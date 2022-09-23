Volvo Penta boosts watersport experience with series of launches

by Volvo Penta 17 Feb 08:42 PST

Volvo Penta announced several new solutions aimed at maximizing and diversifying time on the water for day boaters and watersport enthusiasts. The lineup of innovations is headlined by the Twin Forward Drive and perfectly paired V8-400 horsepower engine that together will lead to bigger adventures ahead.

Volvo Penta is deeply committed to investing across its full marine product range and bringing to market novel solutions that anyone can enjoy, regardless of experience level or activity of interest. This week at the Miami International Boat Show, the company revealed key additions to its offerings, focusing on wakesurfing and other tow watersports. Most significant is an extension of the popular Forward Drive propulsion system, which will now be available for use on larger boats.

Twin Volvo Penta Forward Drive and V8-400 HP Gasoline Engine

By perfecting the blend of traditional sterndrives with the adrenaline rush of a purpose-built wakesport boat, the versatile Volvo Penta Forward Drive has earned a place in thousands of boats since its 2015 introduction.

Now the company has announced an extension of the forward-facing, counter-rotating prop design with the new Volvo Penta Twin Forward Drive, paired with a soon-to-be released Volvo Penta V8-400 hp gasoline engine. This powerful combination enables all the benefits of the Forward Drive - superior maneuverability and fuel efficiency, fast acceleration and time to plane, powerful thrust and performance, low emission levels, and noticeable onboard comfort - to now be applied to larger vessels. This equates to bigger wakes, additional passengers, and more fun for watersports lovers.

The fully integrated Volvo Penta Twin Forward Drive and dual V8-400 HP engine package will be available in August 2023, and interest is expected to be high.

Enhanced Watersports Control

Volvo Penta's Watersports Control, compatible with the new Twin Forward Drive, has been enhanced with several updates. The operating system and touchscreen control are upgraded with a simplified menu, improved user interface and expanded diagnostics for a better all-around customer experience. It makes for a better way to enjoy the numerous benefits Watersports Control offers. These include the ability to create user wake profiles for up to 20 riders and easy ballast control for simple customization of the wake or surf waves. It also includes Tow Mode, which automatically accelerates to the pre-set engine speed and compensates for any changes in load. Even at full throttle, with Tow Mode engaged, the engine will not exceed its pre-set speed limit, even when accelerating at its maximum rate. The watersport control is available across the complete Volvo Penta Forward Drive range, including twin and single installations.

"The introduction of the Twin Forward Drive and additional enhancements to our portfolio serve as strong proof points to our dedication to making boating more intuitive, accessible and customizable," said Fredrik Högberg, president of Volvo Penta North America. "We're confident that by removing the complexities and expanding the capabilities, we'll attract more people to the water and improve the experience for boaters across the world."

Advanced Protection with Coastal Series

With new compatibility available for larger-size vessels, the Forward Drive experience can now be enjoyed along coastlines in addition to calm lake waters. Volvo Penta has also underlined its commitment to customer support, extending its comprehensive Coastal Series program to vessels equipped with the new Twin Forward Drive option. With seven-year transferable coverage, this optional package will protect against corrosion and improve service life for added peace of mind throughout all your saltwater adventures.

The Coastal Series option is only available in North America.