R Marine Jacksons host a trip of a lifetime to Tasmania, Australia's historic island state

by Riviera Australia 15 Feb 14:51 PST

Five brave and adventurous Riviera owners took on Australia's southern seas for a three-week cruise exploring Tasmania's eastern and southern coastline.

Organised by Stuart Jackson from R Marine Jacksons and led by Master 5 Skipper David Prior, the owners knew they were in the safest of hands as they took on La Niña's relentless east coast lows in late February.

The owner of the fleet's smallest luxury motor yacht, a Riviera 445 SUV, was Ian Hall on his beloved Devocean 2.

"The trip taught me what this boat can do; that's why Stuart encouraged me to come, so I could see exactly what the 445 is capable of," Ian said. "I'd never been out in open water. Normally we just enjoy the inland waterways of the Gippsland Lakes, but I tell you, this boat is amazing. It's designed for the great ocean. Bass Strait wasn't an issue, we motored through at about 20 knots and felt as safe as houses."

Over the following days the crew journeyed down the east coast of the island, admiring the perspective from the water of the rugged Australian coastline. They then took refuge from the weather, tucking into Stewarts Bay near Port Arthur for a night before a quick 40 mile run into Hobart.

"Going into Hobart we were hit with five-metre swells with confusion on the top — it was ordinary — and the 445 rode straight over those seas, it didn't falter, it was absolutely perfect. Coming into Constitution Dock was the biggest highlight of the trip for me. Normally boats park on the outerside of the bridge but when TasPorts found out they had five massive Riviera motor yachts coming in they opened the bridge for us — this bridge is the main highway into Hobart. Going through the waterway and under the bridge was unforgettable, you should've seen the people standing by taking photos. The first Riviera through was the big girl, a really impressive 645 SUV, and then a 575 SUV, a 4800 Sport Yacht (SY), a 5400 SY and then me. It was a stunning parade of Rivieras with everyone waving to us from the shore...it was amazing."

With east coast lows going off between Tasmania and New Zealand, the trip continued to be determined by the weather. After a couple of nights in Hobart it was out to Barnes Bay for a night at anchor and the crews were pleased to be back 'out on the pick'. Then it was off to D'Entrecasteaux Channel located between mainland Tasmania and Bruny Island where they took refuge for longer than expected before moving on to Margate and to explore the local sights.

If it wasn't for his wife Leanne, Sergio Cinnerari might've not only missed this trip of a lifetime, but given up on boating altogether. Two years of Victorian lockdowns had eroded his enthusiasm.

"I was just over everything," said Sergio, who owns Dory, a 4800 SY. "But my wife Leanne convinced me to join the trip and see if we couldn't fall in love with boating again. It was time to draw the line on Covid, move on and go boating. We're so happy to have gone, to be frank. With the past couple of years, you can lose sight of the things that bring you joy, and this trip reminded us of why we're boaters and that these Rivieras are made for living aboard and travelling long distances."

It was the longest trip Sergio and Leanne had done. "If you're ever going to do a trip like this the best way is with other Rivieras with the same kit and ability," said Sergio. Water makers, generators, fully equipped galleys, luxurious salons and five-star staterooms all contribute to the comfort of long-distance travel aboard a Riviera. "Plus Stuart puts tremendous effort into organising everything and with David Prior planning trip legs, keeping an eye on the weather and making decisions, you can enjoy a sense of adventure but in a stress-free way; it's pleasure boating at its best."

By the start of March, the crews had enjoyed a few terrific days at an anchorage at Sommers Beach with its beautiful and clear — almost warm — water. It even gave Sergio the opportunity to tutor the group on stand-up paddleboarding (SUP).

"We had a lot of fun, between the challenges and the adventures, it's definitely inspired us to keep boating."

On the cruise back north the fleet anchored for a few days just inside Schouten Island with stunning scenery south of Coles Bay on the Freycinet Peninsula, one of Tasmania's most famous national parks. From there they continued north past mainland Tasmania to Flinders Island and into Trousers Point, a lovely anchorage on the western side of the island with rugged mountains as the backdrop.

The last word on the trip is from Stuart Jackson who, instead of taking credit for organising the experience, hands it back to the Riviera owners.

"Actually, the credit should go to our wonderful Riviera owners who brought us all together and created so many lifetime memories. As well as the good times, we all faced some challenges that were always met head-on and overcome with comradeship. That's something I always admire about our owners. Also, my gratitude goes to David Prior, who helped lead this trip to get us all there and back safely."