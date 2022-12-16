Industry leader Prestige Yachts selects TMG Yachts as exclusive importer for Australia

by TMG Yachts 16 Feb 01:19 PST

Award winning agency TMG Yachts has been announced as the sole distributor for luxury powerboat manufacturer PRESTIGE Yachts - As a part of the Groupe Beneteau, the French based manufacturer is positioned at the top end of the luxury market and is renowned for producing four different lines of powerboats, including the world-famous F-line, the flybridge yachts, the recently-launched M-line power catamarans. The 40-80ft range also includes sports sedans and crossover vessels.

Announcing the appointment Erwin BAMPS, V.P PRESTIGE Yachts explains, "Australia is an important yachting destination and a key market for PRESTIGE. The widening product portfolio, with the recent introduction of our M-Line family of multihull motor yachts, is offering an opportunity to grow our presence in the Australasia market. With our partner TMG Yachts, we look forward to further expanding our existing footprint with a clear focus on customer experience and service."

The recently launched M-line of power catamarans from PRESTIGE has already set the standard in this segment and will be the industry reference that others now follow. This new M-line rounds out a very complete offering for PRESTIGE who dominates the 40ft-80ft powerboat market across the world. The X-line with her modern trawler style and added space, courtesy of the full beam main deck interior, is a wonderful complement to the F-line, where PRESTIGE continues to innovate and lead with their traditional sleek flybridge range.

Commenting on the partnership, John COWPE, TMG Yachts Managing Director says, "In line with our growth strategy, we are very pleased to announce that we have accepted the opportunity to represent one of the global powerhouses in motor yacht manufacturing, in Prestige yachts.

PRESTIGE Yachts are headquartered in France with production on the French west coast and on Italy's Mediterranean coast. These vessels are a fantastic fit for the Australian boating community. For those wishing to explore Europe before shipping over to Australia, there are lots of exciting options available.

The DNA of PRESTIGE sits well within our company, the French Art de Vivre (Art of Living) delivers discrete elegance. An unpretentious yet luxurious product. Allowing easy owner operations and delivering experiences and memories in an escape from the everyday."

"We strongly believe that TMG Yachts is the right partner to promote and represent the full PRESTIGE product line in such a key market. Australia has always been a demanding market and looking for space on board, comfort, and luxury, which our F, S, X and M-Line are offering." Tanguy TERTRAIS Sales Director Asia Pacific.

The first opportunity to have a look at the PRESTIGE range with TMG Yachts will be at the Auckland Boat Show towards the end of March. Beyond that, TMG Yachts will be having some viewings over at the factory in Italy and in France for clients who would like to look through the factory. PRESTIGE Yachts start to come to Australia towards the end of the year, starting with the M Line.

If you are interested in the range, please contact us at or visit tmgyachts.com/prestige-yachts