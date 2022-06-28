Mercury Racing kicks off 50th anniversary in Miami

by Mercury Racing 14 Feb 17:51 PST

Mercury Racing today launched a celebration of 50 years of Wide Open performance with a special event preceding the start of the Miami International Boat Show. The evening featured the introduction of the new Mercury Racing V10 400R outboard and Ventera performance propeller, and the announcement of year-long activities scheduled to highlight the Mercury Racing 50th Anniversary and its legacy of innovation and the passionate pursuit of power.

"For a half-century the organization known today as Mercury Racing has been at the forefront of marine high performance," said Stuart Halley, Mercury Racing general manager. "One constant has been the unwavering dedication of our employees, dealers, and suppliers, and our boat-builder partners, racers and customers who have always pushed us to lead the race, and to lead the industry."

The Mercury Marine Hi-Performance Products Department was established in 1973 to provide amateur and professional boat racers with a complete marine racing center. Successive generations of outboard, sterndrive and performance products have served racers and passionate performance pleasure boaters. Today the Mercury Racing brand represents the pinnacle of marine power and performance.

Throughout the year Mercury Racing will note its history through a commemorative logo, a special heritage web page highlighting the company's historic milestones, and a variety of interactive digital and in-person experiences—celebrating five decades of high performance and power. The 50th Anniversary celebration will reach its pinnacle in Sheboygan, Wis., on August 11-13, with the Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge, a festival featuring the top categories of U.S. powerboat racing including the UIM Class 1 World Championship, F1 Powerboat Championship, and various offshore racing classes competing along the Lake Michigan waterfront. Full details of the Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge will be announced in Spring 2023.

Learn about the Mercury Racing Wide Open lifestyle and all Mercury Racing high-performance products at www.MercuryRacing.com.