Mercury Racing unleashes new V10 400R high-performance outboard

by Mercury Marine 17 Feb 09:51 PST

Mercury Racing delivers more outboard performance punch with the introduction of the all-new Mercury Racing V10 400R model.

Designed primarily to power performance centre console boats and catamarans to speeds well beyond 120km/h, the V10 400R offers more power and a higher RPM range than any outboard in this category.

A host of exclusive Mercury Racing features further enhance the experience of piloting a Wide Open performance powerboat.

"The Mercury Racing team has created a worthy successor to the legendary L6 400R outboard," said Stuart Halley, Mercury Racing General Manager.

"The V10 400R offers more low-end torque, more peak horsepower and better fuel economy than the L6 and delivers full power on regular unleaded (91 RON) fuel. The new V10 400R delivers the potent performance and drivability that only Mercury Racing can offer."

The Mercury Racing 400R features a new naturally aspirated V10 5.7-litre (349 CID) powerhead that is based on the proven design architecture of the V8 4.6-litre Mercury Racing 300R model. The 64-degree powerhead displaces the 5.7 litres while maintaining the compact width required for 26-inch centre-to-centre mounting on multi-engine transoms for seamless installations on new boats and repower applications.

The Mercury Racing V10 400R will be available in four lengths - 20", 25", 30" and 35" - to accommodate any single or multi-engine performance application.

Deep-Breathing QC4

The Mercury Racing Quad Cam Four Valve (QC4) design features double overhead camshafts and four-valve aluminium cylinder heads. A proprietary 92mm throttle body and tuned intake work with the QC4 head to maximise airflow and power.

The exclusive heavy duty throttle body servo motor is designed to produce instant throttle response, while a Mercury Racing fuel pressure sensor provides precise fuelling under acceleration to further enhance throttle response. A 6000-6600 WOT RPM range enhances peak horsepower and provides a broad window for propping any performance hull type.

This deep-breathing engine utilises Transient Spark Technology to digitally adjust spark timing to optimise low-end, hole-shot torque without sacrificing top-end horsepower. Advanced Range Optimisation utilises electronic sensors to precisely adjust the fuel mixture for the best-possible efficiency at all speeds. All of this thrilling power and performance is produced on readily available 91 RON fuel.

Racing AMS

The exclusive Mercury Racing Advanced MidSection (AMS) supports the V10 400R with precision-fitted heavy-duty guide plates and stiffened engine mounts tuned to stabilise the engine for enhanced high-speed handling. An optional rear tie-bar bracket integral to the Racing AMS provides a strong, ultra-light mounting point for rock-solid precision steering on catamaran and other ultra-high-speed applications.

The Racing AMS also isolates the powerhead from the transom to ensure run quality is smooth and quiet at all speeds.

Gearcase Options

Two gearcase options are offered for the Mercury Racing V10 400R. The race-proven Sport Master gearcase is a surface-piercing design intended for boats capable of exceeding 135 km/h and features low water pick-ups and a crescent leading edge to maximise speed and efficiency.

The Mercury Racing 5.44 HD gearcase option is ideal for heavy bay boats and multi-engine performance centre console boats that require a more submerged gearcase and benefit from added stern lift. Both gearcase options feature a 1.60:1 gear ratio. A selection of performance-proven Mercury Racing propellers is available for either gearcase to allow customers to realise the full potential of specific boat-and-engine combinations.

Mercury Racing will add to its portfolio of custom-crafted propellers with a new series of 15-inch-diameter four-blade Ventera™ propellers designed to amplify the performance of the V10 400R outboard.

Technology Solutions

Mercury Racing employs technology solutions to enhance the boating experience. The V10 400R outboard features the precision of Digital Throttle and Shift (DTS) and can be rigged with Mercury Racing Digital Zero Effort controls.

Adaptive Speed Control maintains engine RPM as load changes due to sea conditions or turning manoeuvres to maintain boat authority with less control input. A powerful 150-amp alternator - over twice the charging power of the L6 400R system - helps maintain battery charge on boats rigged with power-hungry electronics and audio. Available electro-hydraulic power steering enhances boat control and operator comfort at all speeds.

A new electric steering system option will become standard on all JPO-equipped (Joystick Piloting for Outboards) boats. Self-contained on the steering ram, electric steering offers enhanced response and precision in low-speed JPO manoeuvres.

The 400R model supports all Mercury SmartCraft technologies, including the Engine Guardian monitor system and VesselView multi-function displays. The industry-exclusive Top Cowl Service Door eases routine maintenance by providing easy access to the oil dipstick and fill without removing the cowl.

Colour Options

Three colour options are offered for the Mercury Racing V10 400R model: Phantom Black or Cold Fusion White are finished with Mercury Racing graphics and Devil Eye Red trim. For boaters planning a custom paint application, the V10 400R is also available "ready for paint" in Phantom Black with no applied graphics or trim panel. Graphics and an application mask are included for installation after custom painting.

The Mercury Racing V10 400R in recreational applications is covered by a 3-year factory warranty, or a 2-year limited warranty in approved Ski-Race applications (terms and conditions apply).

The V10 400R model will only be available through Mercury Racing Dealers.

Find a participating Mercury Racing dealer near you or learn about the Mercury Racing Wide Open lifestyle and all Mercury Racing high-performance products at www.MercuryRacing.com.