers, a redesigned and simplified user interface makes the system easier to operate and features a new dark design and a night mode option for operation in the hours of darkness.

Harbour, Coastal, and Offshore navigation modes

The innovative new interface allows users to quickly and easily switch between three pre-set navigation modes:

Harbour mode - for use in harbours and marinas where users can use the system's cameras to help them navigate, but visual warnings are not displayed, and audible alarms are silenced to avoid distraction.

- for use in harbours and marinas where users can use the system's cameras to help them navigate, but visual warnings are not displayed, and audible alarms are silenced to avoid distraction. Coastal mode - for use on coastal passages where visual warnings and single audible alarms are triggered for objects identified as a collision risk.

- for use on coastal passages where visual warnings and single audible alarms are triggered for objects identified as a collision risk. Offshore mode - for use on offshore passages where detected objects trigger alarms that are repeated at regular intervals until the situation becomes safe.

Three threat levels for optimum risk awareness

Another new feature in the software update is a set of three threat levels created to give users optimum risk awareness across all three navigation modes.?

Each of the three levels include colour coded visual indications of detected objects - with anything assessed as a collision risk also visually tagged with an impact symbol.

Additionally, detected objects trigger a range of audible warnings (single note) and alarms (multiple note), that increase in intensity across the three threat levels.

The new update allows users to easily customise the distance parameters for each threat level to suit their individual needs.

Blue - Distant or low-risk objects detected. Audible alarms and warnings are silenced.

- Distant or low-risk objects detected. Audible alarms and warnings are silenced. Yellow - Closer objects detected. Audible warnings (single note).

- Closer objects detected. Audible warnings (single note). Red - Nearby objects detected. Audible alarms (multiple notes). Objects that come within a predefined safety zone trigger a constant audible alarm.

Improved object detection and recognition accuracy

Built around a powerful artificial intelligence engine, the performance of SEA.AI's systems are constantly evolving thanks to continuous data acquisition and machine learning.

The latest software update features increased levels of daylight object detection and recognition accuracy through the application of enhanced machine learning algorithms.

Enhanced thermal imaging capability

The application of a new two-step thermal image enhancement process in this update has improved both the sharpness and contrast of the system's thermal images - making them easier for users to accurately interpret what is going on around their vessel in low visibility conditions.

"SEA.AI continues to drive the evolution towards a future of smarter, safer navigation through pioneering core technology leadership and unparalleled field-tested experience," said SEA.AI chief technical officer, Raphael Biancale.

"Our customers are our most important innovation partners in the ongoing development of the user interface, and we are delighted to release this new software update with so many great features and a new design created based on their feedback and ideas."